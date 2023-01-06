Edgemont track photo

At the Bishop Loughlin Games, Max Ellenberg placed second in the freshman shot put, Cesar Arellano sixth.

 Contributed Photo

Whether coming from cross-country or other sports like soccer and football, members of the Edgemont indoor track and field team are finding themselves off to a strong start whether returning elite team members or newcomers learning the ropes.

Take Daniel Bench and Nate Parsons, for example. Both seniors, Bench is returning for his final year with lofty goals in triple jump, while Parsons finally joined the team after much coaxing and is enjoying throwing shot put.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.