The Edgemont track and field coaches are rebuilding their program the old-fashioned way: by recruiting. If you’re an athlete who is not playing a sport in the winter or the spring, you’re probably on their radar.
“I do walk around school just to see who is there and who is interested,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “Especially the weight room. Once you see people in the weight room and they have their own self-motivation, that to me is very inspiring and I can find myself able to coach them.”
Many doors have opened in McKenzie’s life through track and field and she wants to pass that power on to others.
“Track and field is fun,” she said. “I don’t want people to forget that. We’re going back to Greece and this is what humans did for entertainment and it’s still entertaining and fun. For these young athletes you have to show them that. They think it’s just running, but it’s more than that — it’s a sport within a sport.”
Among the more recent recruits by the coaching staff over the last couple of years were football players Peter Ellinikos and Jesse Kaminskas, who competed last spring, but who have really made their mark this season. That was evident at the Section 1 League 2C Championships May 9-10.
At leagues, Ellinikos won the 100-meter dash finals in 11.71 seconds, took third in the 200-meter in 23.95, was eighth in the long jump at 17 feet, 10.5 inches, and was on the runner-up 4x100-meter relay with Jaden Whittaker, Connor Fisher and Andy Wang. They finished in 46.61.
“I’ve seen a great amount of improvement,” Ellinikos said. “I remember last year doing the 100-meter dash and not placing well and I just got motivated to greatly improve. I think my first time was around 12.23 seconds, so I’ve dropped a half a second. It felt great and seeing that progress motivates me even further. It makes me feel ready for what I can do next year and what I can do in the future, hopefully in college or further than that. It makes me feel great about it.”
Ellinikos was initially recruited by throwing coach Daniel Orza, but switched to sprinting when he felt it was his strength. The main reason he joined the team was to try to become a better athlete and football player. Not only has he accomplished that, but he also loves track. “It’s just a bonus,” he said.
McKenzie sees him as the model cross-over athlete.
“This spring season he’s really shining,” she said. “He listens well, he follows direction, but he has that football background that makes it easy for us to work with him. He’s fast. He’s very, very fast. He’s a kid that works really, really hard, an athlete that you will see working on his own. Once you tell him what to do and what needs to be tweaked he works on it. He’s a perfectionist.”
Edgemont struggled to build a core of throwers over the years, but now has kids on both the boys and girls sides doing discus, shot put and pole vault.
“Jesse has been awesome and he came in last season and he was new,” McKenzie said. “He didn’t know anything. I got him from the weight room. I spoke with him. I told him about the sport, I showed him a few moves. I saw potential in him and he came on and we’ve been talking during the winter season and he’s been in the weight room and we worked on little things. Coach Dan ultimately is our throwing coach and he worked with him and Alex Katthi and they’ve been doing their best for their own PRs. They both were with us last spring and I just kept feeding them that confidence.”
Katthi placed second in the discus at 90 feet, while Kaminskas was third at 88-1. Kaminskas was fifth in the shot put at 32-1, Katthi eighth at 31-3.
“Track always had interested me and I felt like there was a good culture on the team, so I decided to join,” Kaminskas said. “I’ve made a lot of progress over these last two seasons and worked pretty hard at it. It’s been pretty fun. Throwing appealed to me because I’m a pretty big guy and I think I have my best chance for doing well in the throwing events. They just felt like something I wanted to do.”
The throwers spend a lot of time working on technique.
“It took a lot of patience and a lot of working at it to get the techniques down,” Kaminskas said. Towards the end of the season I thought they really started to come together. I was pretty happy with my performances. I think I could have done a little better, but I’m still happy with the performance. I just want to keep improving, keep working hard to get better and see that the rest of my team does, and that we do well.”
Fisher is diverse as he won the high jump at 6 feet and took fourth in shot put at 32-4, while also running the relay.
“When I first started high jumping it was modified track and I was doing it for fun,” the junior said. “I didn’t think I’d end up like I’m doing now. I’ve seen some really good improvements since modified, so I fell in love with high jump.”
Fisher went from a jump in the high threes to a personal best of 6-1. His goal is to hit 6-3 the next time he competes.
