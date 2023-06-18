Connor Fisher Edgemont high jump photo
Connor Fisher

 Todd Sliss Photo

Connor Fisher knows how to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time. Last spring after two months of training and competing in high jump he won Section 1 and placed sixth in Division 2 at the New York State Championships with a jump of 6 feet. A year later, despite being hampered by a lingering knee injury, he placed third in the state at 6-4, just an inch shy of his personal best.

Competing at Middletown High School on Saturday, June 10, the Edgemont senior cleared the first three heights — 6-0, 6-2 and 6-4 — on his initial attempts, giving him three chances at 6-6 and breaking his own school record. Despite three valiant attempts, Fisher’s body just couldn’t get him over the top cleanly, but then again among the field of the top jumpers in the Federation, only four cleared 6-6, with the winner topping 6-8.

ehs boys track box 6-16 issue.jpg
IMG_0306 nathalee young connor fisher camisha mckenzie.jpg
Nathalee Young, Connor Fisher and Camisha McKenzie

