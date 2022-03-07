Just qualifying for the Section 1 Class B Championship in track and field was an achievement for Edgemont freshman Ava Thomas. But to make it in three diverse events and place top 13 in all of them was an exclamation point on a stellar winter season.
“It was a really good accomplishment for me to be able to be in ninth grade and be able to qualify for that meet,” Thomas said. “It was also something I was scared of doing, but after I did it, it was great to be able to compete with girls from schools from a similar level.”
Thomas took 13th in the 300-meter dash in 47.42 seconds, 12th in the 55-meter hurdles in 11.18 seconds and 13th in long jump at 12 feet, 11 inches.
Placing so high was another shock. “It was really cool,” she said. “Also again something I wasn’t expecting. It was a little bit nerve-wracking, but I was proud of how I performed overall.”
Thomas ran modified cross-country in seventh grade — she has since switched to field hockey — and winter and spring track and field, which she has continued. She credited her coaches from both modified and varsity for helping her enjoy herself and progress over the years, most recently Camisha McKenzie and Nikki Rosee at the high school.
“They’ve been really great in supporting all of us and making individual goals for each of us,” Thomas said. “That’s definitely been a factor to our improvement this season. They definitely push us to be our best and they’re always there to help us and support us. That’s been a great factor for us.”
Going from modified to varsity was a big jump for Thomas, who said she was “definitely a little bit afraid of it in the beginning,” but soon she realized she belonged in a more competitive and intense environment.
Thomas also runs the 600-meter and the coaches are looking to get her into the 400 this spring.
“We want her to come into spring season with a bang,” McKenzie said. “We started training her in hurdles in preparation for spring. She actually did well with 55 hurdles, so we kept her there because it helped bring her nerves down. Then she grew to love it.”
Thomas wants to try even more events this spring, while lowering her times and improving her distances in some of the events she’s already experienced.
“For spring I definitely want to do the hurdles again,” she said. “I would love to be able to try high jump. I don’t do that normally. I’d like to get a few more sprints in because winter I didn’t get to do as many as I wanted to.”
The bar has been set high for Thomas through her own successes, enthusiasm and dedication.
“She can take it wherever she wants to and we told her we’re on board for anything she’s looking to do,” McKenzie said. “If she wants to take this on to college we’re here. She’s still in the midst of, ‘Wow, wow, wow,’ but we’ve been speaking with her parents and the communication is great. Their understanding of the sport and where she stands. We appreciate that. They’re just open-minded and she’s looking forward to what else she can do.”
Added McKenzie, “She’s someone to look out for.”
For any of the Panthers who qualified for the Class B meet, including six from the boys team, it’s a big deal. The coaches educated the athletes about the qualifying standards for various meets early in the season so they knew what they were aiming for. Most of the group hit their cuts early on and just had to make sure they were in the top 24 for the class meet, improving their performances throughout the season.
“You want them to know the sport in all of its details so they know what is expected and what they need to do,” McKenzie said.
Juniors Noah Plattus and Jayden Whittaker each qualified for two individual events and were in two relays, while junior Connor Fisher and senior Kazusato Araki was in an individual event and a relay, junior Hudson Plattus was on two relays and senior Daniel Bench was in one event.
Noah Plattus ran track in junior high, but took time off to focus on soccer. This winter he followed his brother back into the track. It took some time to get back into track shape coming off soccer season, but once he did, Noah found his calling.
“I always considered myself a fast person, but it would be in soccer running around,” Noah said. “It was never really measured, but when I was able to run on the track and see how fast I was compared to others I was really excited. It motivated me to work even harder to become even better because I realized it may be something special. I wanted to grow on that and become a better runner.”
In Class B, Noah placed 12th in the 55-meter dash in 7.13 seconds and took seventh in the 300-meter dash in 39.33 seconds, a pair of personal bests.
“It was awesome,” he said. “I was kind of nervous going into it because I didn’t really know how I would do. I knew it was going to be a lot of really good runners, but when I got out there I just focused in on the races, did my best and I came out with success. I got two new PRs in my solo events and we got a medal in our 4x200 relay.”
That 4x200-meter relay team of Whittaker, Hudson Plattus, Fisher and Noah Plattus took third place in 1:43.23.
“All four of us are a really tight-knit group whether it’s at track or school in general,” Noah said. “We all get along really well and if we ever see something wrong in each other’s running we critique very kindly. We’re very open-eared to each other. We all in the end want to be our best selves and with us I feel like we run really well because we understand each other and what one person may lack another one of us makes up for and that’s what’s so great.”
McKenzie said that by investing in a pair of new flats — track and field running shoes — Noah invested in himself as a runner and made a big difference in addition to the talent he has.