“I’m really proud of myself when I achieve a new height,” Fisher said. “I know if I work hard I can achieve that so I can be proud of myself. It’s a lot of training that I wouldn’t be able to do without my coaches. I also go to the weight room so I can get my legs stronger so I can put more drive force into the ground so I can get higher off the ground.”
Daniel Bench competes in multiple events, but triple jump is still his focus. He took second at leagues at 38-4.5, as he is still chasing his best from the winter, a 39-9.
“At leagues my second jump was really far, probably 40 or 41 feet, but I was 2 inches over the board,” Bench said. “When I was jumping I could really tell a big difference, that it was hoping to be a huge PR, but I ended up fouling. Now my confidence is really high up. I have that reassurance that I’m back where I want to be.”
The Panthers also got top performances from Whittaker (ninth in the 100 meter dash in 12.21, ninth in the 200-meter in 24.49, seventh in the 400-meter in 57.02); Tyler Shelton (fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 12:56.02); and Alexander Ashcraft (second in pole vault at 7-0). The 4x400-meter relay team of Connor Chung, James Qian, Justin Hu and Bench placed fifth in 4:18.77 and the 5x800 team of Connor Gerraughty, Hudson Plattus, Ashcraft and Shelton was fourth in 9:42.44.
The boys took fifth place ahead of Pelham, but were within 8.19 points of third place. Ardsley won the team title.
The girls placed sixth in the league, which was won by Harrison.
Ava Thomas was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 19.53 and third in the 400 hurdles in 1:18.26; Nandini Singh sixth in the 100 hurdles in 20.63 and fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:20.53; Sarah Hu fourth in the 400-meter in 1:07.37 and tied for ninth in the high jump at 9-0; Julia Hu fourth in discus at 59-10 and eighth in shot put at 23-0; Nura Aggour sixth in 400 hurdles in 1:20.66; Fiona Stern eighth in the 1,500-meter in 5:31.51; Adama Diallo tied for ninth in high jump at 4-0; and Catherine Hume competed in three of five events for pentathlon and scored 616 points (100 hurdles third in 21.47, shot put fifth at 4.34 meters, long jump fifth at 3.77 meters).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Philasande Mkhize, Ava White, Thomas and Julia Hu took fifth in 57.19, the 4x400-meter relay team of Sarah Hu, Kate Ruane, Aggour and Stern sixth in 4:51.60.
“We definitely have a stronger girls team in spring,” Thomas said. “Winter it was me and a few other girls. It’s definitely been really nice to be able to run relays and have that camaraderie. We have a bulkier girls team, which has been nice, just to be able to have people running the same events as me. That’s been a big change from winter that I’m enjoying.”
The team has also been pushing beyond its comfort zone.
“We’ve been doing a lot of training in our own comfortable events, but we’ve also been trying new events, which is also really fun,” Thomas said. “We’ve definitely been working on our times and strengthening our team. We keep getting better every day.”
The Hu sisters bring a basketball background to the team. Julia is coming off an injury and Sarah is also a diverse competitor.
“It was not her best throw in discus but she still placed and I told her she did an amazing job,” McKenzie said. “She pulled through and even with an injury she found something she can concentrate on and still make an impact on the team. Last year she was really impactful. I didn’t want her to forget that.
“Sarah in the 400 she has been working on it from the beginning of the season. She said every time she runs it she’s going to PR and she did.”
The team as a whole has made great strides and the momentum keeps building.
“We see the potential,” McKenzie said. “We see the numbers now where they are and where they can be and just hearing the conversations that they are having amongst themselves of what they want to do to prepare themselves for this season and next year is exciting. The team as a whole I feel like we are making a strong, strong change in their confidence, in their abilities and setting that tone that they can accomplish whatever they want.”
Over the winter the coaches were trying to expose athletes to prestigious meets at the Armory to show them what the sport is all about. Loucks Games at White Plains this week is the outdoor version of that concept.
“Loucks is another prestige meet and it’s local, which is awesome,” McKenzie said. “They’re still going to feel that elite meet there. It’s not easy to get into. We let them know what standards they need for all these meets and this was one they were working towards. This is a good accomplishment for them, especially the ones going individually.”
