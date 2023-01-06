Whether coming from cross-country or other sports like soccer and football, members of the Edgemont indoor track and field team are finding themselves off to a strong start whether returning elite team members or newcomers learning the ropes.
Take Daniel Bench and Nate Parsons, for example. Both seniors, Bench is returning for his final year with lofty goals in triple jump, while Parsons finally joined the team after much coaxing and is enjoying throwing shot put.
“I always like having a sport to keep me busy and I had a friend doing shot put, he’s a captain, Jesse Kaminskas,” Parsons said. “I joined because the coach had been reaching out to me trying to get me to do the sport and I never gave it a shot and I decided to give it a chance this year and I’m really enjoying it.”
Parsons, who plays baseball in spring, wrestled in winter as an underclassman and took last winter to lift for senior year of football. He brings the physical ability to the throwing team, and is learning the technique.
“Mentally it’s a really difficult sport,” Parsons said. “You’ve got to get the technique down really well. It’s something I’m struggling with. Our coach always tries to help us, but I feel like I need to put in more work so I can just get the form down myself.
“I’m really big on practice making perfect and our coach does a great job of making us practice everything. We don’t necessarily throw all the time, but we practice the components of throwing without the weight, which really helps us translate into actually throwing the shot put.”
Parsons’ first throw was around 32 feet, but he was around 40 feet in practice after the first month. “It feels great to see the improvement,” he said. “I feel like I can’t stop now. I feel like I’ve got to push myself to be in the 40s, around 45, by the end of the season.”
Bench, who plays soccer in the fall, is all about track in winter and spring, focusing on triple jump. “I’m looking to go to the New York State championships and hopefully qualify for the Penn Relays in winter and get myself another nationals bag for the indoor season,” he said. “That would mean jumping somewhere between 43 and 44 feet. That’s my goal for the winter season.”
By mid-December, Bench was already around his best from last year — 41 feet, 7 inches — which was a good sign as he wouldn’t need to peak until championships season.
“He was in the game all the time with soccer, so he’s already at his season best from the spring and I really want to see him do things gradually,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “It’s about improvement and building up that stamina and getting there. He’s doing really well. He is someone to watch out for and a captain as well. He’s a good leader to show our young ones what we have to offer for Edgemont.”
Bench knows reaching his goals won’t be easy, but feels they are “achievable.”
“It’s all about getting faster because I would say I have decent technique, especially since triple jump technique is extremely hard to perfect and you don’t exactly have the time to do it,” Bench said. “I just really need to have my speed carry me through each of my phases and that should be good.”
Bench likes the coaching staff’s sprinting workouts, weekly lifting and said he will “do whatever Coach tells me to do.
“I’m really excited for the challenge of my final season,” he said. “I’ve been doing track since the end of my sophomore year and I really saw how much potential I had. Going forward the next four years of college I’m going to be doing track and field at Wesleyan, so I’m just trying to keep setting personal bests.”
Another standout for the boys is another recruit, senior Peter Ellinikos, who finally competed last spring and found great success in the sprints.
“We knew he’d do really well,” McKenzie said. “He finally decided to come on. Staying in contact with them is super important. He did the Armory trials unattached and that was his first time there between football and this. I like to be the first one to take them there, but we were there to see him and he saw it and he ran and it sealed the deal for him. He ran really nicely there and so far he’s been doing well.”
Ellinikos is learning that the events vary between seasons, so there is some adapting involved.
Connor Fisher also comes off a successful junior year of track and fall of football. The coaches are trying to help him preserve his knees with the pounding they take between the two sports.
“He’s been PRing and he comes in strong, but we want him here for leagues and sectionals, so we’re monitoring him and trying to get him rest and doing more core work,” McKenzie said. “He is doing the 4x200 with Noah [Plattus], Jaden [Whittaker] and Peter and they’ve been running together for a while.”
The girls have a much smaller team, but have some firepower as well. The latest one-two punch consists of sophomore Ava Thomas, who started to break out last year, and sophomore Nura Aggour, who is building off last spring to make her mark. “We’re bringing Ava Thomas back and Nura back, they’re doing an awesome job with the hurdles, very strong,” McKenzie said.
Aggour is adjusting to winter. “I really enjoyed doing spring and doing hurdles, so I was working hard to get a better time,” she said. “Spring and winter are very different and the events are different and I have really enjoyed the 55 because it’s over really quickly. Getting faster at that will help me for the 100 hurdles in spring.”
Aggour is working on her form as well. “My biggest goal this season is to get down to three steps between each hurdle,” she said. “I have to work really hard during practice and build my confidence to get there.”
She also competes in the 4x200-meter relay and the long jump. “Since it’s the beginning of the season I’m really just testing them out to see which ones I enjoy,” she said.