“It’s not the shoe, but yourself,” McKenzie said. “That really put him on the next level to be this fast and find out what more he could give. He runs very hard and for our relay it really worked for them because now they’re growing into a unit for each other. They know what each other’s potential is and when one starts to put a little bit more effort in, the next one is like, ‘Hmm, what should I do?’ That’s a cause and effect and that’s been happening with the relay team and in general with the team.”
While McKenzie credited the kids for their success, Plattus said it was McKenzie who made a believer out of him.
“At the beginning of the season it was kind of slow getting into it, but then Coach Camisha especially really pushed me to become a better runner,” he said. “She saw the potential in me before I started really showing it. I thank her so much and give her all credit for making me such a good runner and making me who I am now. You really have to push yourself as a runner and she’s the one who really told me, ‘You can do it,’ even when I was down on myself. Eventually I saw the results.”
Even Noah’s mom texted McKenzie and said, “You turned Noah into a track junkie.” That made McKenzie’s day.
“That’s what I want to hear,” she said. “And you notice it in our conversations from the beginning to the middle to the end of the season a total difference. It’s his total demeanor, the way he stands and listens. I have all ears and I’m even in shock, but now I know where we’re going with this.”
Araki, Hudson Plattus, Whittaker and Noah Plattus placed eighth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:23.08.
“We have Kazu who came on the 4x4 and we already knew that he was going to possibly shave seconds off our time running a 57,” McKenzie said. “They had a little hiccup, so their time could have been a little better because they got boxed out on the turn on the second and fourth legs, but they still ran really well and I’m super proud of them.”
Araki had a great run in the 1,000-meter, taking eighth in 2:54.36, a personal record.
“I was so happy for him,” McKenzie said. “He did not do the mile, which he did qualify for as well. He ran his heart out. You just saw how he pushed at the end. He deserved that time on so many levels. I’m really sad that he’s a senior. He’s my go-to. He’s my chameleon. He can go into anything I ask him to do. He does it so open-heartedly, he’s so calm, cool and collected. He’s all about it. ‘You want me to do what? Oh, no worries.’ And he does it.”
Fisher was 20th in the 55-meter and he also does long jump, which is a work in progress for the spring. He’s been a sponge this season.
“I like them to sit there and study,” McKenzie said. “When they’re at the meet they’re not just playing around and doing other things. They have to be focused and the best way to train there is to actually watch others do what you do so you can see how you can do better and what the differences are. I’m not saying it’s going to be exactly the same, but you can get tips from it. I even tell them to watch some videos here and there so you know more. Even if you’re not physically training, mentally you are. It’s like football — you watch videos.”
Whittaker had an inspiring day in his individual events. He false started in the 55-meter dash and then took 11th in the 300-meter dash in a personal record 40.04.
“I told him, ‘Congratulations on your first false start,’” McKenzie said. “We gotta make humor of it. It’s going to happen. My conversation for him for his next event was to keep the same excitement for the 55 and take it to the 300 and he PRed.”
Whittaker, who has played football, basketball and soccer over the years, joined the spring track team last year at the urging of his parents, but “fell in love with it.”
“I worked out this summer and I got a lot stronger,” he said. “My times from last year improved tremendously. I kept doing it and I saw really good results. It’s been amazing what I’ve been able to do in only around three months. The meets are inspiring and I’m excited for what’s to come in the future for our program.”
Whittaker focused on all aspects of racing and found the 55-meter was his best race. Despite the false start, he was proud to make the most of his 300-meter.
“I was a little bummed out by that and I knew I had to come back,” he said. “It was bound to happen and I had to come back harder in the next race to get the job done. It felt really good and kind of relieving that the meet wasn’t going as badly as it had been before that.”
Whittaker is excited for spring track coming up where he knows his times from last spring in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter will all drop tremendously. He is also looking forward to the 4x100-meter relay.
“It’s going to be a really far gap between last year and this year,” he said. “Last year I didn’t really consider myself competitive. I didn’t really take it seriously. It’s going to be a huge difference from what we were going on last year.”
Bench jumped 37-9.75 in the triple jump as he’s still chasing his personal record of 39 feet. “He’s pushing through some pain, but he is such a perfectionist and he wants to get it right all the time, so we’re talking to him about doing his best on each day, whatever the best of yourself is that day, especially when you’re not feeling 100%,” McKenzie said. “So his performance and the way he was feeling, honestly that’s a PR for him.”
McKenzie said June will be the time to reflect on everyone’s achievements to see just how far they’ve come.
“We’re looking forward to spring,” McKenzie said. “We’re very happy bunches of oats over here. I have this inside little thing I say to them, which is, ‘We’re Edgemont — we train with an edge.’ That’s what we’re trying to do.”
