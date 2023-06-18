Connor Fisher knows how to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time. Last spring after two months of training and competing in high jump he won Section 1 and placed sixth in Division 2 at the New York State Championships with a jump of 6 feet. A year later, despite being hampered by a lingering knee injury, he placed third in the state at 6-4, just an inch shy of his personal best.
Competing at Middletown High School on Saturday, June 10, the Edgemont senior cleared the first three heights — 6-0, 6-2 and 6-4 — on his initial attempts, giving him three chances at 6-6 and breaking his own school record. Despite three valiant attempts, Fisher’s body just couldn’t get him over the top cleanly, but then again among the field of the top jumpers in the Federation, only four cleared 6-6, with the winner topping 6-8.
Fisher was third in Division 2 and tied for fifth in the Federation, earning two medals and two trips to the podium. Last year he missed the medal ceremony while he was icing his knees. There was no way coaches Camisha McKenzie and Nathalee Young were going to let him miss out on that as a senior.
“I wanted to go out on a high note and see if I could get a new PR while being injured,” Fisher said. “Unfortunately I didn’t get the PR, but I still did good, cleared 6-4.”
Between jumps, Fisher was sure to stretch out his knees and apply an ointment to ease some of the discomfort and felt stronger after those first three jumps.
“It built a lot of confidence when I got over the first height,” he said. “I felt like my knees were unstoppable. I was getting over easily and my form was good, so I was feeling good.”
McKenzie credits Fisher’s “bounciness” with making high jump a good fit. She saw it on the basketball court in the gym and also in the many other events Fisher has competed in since joining the team in the spring of his sophomore year. As a junior and senior Fisher played football in the fall and did track and field in the winter and spring.
Fisher, among the top three boys’ sprinters for Edgemont, also excelled at long jump (18 feet), one of the team’s growing number of versatile athletes.
“His jump was a little bit different the way he did it,” McKenzie said. “I asked him to put a little curve to it and this was a natural event for him. He’s a talented young man. High jump for him just gave him that independence, that individual hook. There’s something about doing your own particular event that you fall in love with, you just want to stick with it and focus on it. I feel like for him it was the high jump. He put his best into it. He did.”
His best wasn’t always his best due to injuries, but after taking time off from training he finished out his final high school season with a strong string of jumps, including winning at the Loucks Games.
“He had to fight his pain, his continuous pain through his knee, and just his mental state,” McKenzie said. “When you’re in pain sometimes that can deter you from getting the job done. What pushed him is just him wanting it. He knows he broke the school record, but he knows he can do more. It’s him giving his best effort each time and being able to recognize what he did wrong, where it hurts, what he can change, how he can change his run-up in order to save some of the pain from increasing and just keeping it at a moderate level where he can still compete.
“This just shows him as an athlete, how much control he has over himself. And, of course, listening to your coaches and hearing us out, and the same thing with me hearing him out. At this point I’m more of a person to talk to than I am coaching him because I just want to make sure he’s good, that’s he’s comfortable.”
After his strong start at states, Fisher told McKenzie he was “feeling bouncy,” which she knew was a good sign.
“When he says that he’s in a good mood,” she said. “Him saying that lets me know that. After he cleared 6-4 he walks by me and goes, ‘Gotta crack a smile,’ and I said, ‘I’ll give you that one.’ He knew he was close to the bar and came close at 6-6.”
Fisher appreciates the hard work his coaches have put in over the years.
“They’ve been pushing me since Day One, since I first started doing track,” he said. “They want me to succeed.”
McKenzie, a former New Rochelle standout who similarly was challenged with injuries in high school, described Fisher as “a stubborn athlete” in the best sense of the phrase.
“Our track athletes, we have a swag attitude about us and being one myself I totally get that,” McKenzie said. “Even with his stubbornness there’s a humbleness with him where he wants to listen, he wants to be great, he wants to do well, so he’s going to listen and he’s going to hear your suggestions. We are who we are and that’s what brings us that edge. Who he is is a strong, versatile athlete. He can do basketball, he can do football, but track is where he really shined. I feel as though he knew that and that’s why this is his No. 1 sport that he keeps coming back to.”
With nationals approaching Fisher knew what he had to do, as far as his routine, his physical therapy, rest and training, to be at his best. His goal is to smash his school record and put himself in a better spot going forward.
“I’m ready to get over 6-6 or 6-8 at nationals June 17. I have my physical therapy going and I’ll be ready. I’m going to continue to jump in college. I’m going to Alabama and I want to try to walk onto their team. I have to hit 6-8 first to be able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.