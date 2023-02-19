Though Edgemont track and field hasn’t competed since the Class B meet on Feb. 5, the full team has been training either in preparation for the New York State Qualifiers, Eastern States or the spring season.
“They can all stay to work out and they’ve been showing up,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “Everyone is still participating even though they could have turned their uniforms in already.”
Peter Ellinikos (55-meter and 300-meter), Nate Parsons (shot put), Daniel Bench (triple jump), Noah Plattus (55-meter and 300-meter), Kate Ruane (600-meter) and Ava Thomas (55-meter hurdles) will compete on Feb. 19 in the state qualifier. Thus far the Eastern States lineup will be Ava Hoffmeister (long jump), Thomas (long jump and 55-mmeter, with the possibility of the 55-meter hurdles), Bench (triple jump), Plattus (55-meter) and Ellinikos (55-meer and 200-meter).
Edgemont’s coaching staff continues to push the team members to new heights and distances and lower times on bigger and bigger stages. Qualifying for and competing in the Section 1 Class B Championships was just the latest. “We had a good Class B Championship meet,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie was excited to bring throwers, Jesse Kaminskas and Nate Parsons, to sectionals for the first time since joining the coaching staff. In his first season with the team, Parsons continues to excel in shot put and weight throw.
“That was really nice to have him there and he did really well,” McKenzie said. “He was surprised himself that he made it, but even in that sense he just wanted to excel and do his best. Weight throw is newer to him, whereas shot put he has a better idea about. He enjoyed weight throw and he did well.”
McKenzie credited Parsons for catching on so quickly.
“We couldn’t ask for anything more in an athlete” she said. “He’s always been a great athlete with his football and his baseball career as a high schooler, so we definitely saw that he had the potential of just being coachable and that’s exactly what he is. When you talk with him he receives the information well and he knows critique is all in good will. He does really well with it. That shows in how he’s been performing throughout the season.”
Peter Ellinikos in the 55-meter did well in the prelims, but had a rough start in the finals and dropped his placement.
“He’s always been such an athlete who can adjust,” McKenzie said. “Of course you want to look at it and say you could have done better because you just know yourself, regardless of what the best coach or even your mom or dada are telling you. He knew his start was bad and we had to tell him it’s one race at a time and it was time to focus on the 300.”
He placed third in the 300-meter. “His turnaround for the 300 was really nice,” McKenzie said. “He really thought it was good for him taking third.”
Also in the 300-meter, Noah Plattus had a personal best and placed fourth.
Ryan Connelly, a senior newcomer, also impressed McKenzie in the 300-meter. He placed 17th, but his victory came in qualifying for the meet and having a personal best time.
“It’s his first season as a runner and he was very skeptical about it,” McKenzie said. “He’s a soccer player, but he’s been doing very, very well. He’s very coachable and his drop in times has been going really well. He was surprised he made it.”
Connelly has run the 300, 400 and 4x800-meter relay. “He’s showed so much progress, which is a compliment to our training,” McKenzie said. “As you’re coaching you just look for a sign to see if you are giving them the right training or what you can do differently. He’s really been doing well.”
McKenzie credited her co-coach Nathalee Young for her work with Connolly and others.
In the 55-meter hurdles, Justin Hu and Arjun Rao were 14th and 17th, respectively. “They’re both sophomores and they’re doing well,” McKenzie said. “They didn’t make the finals, but they PRed and they did really well. Justin it’s his first season and it was actually midway through the season that we actually had him do hurdles. They’ve been progressing well and there’s a lot of potential for them going forward.”
Rao had done track in middle school and got back into it after COVID-19 simmered down. He’s mainly been a hurdler, focusing on 55 in winter and 110 and 400 in the spring. He thinks the coach saw his build and “long legs” and found the right event for him.
“It’s fun to go over the hurdles,” Rao said. “It’s like you’re gliding over them. I probably prefer the 110. It’s not too short like a 55, where you have to put everything you have into it. Sometimes it cane be hard to conjure up that much power. For the 400 it can be a bit hard to sustain it, so I think 110 is a nice median between those two.”
Rao has enjoyed improving and lowering his times as his form has gotten stronger.
“I think this winter has been very helpful,” he said. “For spring I’m looking forward to using that flexibility and getting faster generally so that I can do better in the 400 and running in events without the hurdles as well.”
The girls team is much younger and McKenzie is excited about the amount of potential they have.
Ava Thomas was under the weather at the class meet so they didn’t push her too hard. She still competed in the 4x200-meter and the long jump.
Nura Aggour continued to stand out in the 550meter, 550meter hurdles and 4x200-meter relay.
“Nura did a really good job keeping up with everything as a sophomore,” McKenzie said. “She didn’t run her best time, but overall she made it there and did well. She’s getting into hurdles lining up those steps. That’s a big timing difference and she’s learning that turnover.”
Kate Ruane had a PR in the 300-meter and did well in the 600, an event McKenzie believes she will soon be “a force to reckon with.”
“She works hard, she runs hard, she always comes in ready to do anything that is asked of her and beyond,”
McKenzie said. “We could not appreciate that more. Having that work ethic as a young athlete coming in definitely sets a tone to the team that is needed. We really know Edgemont has some really good, talented athletes on the team.”
Another personal record came from Philasande Mkhize in the 55-meter.
Soccer player Ava Hoffmeister has come on as a junior and the coaches are “working on building her up,” according to McKenzie.
“She’ll be coming out for hurdles in the spring,” McKenzie said. “She’s been training for that. We have lot of new hurdlers. Coach Nat has been doing a really nice job training them for the future. Ava definitely has a lot of potential. She’d done it in modified and now she’s back and feeling good about where she is. She says she can do more and do better, so we’re there to help her.”
Hoffmeister competed in the 55-meter dash, 4x200-meter relay and the long jump.
“At first it was hard because I wasn’t used to all the running, but the coaches helped me and we had good practices,” Hoffmeister said. “It got easier and more fun as the season went on. I guess I started enjoying it more and more.”
She enjoys competing in a diverse array of events. “I enjoy the 55-meter dash because I like sprinting a lot more than distance,” Hoffmeister said. “Long jump was something new I’d never tried, so I liked having different things to do at meets. I like running and field events.
“In the 55 each time I ran my time got gradually faster. For long jump the first time I jumped I jumped 15. Since then I’ve been getting 14-9, but now recently I’ve been practicing it a lot more so I think it will be better.”
Hoffmeister is planning to continue in the spring.
“Overall I think that the people on this team are super to run with,” she said.” I feel like they include everyone, so when I first joined I didn’t feel like I was new. I didn’t feel excluded, so the atmosphere on the team is very good.”
