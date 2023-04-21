Edgemont junior Fiona Stern has a common track standout story. She didn’t like to run.
But that was then and this is now.
“I’m really glad I did it,” Stern said. “Definitely before doing track I never liked to run. I really only ran to get in shape, so it was very different. I think I learned when you’re not always pushing yourself and you can go out on chill runs and also like when you are pushing yourself and you’re watching your times come down it’s really satisfying.
“I got to try a lot of new things like sprinting, long distance, some of the field events. Mostly now I’m just doing the running, but it was a lot of fun to try everything out and see the sport that seems straightforward, but actually has a lot more going on.”
This is Stern’s second season of track. She used her first season last spring to explore the sport and found herself running the 800- and 1,500-meter. She learned to run the events last year and now is concentrating on getting her times down now that she has more experience.
Stern’s best time in the 800 is 2:33, and 5:19 in the 1,500, which she ran at sectionals last year, and at the time they were PRs by 5 and 10 seconds, respectively.
“So far I haven’t run any PRs, but leagues is coming up next week, so I’m hoping to break my PRs for both of those events,” Stern said.
Running track has helped Stern with soccer in the fall.
“For soccer the first thing we usually do is a fitness test, so this year when we did the mile I came in and I was confident I could run a mile,” Stern said. “I came in and decided I wanted to run a 6:30 and I ran a 6:30. Coming in that was easy and definitely on the field I think I wasn’t really getting tired because I had gotten into the routine of going for some runs. Definitely I’d say it’s been helpful.”
Then there’s Max Ellenberg, who was born to throw. His father, Larry, competed Division I at Lafayette, and Ellenberg, a freshman who is giving up football to train year-round as a thrower, is looking to follow in that path. He is focusing on shot put and hammer, and doing “a little discus” for the high school, while also working with a private coach.
Ellenberg, who has a big, powerful frame, has videos of himself when he was 6 years old learning to throw. “It always clicked with me and it’s something I enjoy doing,” he said.
This is Ellenberg’s first year doing track and field at Edgemont. Though he’s lived in the district, he had been at The Windward School until this school year. He’s enjoying being part of the athletics program in his community. “I love it here,” Ellenberg said. “It’s a great group of guys and girls I’m working with on the team program and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Ellenberg has a bright future indeed as he’s already seeing major improvements. His first hammer throw of the spring was 91 feet. At last week’s home quad-meet he tossed 102 feet.
“I do a mix of actual throwing and workouts, but the day before the meet is a lot of recovery, a lot of mental prep,” he said. “It’s also a lot of strength and agility — not a lot of cardio — mainly strength and explosiveness for me.
“The throwing community is small, not a lot of people that throw. I think it really is an amazing thing to see. We started out with about 15 people throwing and now it’s down to around four who are really committed to throwing. But it’s a great opportunity that people can move around.”
Sophomore Nura Aggour is another up-and-coming star building off a strong winter season.
“I feel like I was mostly working hard this winter to prepare for the spring season because I hadn’t done winter before, so I didn’t know what it was like,” she said. “I like spring better because there’s more events that I like doing like the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 is one of my favorite events. I’m doing 400 hurdles, which they don’t offer in winter.”
Aggour has been focusing on her technique, which she said transfers over to increased speed. “I haven’t set specific goals, but I’m excited to keep improving,” she said.
Up and down the roster, Edgemont’s runners, jumpers and throwers are setting personal records early in the season. “Our team is really improving as a whole from last year to this year,” Aggour said. “There’s also a lot more people that joined, which is improving our team. Having more people on the team provides a better community because you have more people to connect with.”
Senior Peter Ellinikos is hoping to set the tone for the team now and in the future as a veteran who has experienced the positive aspects of putting your all into something and getting something out it.
“Even though I’m older than a bunch of the kids I try to go as hard as I can,” he said. “It’s my last year and I want to put in all the effort that I can and really be the best that I can. I hope that everyone as a team stays close as a family and pushes themselves. One thing we’re so great at is we have a bunch of kids in different grades doing all different events and we all support each other like a family. It’s great. If all the juniors who are going to be seniors stick together and try to teach the younger kids it’s really going to be great.”
For his own performances, Ellinikos is focused on speed and endurance as he chases faster times in the 100- and 200-meter races. He already dropped .2 in the 100 and a full second in the 200, with more to come over the course of his final season.
“There’s a lot of mechanics with my starts for the 100 I want to work on,” he said. “I’m a little late with the reaction time, but ultimately I’m just trying to get faster and conditioned for all the events.”
Every athlete has the chance to find what suits them best. Sometimes it’s one event, sometimes two similar events or for others they can excel at a multitude of varied events. Both practices and meets offer a time of growth.