Like the boys, who built their sprinting core last year, the girls are starting to get to that point with Thomas, Aggour, junior Philasande Mkhize and junior Ava Hoffmeister.
“We finally have a set that can work together during warmups,” McKenzie said. “They have each other to work off of, which is nice. The 4x400 relay is also coming on. We didn’t have that last year.”
Freshman Kate Ruane is transitioning from varsity cross-country to track and is learning the different distances to find the right fit.
“It’s really different than cross-country, but I like the speed,” she said. “So far I really like the 600. I usually would run the 400 and 800 and even 1,500 during outdoor, so the 600 is a perfect in-between. It’s a lot more speed, which is a big transition from running 5Ks. I’ve been running OK so far, but I think I can improve a lot more.”
McKenzie is already impressed with Ruane’s progress. “Kate is doing well as a mid-distance freshman, definitely a rising star, someone to look out for,” she said. “Coming off the cross-country season she had a lot of endurance, a lot of power. She’s a natural runner, so this is her thing and there’s no other sport.”
Ruane is already looking to qualify for nationals and she has plenty of time to make it happen.
“I’m five seconds away from hitting that cut,” she said. “I need to do a lot more speed and endurance work. I think we have a really great team this year. I think we all have a really good bond and we work well together. I think good things are going to come.”
The coaches are taking the team to as many venues as possible, seeing the Armory, Rockland Community College and Ocean Breeze already this season, in addition to having an early outdoor home meet against Ardsley. Seeing other teams, other tracks and various types of levels of competition all bode well for the team’s growth.
“Seeing them work and seeing them take the initiative of where their approach is and where they are and where they want to be and seeing them study the other athletes is great,” McKenzie said. “We always say the best coaching and training is with your eyes and watching others. They can reflect on what others do that they don’t do. Every time I go over I tell them to stop and look and pay attention. Even if you aren’t currently throwing or running you can be practicing by watching.”
Panthers roundup
Edgemont had a dual meet at home against Ardsley on Dec. 7. The boys won 138-107. 55-meter dash: Ellinikos first in 6.3 seconds, Fisher third in 6.5, Whittaker fourth in 6.6, Noah Plattus fifth in 6.7, Brady Yee seventh in 6.9. 4x200 relay: first in 1:49.1 to Ardsley’s 1:50.1. 600-meter: Ted Janaqi second to Ardsley 1:41.0-1:41.4, Ryan Connelly third 1:47.0. 300-meter: Fisher first in 39.8, Whittaker second in 40.1, Ellinikos third in 40.1, Noah Plattus fourth in 40.4. 1,600-meter: Tyler Shelton second to Ardsley 5:23.0-5:24.0, Alexander Ashcraft fourth in 5:37, Max Wang sixth in 5:58. Shot put: Parsons first at 36-5, Max Ellenberg fourth at 28-11.5, Will Barlow seventh at 27-6, Cesar Arellano eighth at 24-11.
Ardsley beat Edgemont’s girls 163-38. 55-meter dash: Thomas first in 7.6, Mkhize third in 7.7, Aggour fourth in 7.8. 4x200 relay: second to Ardsley 2:00.0-2:03.0. 1,500-meter: Talia Cohen third 7:20.0. 300-meter: Nandini Singh fourth in 51.0, Ruane fifth in 51.4, Ava Hoffmeister sixth in 51.6, Caroline Fischer ninth in 56.3.
At the Dec. 10 Jim Mitchell Invitational hosted by Warwick Valley at the Armory: Girls: 300-meter dash: Evelyn Gipstein 82nd 56.67. 600-meter: Ruane 25th in 1:55.56, Singh 34th in 1:59.10. 55-meter hurdles: Aggour sixth in 9.92, Thomas 16th in 10.49, Singh 28th in 11.63, Catherine Hume 30th in 11.67. 4x200-meter relay: 14th in 1:55.96. Long jump: Thomas eighth 14-5.5, Aggour 14th 13-7.75, Hume 30th 10-10. Triple jump: Mkhize 10th 28-6.5. Shot put: Kaitlin Preldakaj 23rd 10-11.5.
Boys: 300-meter dash: Ellinikos fifth in 37.85, Noah Plattus 16th in 38.75, Justin Hu 62nd in 44.09, Connor Chung 68th in 46.68. 600-meter: Hudson Plattus 31st in 1:37.39, Connelly 46th in 1:43.74, James Qian 60th in 1:50.18. 1,000-meter: Ashcraft 41st in 3:08.11, Shelton 44th in 3:08.31, Max Wang 57th in 3:16.93, Janaqi 66th in 3:23.73. 55-meter hurdles: Arjun Rao 31st in 11.29. 4x200-meter relay: sixth in 1:37.57. High jump: Fisher first at 6-4 by 6 inches over Westbury’s Lenny Jean. Long jump: Ellinikos sixth 17-10, Daniel Bench 17-7.25, Matthew Bench 36th at 12-3. Triple jump: Daniel Bench fourth at 38-6, Nicholas Faga 19th 31-8. Shot put: Parsons 12th 34-.5, Kaminskas 14th 31-10.25, Ellenberg 18th 31-5.
