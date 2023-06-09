Two of Edgemont’s most promising seniors have had polar opposite ends to their season. Connor Fisher started out injured, worked his way back and made states in the high jump for the second straight year, while sprinter Peter Ellinikos wasn’t able to compete at the three biggest postseason meets due to injury.
Ellinikos was a top five seed for both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Section 1 Division 2 state qualifier.
“You don’t know what happened, what tweaked,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “I feel for him. I got injured in high school and it did do a number on me. To this day I’m cautious about what I do and even as I coach. I’m not a softy, but I’m aware — if there’s pain there’s pain and you don’t want to make that worse later. No one knows what you’re going through but you.”
Fisher had knee issues from football and the winter, but went through physical therapy and the coaches monitored his progress and workouts to build him back up to a place where he could win the Westchester County title at 6 feet, 1 inch, and make an attempt at a jump at the state qualifier since he had already automatically qualified for states.
“I think for him it’s just a lot of mental gain,” McKenzie said. “When you get injured, when you get hurt you have to pick yourself back up again because you do have a downfall. You don’t really see much happening for yourself. That recovery time is time that’s taken away from you that’s not gained.
“He’s coming back, talking to himself, his mom and me, but I tell him to speak to himself and ask, ‘What am I feeling?’ I’m trying to feed off of how he feels. Our communication has been good, which is helpful. I’m not a pushy person, so if you can’t you can’t, but if you can you can. You want to help him be that great athlete, not that coach that turned him off to it.”
Fisher’s best jump in competition is 6-5, but he is aiming to get 6-10 by the end of the school year. It’s a lofty goal, but he’s shown he’s capable of reaching new heights.
“It feels good to be back,” he said. “I had to put more work in. I do physical therapy because of my knee pain. That’s helping a lot, so I hope to come back with a new PR in the next meet. It was really hard, but physical therapy was a good help. With high jump you have to find the perfect steps for the perfect jump. Perfect steps equals more height.”
Constant repetition is key for Fisher to get the muscle memory for his event.
“You have to put in a lot of hard work and effort into it,” Fisher said. “More hard work equals more success. When you approach what you really want to focus on is your steps and speed going up. Your last three steps should be your longest stride to get the most height and the most impact on the ground and force going up.”
Another highflyer for Edgemont was senior pole vaulter Alexander Ashcraft. He hit 10 feet at the county championships and 9 feet at state qualifier, placing seventh.
Ashcraft began vaulting as a sophomore. He was hitting “maybe” 6 feet and his goal for state qualifiers was 11 feet.
“It’s been a big progression over the years,” he said. “Senior year I’ve been trying hard to break as many PRs as possible because it’s my last year and I don’t know if I’m going to continue it in college. It’s been a good year overall.”
Dedication and repetition have been key to his success as well.
“There’s a lot of factors in pole vault,” Ashcraft said. “A lot of vaulters say it’s 80% mental, 10% actual skill and 10% what you’re putting into it. A lot of the preparation is mentally preparing yourself for the actual meet.”
Though the girls didn’t have any state qualifiers, they had a big group of state qualifier qualifiers despite having a small team. Junior Philasande Mkhize, sophomore Ava Thomas, junior Ava Hoffmeister, junior Fiona Stern, freshman Kate Ruane, junior Nandini Singh, sophomore Nura Aggour, sophomore Sarah Hu, sophomore Addison Burnside and senior Julia Hu all competed.
“I feel like the friendship that they have is what’s bringing them,” McKenzie said. “They’re really good girls — they’re kind, they’re thoughtful and they have so much empathy. They’re bringing others on and their character is sort of contagious. They’re bringing friends and girls who know them and I’ve heard from other athletes who joined and that’s what they’re looking for.
“We’re unfortunately in a mean world with social media, so if you can find someone as young as they are who can still be nice it’s a solitude, a good place for people to come. They’ve heard we’re nice coaches and all that really helped. And for them to be as athletic and as passionate as they are and wanting to want it sort of changes how they have performed this entire season.”
McKenzie likes watching the girls interact with each other. They are positive with their feedback and reactions to each other and take over for the coaches by having a thoughtful approach. “They don’t bring each other down — they bring each other up,” she said.
Hoffmeister is new to the team this year, but she jumped right in and although she didn’t know what to expect at first, she found herself right at home.
“I think because we’re a small group we can push each other better,” she said. “It’s not a big group so it’s not like people get lost in the big numbers. The girls’ team is pretty close, so we all help each other and stick together. I like it personally with a smaller group because the coaches can see things and help people individually. In a big group sometimes you don’t get help specifically on what you need to get better.”
Only one senior, Sarah Hu, competed at state qualifiers for the girls, so this group will largely be back for the 2023-24 school year.
“I think it’s really cool that most of us are underclassmen,” Hoffmeister said. “I’m very excited to see next year and two years for the sophomores now how good they’re going to become because they have a lot more time to get even better than they are now.”
Over the last two years the coaches have been introducing more athletes to more big meets at the Armory and Penn Relays and Loucks Games, so they’ve seen the big stage. Since so many of the girls are young and inexperienced they still had some nerves down the stretch of this season. McKenzie’s message is, “If you’ve made it this far, you’ve got to attack it.” After all, the last three meets required qualifying times and distances.
“We still have that mental game coaching to go,” McKenzie said. “They qualified for these meets — we can’t do anything to finagle that. The thing about track is time tells and numbers don’t lie. It’s trusting they did it and having that confidence. We coached them, but once they’re on the track the ball’s in their court.”
Another thing that excited McKenzie was how many girls asked what would happen once the season ended as they have an appetite for more. McKenzie said she can point them to meets and camps and all kinds of opportunities, but what they really want to do is come to the Blanford Field at Edgemont. She called the attitude “a game-changer.”
“I’m available, the other coaches are available and if we alternate just so we can still have a summer break I told them it would be a modified schedule and they’ll go where, the track, the gym, whatever,” McKenzie said. “That’s what you want. They take ownership because we can’t do everything for them. There are camps they can go to and do, but they want to come here and be with us.”