“It’s really useful to be able to work on different skills, even if it’s in a meet,” Ellinikos said. “Our smaller meets, it’s kind of like a practice where we get to focus on the skills we need to and really develop them, which is great. It’s not like you’re locked into one event or focusing on one thing. You can spread out and work on a bunch of stuff.”
One of the many reasons Camisha Mackenzie loves coaching track and field is the “measurable” nature of the sport.
“As Edgemont coaches we want the takeaway to be that you come, you tried your hardest, you did your best and you are absolutely amazed at what you accomplished during the season, especially for our newbies, because we have so many,” Mackenzie said. “And for our seniors we want them to know they were able to exceed what they have done in the past. I don’t want anyone walking away saying, ‘I wish I could have done more.’”
The team has been dealing with conflicts with various travel sports commitments, which leads to attendance issues and greater potential for injury and general wear and tear on the body. The coaches are looking to open the lines of communication and having honest conversations with athletes — and athletes with their families — so they don’t exacerbate any issues. In the end, they would like to see the full commitment to the varsity program, but are willing to work with their student-athletes.
“They can see the difference between this and being on a travel team and getting that playing time vs. track and field, where everybody gets that time, and I feel as though we have those travel kids that are seeing how good this feels,” Mackenzie said. “They see their times and distances. You can’t lie about numbers.”
While the winter was a lengthy season, the spring is short and the league meet is already coming up next month. The coaches are still playing with lineups and events and they know some athletes are still searching for their niche.
“We’re trying to put the jigsaw puzzle together,” Mackenzie said. “We told them we may not get it right with the events, but we made it known to the parents at our meeting and to the athletes that everything is so early that you may not find that hook and we may not find you out until May and that’s OK. That put them at ease. We have expectations, but we are realistic about what we can and can’t do. That helps the team and helps any anxiety they have about this or other obligations.”
The track team is growing in part because athletes bring friends from other sports and they get hooked as well. Mackenzie wants them to feel part of the program for years to come.
“We want the veterans to leave something for the rookies to look forward to by leaving it all out there, so they have something to admire and remember them by,” she said. “These kids all talk about their former teammates who did this and that. They can be that conversation piece next year so they are still part of the team long after they’re gone.”
Panthers roundup
Edgemont hosted a quad-meet on April 12.
Girls: 1) Ardsley 137.5, 2) Edgemont 81.5, 3) Peekskill 34, 4) Sleepy Hollow 18.
100-meter: 1) Philasande Mkhize 13.81; 7) Ava White 14.45; 11) Madeline Margulis-Ohnuma 14.55; 12) Julia Hu 15.11; 14) Lily Boyum 15.32; 16) Hannah Evangelista 15.51; 29) Hannah Manasse 16.24; 33) Sanjana Dhanwantri 16.91. 200-meter: 2) Ava Thomas 29.39; 3) Sarah Hu 29.78; 5) White 30.36; 9) Boyum 32.02; 10) Evangelista 32.10; 23) Dhanwantri 35.32. 800-meter: 2) Fiona Stern 2:40.93; 3) Kate Ruane 2:42.74. 1,500-meter: 1) Stern 5:30.64. 1,500-meter racewalk: 3) Talia Cohen 11:26.40. 100-meter hurdles: 1) Nura Aggour 18.07; 2) Thomas 18.66; 3) Catherine Hume 19.48; 4) Ava Hoffmeister 20.19. 400-meter hurdles: 2) Aggour 1:17.27; 3) Nandini Singh 1:19.80.
4x100-meter relay: 1) Aggour, Mkhize, Hoffmeister, Thomas 53.55; 5) Margulis-Ohnuma, Julia Hu, Hume, Sarah Hu 59.24; 6) Boyum, White, Evangelista, Dhanwantri 1:00.30. 4x400-meter relay: 3) Singh, Aggour, Ruane, Stern 4:40.06. 4x800-meter relay: 1) Singh, Cohen, Ruane, Stern 11:59.54. Shot put: 1) Julia Hu 24-0. High jump: 3) Hoffmeister 4-3; 5) Julia Hu 4-0; 7) White 4-0; 8) Sarah Hu 3-9; 11) Dhanwantri 3-9. Long jump: 2) Hoffmeister 14-9.5; 7) Thomas 13-9. Triple jump: 4) Mkhize 31-7; 8) Sarah Hu 29-0.
Boys: 1) Edgemont 95; 2) Ardsley 86; 3) Peekskill 48; 4) Sleepy Hollow 42.