At the Dec. 16 Coach Saint Invite at the Armory: Boys: 300-meter dash: Andi Bardhi 55th in 43.05, Lee Tamir 72nd in 48.34, Austin Lee 75th in 51.58. 500-meter dash: Hudson Plattus 19th in 1:16.70, Connelly 34th in 1:24.27, Jesse Moidel 41st in 1:33.27. 600-meter dash: Janaqi 47th in 1:50.36, Wang 51st in 1:52.57, Kasper Atkinson 53rd in 1:52.46. 1,000-meter: Ashcraft 49th in 3:03.69, Shelton 55th in 3:11.69. Mile: Janaqi 70th in 6:08.61, Wang 73rd in 6:24.13. 4x200-meter relay: 22nd in 2:04.94. High jump: Fisher won at 6-0 by 2 inches. Long jump: Daniel Bench 22nd at 17-6.5, Matthew Bench 40th at 13-5. Triple jump: Daniel Bench sixth at 38-11.25, Matthew Bench 31st at 30-9.25. Shot put: Parsons sixth at 40-6.75, Kaminskas 22nd at 31-8.25, Will Barlow 33rd at 27-8.25.
Girls: 300-meter: Gipstein 73rd in 56.19. Mile: Cohen 50th in 7:44.27.
Bishop Loughlin Games, Dec. 17-18, at Ocean Breeze: Girls: 55-meter dash: Maria Ellinikos 59th in 8.98, Hume 62nd in 9.03. 600-meter: Singh 37th in 1:56.59. 55-meter hurdles: Aggour and Thomas tied for eighth at 10.41, Hume 21st in 11.92. 55-meter hurdles: Singh 33rd in 11.21. Long jump: Thomas 26th at 15-1.
Boys: 600-meter: Eli Sandler 51st in 1:39.21, Hudson Plattus 60th in 1:41.07, Connelly 70th in 1:45.16. 300-meter dash: Noah Plattus 21st in 38.55. Triple jump: Daniel Bench 15th 37-.50. Shot put freshman: Ellenberg second at 38-3.50, Arellano sixth at 31-4.75. Mile: Ashcraft 45th in 5:30.90. 55-meter dash: Noah Plattus 37th in 7.11.
Section 1 Challenge at Ocean Breeze Dec. 21: Boys: 55-meter: dash prelims Peter Ellinikos sixth in 6.89, Jaden Whittaker 14th in 7.01, Milan Patel 57th in 8.06, Vebhav Kagini 62nd in 8.72. 300-meter dash: Fisher eighth in 39.58, Augustus Cai 31st in 42.00, Ethan Su 57th in 47.14, Chung 65th in 48.99, Yee 76th in 1:05.48, Tamir 77th in 1:06.13. 600-meter: Janaqi 27th in 1:44.74, Moidel 45th in 1:59.66. 1,000-meter: Shelton 27th in 3:10.33, Janaqi 33rd in 3:23.09. 1,600-meter: Shelton 36th in 5:25.31, Ashcraft 48th in 5:37.26. 4x200-meter relay: 13th in 2:07.38. High jump: Fisher first at 5-10 by 2 inches over Ardsley’s Nikolai Lund. Long jump: Griffin Mendel-Dwork 37th at 14-1.5, Chung 45th at 11-9. Triple jump: Faga 15th at 34-11. Pole vault: Ashcraft ninth at 9-0. Shot put: Parsons second at 39-3.5 (Bronxville’s Chris Lockwood 40-4), Kaminskas 11th at 34-10.5, Ellenberg 15th at 31-7.25, Arellano 30th at 25-6.5. Weight throw: Parsons seventh at 38-2.5, Ellenberg 19th at 30-11, Arellano 26th at 26-3.5.
Girls: 55-meter dash prelims: Maria Ellinikos 44th at 9.37. 300-meter dash: Caroline Fleischhauer 56th in 57.72. 600-meter: Singh ninth in 1:55.11, Fleischhauer 32nd in 2:15.45. 1,500-meter: Cohen 30th in 7:01.81. 55-meter hurdles finals: Aggour fifth in 10.29 (was fourth in prelims at 10.22). 55-meter hurdles prelims: Thomas 10th in 10.43, Singh 16th in 11.05. 4x200-meter relay: ninth of 19 in 1:57.54. Long jump: Aggour 19th at 12-11. Triple jump: Alexandra Kabakov 16th at 25-8. 1,500-meter racewalk: Cohen 18th in 11:41.30.
