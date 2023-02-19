Though Edgemont track and field hasn’t competed since the Class B meet on Feb. 5, the full team has been training either in preparation for the New York State Qualifiers, Eastern States or the spring season.

“They can all stay to work out and they’ve been showing up,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “Everyone is still participating even though they could have turned their uniforms in already.”

ehs track box 2-17 issue.jpg
Track Edge Connor Fisher 1.jpg
Buy Now

Connor Fisher was having a great season for Edgemont until injuries caught up to him, but the Panthers hope to have him back this spring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.