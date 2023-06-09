Two of Edgemont’s most promising seniors have had polar opposite ends to their season. Connor Fisher started out injured, worked his way back and made states in the high jump for the second straight year, while sprinter Peter Ellinikos wasn’t able to compete at the three biggest postseason meets due to injury.

Ellinikos was a top five seed for both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Section 1 Division 2 state qualifier.

ehs track box 6-9 issue.jpg
Edge Addison Burnside.jpg
Buy Now

Addison Burnside
Edge Sarah Hu.jpg
Buy Now

Sarah Hu

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.