100-meter: 1) Peter Ellinikos 11.22; 3) Connor Fisher 11.70; 5) Noah Plattus 11.82; 22) Alexander Merzon 12.66; 24) Alex Katthi 12.74; 28) Daniel Bench 12.93; 39) Iain Mackenzie 13.53; 44) Connor Chung 13.74; 49) Jesse Moidel 13.94; 64) Austin Lee 14.71; 66) Matthew Bench 14.88; 78) Owen Richmond 16.64. 200-meter: 1) Ellinikos 23.10; 4) Fisher 23.98; 5) Plattus 24.41; 11) Ryan Connelly 25.04; 20) Benjamin Cohen 26.55; 35) James Qian 28.17; 43) Chung 29.40; 46) Mackenzie 29.82; 60) Austin Lee 32.13; 65) Richmond 36.81. 400-meter: 3) Connelly 57.80; 5) Merzon 59.12; 8) Andy Wang 1:00.04; 10) Griffin Mendel-Dwork 1:00.52; 11) Justin Hu 1:01.63; 12) Cohen 1:01.87; 13) Kasper Atkinson 1:02.98; 15) Qian 1:04.53. 800-meter: 8) Alexander Ashcraft 2:31.59; 10) Max Wang 2:32.82; 14) Ted Janaqi 2:32.61; 16) Jesse Moidel 2:41.21. 1,600-meter: 2) Tyler Shelton 5:29.83; 9) Max Wang 5:46.97. 110-meter hurdles: 2) Hu 19.93; 3) Arjun Rao 20.13; 4) Chung 22.05. 400-meter hurdles: 2) Rao 1:09.68. 3,000-meter steeplechase: 1) Shelton 12:59.83.
4x100-meter relay: 2) Connelly, Plattus, Andy Wang, Ellinikos 45.20; 10) Daniel Bench, Chung, Richmond, Merzon 57.52. 4x400-meter relay: 3) Connelly, Merzon, Ashcraft, Eli Sandler 3:59.50; 5) Qian, Cohen, Moidel, Max Wang 4:26.06. 4x800-meter 1) Ashcraft, Mendel-Dwork, Sandler, Shelton 10:07.89. Shot put: 1) Katthi 36-2; 2) Jesse Kaminskas 34-10; 5) Max Ellenberg 31-4; 14) Jedd Kho 23-3; 15) Hu 22-6. Discus: 2) Katthi 98-9; 4) Kaminskas 88-8; 5) Ellenberg 78-6; 14) Kho 48-7. High jump: 1) Fisher 6-0; 7) Cohen 4-9; 9) Rao 4-6; 12) Matthew Bench 4-6. Pole vault: 4) Atkinson 9-0; 5) Ashcraft 9-0. Long jump: 8) Daniel Bench 18-3; 9) Andy Wang 16-10; 12) Mackenzie 16-4; 13) Mendel-Dwork 15-8; 14) Matthew Bench 15-4; 15) Hu 15-3; 17) Lee 13-5. Triple jump: 3) Daniel Bench 38-1; 5) Mackenzie 32-7; 6) Matthew Bench 32-3; 9) Mendel-Dwork 28-5.5. Hammer: 1) Ellenberg 102-2.
Edgemont competed at the Rye Relays on April 15.
Boys: 200-meter: 1) Ellinikos 22.96; 13) Fisher 24.87; 48) Merzon 26.42; 57) Atkinson 26.72; 72) Hu 27.33; 74) Ethan Su 27.46; 103) Chung 29.30; 104) Moidel 29.46; 110) Lee 29.91; 124) Matthew Bench 31.22; 140) Richmond 37.21. 1,600-meter: 20) Max Wang 5:49.04. 110-meter hurdles: 3) Hu 19.89; 4) Rao 10.10; 13) Chung 22.84. 1,600-meter sprint medley relay: 4) Edgemont 4:09.10. Shot put: 6) Kaminskas 36-4; 13) Ellenberg 31-4; 35) Kho 24-6; 43) Rao 18-7.75. High jump: 1) Fisher 6-5. Long jump: 20) Mendel-Dwork 15-0; 23) Hu 14-6.5; 28) Lee 13-9; 31) Rao 13-1; 32) Matthew Bench 13-0. Triple jump: 8) Matthew Bench 30-6; 9) Mendel-Dwork 30-3.5.
Girls: 200-meter: 29) White 30.03; 28) Julia Hu 31.68. 1,500-meter: 7) Ruane 5:35.90; 9) Stern 5:48.51; 21) Cohen 7:15.18. 100-meter hurdles: 7) Aggour 17.95; 9) Thomas 19.15; 11) Hoffmeister 19.95; 12) Hume 19.99. 1,600-meter sprint medley relay: 3) Edgemont 4:49.07. Shot Put: 7) Julia Hu 23-11. High jump: 6) White 4-2; 7) Julia Hu 4-0; 8) Hoffmeister 4-0; 10) Aggour 3-9. Long jump: 8) Hoffmeister 14-9.25; 12) Hume 13-11.
