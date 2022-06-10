He never tried it until the winter season, never competed in the event until this spring season, and now he is on his way to the New York State track and field championships in Syracuse.
Edgemont junior Connor Fisher continued his impressive inaugural season competing in the high jump at the Section 1 state qualifier meet Friday, June 3 at Arlington High School. By the end of the day Fisher had cleared the bar at 6 feet and finished first in Division 2 to earn a trip to the state championships.
Not bad for someone who never even entered a meet to compete in the high jump until this spring season.
“I’m starting to get the groove of it,” Fisher said. “Last year people were telling me to try high jump and I didn’t think I’d be any good at it. One day at practice coach said, ‘Connor, try high jump,’ and she put the bar at 5 feet. Then she just kept raising it and I fell in love with it. My first time doing it this spring and it feels amazing. Never thought I’d come this far. I didn’t even expect to do high jump at the beginning of the season. Now look at me, I’m going to states.”
Edgemont coach Camisha McKenzie admits that Fisher is a novice just starting out on the high jump, and the progress he has shown in one season is reason to believe the future is bright. He won the Westchester County Championship and the Section 1 title and now he is heading to the state meet.
“Connor is doing really well and he just started doing high jump,” McKenzie said. “One day at the Armory he just tried it at practice and we said come spring you are definitely doing the high jump.”
Fisher is scheduled to compete at the New York State track and field championships on June 10-11 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Fisher was the highlight of the two-day meet for Edgemont, but there were several other standout performances as the Panthers continue to improve on the track.
Maybe one of the best signs of how the young team is doing is the fact that everyone who competed in individual events will be back again next season for the Panthers. Athletes had to earn the chance to compete at the meet by meeting a qualified standard, and there were plenty of Panthers who made the requirements to earn a chance to take part in the meet.
“They’re all doing a good job and Edgemont is definitely making a stand,” McKenzie said. “We have a young team and we know we have seasons to come. This experience is good for them. Ava Thomas is only a freshman and she made the finals in two events. We had some great [personal records] today. We had Adama Diallo in the high jump went from 4-0 to 4-6 and she is improving so much. Fiona Stern PR’d in the 800 and in the last few meets she went from 2:50 to 2:45 and 3:33 today. She is only a sophomore, and she came off the track saying I could have run harder. Just making it here and making it to the finals is a really good accomplishment.”
In addition to Fisher in the high jump, Daniel Bench had a big day for Edgemont as the junior leaped 40-10 to place third in the triple jump.
Ava Thomas had an impressive day as the freshman was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.83. She then competed in the long jump and advanced to the finals where she finished seventh overall with a jump of 14-1 1/2 with teammate Philasande Mkhize right behind in eighth place with a leap of 13-8.
Mkhize led the way in the triple jump as well for Edgemont as she finished 10th overall with a leap of 29-7 1/2 as she was one of four Panthers to earn the chance to compete. Right behind Mkhize was Sarah Hu in 11th, Alexandra Kabakov 12th and Julia Hu was 14th.
In the girls’ high jump, Diallo finished sixth with her personal best jump of 4-6 while teammate Ava White was 13th.
Peter Ellinikos had a pair of top 10 finishes for the Panthers in the sprint events as the junior made it to the finals in the boys’ 100-meter dash on Friday. He finished eighth with a time of 11.84, and he then finished 10th in the 200-meter dash on Saturday with a time of 23.9.
“It felt great making the finals, didn’t place where I wanted to, but I’m really looking forward to next season,” Ellinikos said. “I’m going to get back out there and do even better next year. It’s exciting to see everyone making the finals from different events, every age group, and I think this team is heading in the right direction.”
Fiona Stern had a busy meet for the Panthers as she finished seventh in the girls’ 800-meter run on Friday with a personal best time of 2:33.22. Stern then returned on Saturday and finished sixth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:19.85, while Edgemont teammate Kate Ruane, only an eighth grader, was 15th with a time of 6:02.67.
“This is my first season on the team, it’s been a lot of fun,” Stern said. “I think I’ve grown a lot over the course of the season. It’s fun to see that as I put in more effort my times are definitely dropping. We have a young team and I’m excited to see how we all grow together.”
Other top 20 finishers for Edgemont on the boys’ side included Alexander Ashcraft who was sixth in the pole vault as he cleared the bar at 8-0, and Tyler Shelton was seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:25.7. Alexander Ashcraft was 14th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:24.84, while Arjun Rao was 14th in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:13.73.
The Edgemont boys’ 4x100 relay team of Noah Plattus, Jaden-Vaughn Whittaker, Fisher and Ellinikos finished seventh with a time of 54.93.
For the Edgemont girls’, Nandini Singh was eighth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:20.21. Julia Hu was 12th in the shot put with a heave of 23-10 and she was 13th in the discus with a toss of 62-0.
The Edgemont girls’ 4x400 relay team finished seventh as Singh, Stern, Ruane and Thomas teamed up to finish in 4:46.2.
