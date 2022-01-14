Edgemont is no stranger to the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City between holding workouts and competing there. Some meets, however, turn the Armory into a revered venue. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Edgemont boys 4x400-meter relay team had the honor of competing in the 114th Annual Millrose Games Trials at the Armory.
“Millrose is one of the most well-known track meets the Armory hosts,” Edgemont junior Daniel Bench said. “It’s pretty surreal for me to be running in a competition that so many professionals have set and broken world records. It’s beyond something I imagined for winter track and being at the Armory has such a professional feel. I like that.”
Juniors Jaden Whittaker, Hudson Plattus, Bench and anchor Noah Plattus competed in the 4x400 suburban schools heat, which was won by Washingtonville in 3:28.34. Edgemont placed 12th in 3:58.18, ahead of the three teams that were disqualified.
“We’re a really small school and you don’t really see us winning team meets, so for Edgemont to put itself out there in the Millrose Trials is a step in the right direction and hopefully there will be more to come,” Bench said.
Junior Connor Fisher was there as an alternate and another relay member, junior Kazusato Araki, was unable to attend. Having six runners strong enough to be in the mix for the four relay spots is a point of pride for Edgemont coach Camisha McKenzie.
“I feel good that we’re stacked,” McKenzie said. “We have two alternates. I cannot complain. I’ve never had two alternates. Our struggle is to figure out the fourth, so every time we race we’re looking for that. We have three to choose from for that spot. We’re happy with that.”
While Edgemont didn’t make a splash at the event, competing in a different type of atmosphere against elite competition was the big victory.
“We’re just excited for them to have the experience because these kids need to know how much more there is and how much more they’re capable of, where hard work takes you,” McKenzie said. “They’ve been working hard and they’re going to see it and be wowed by this event at the Armory. They can learn from this with all these fast teams there. I always say that my best learning in life is watching it in action.”
Edgemont was coming off solid individual performances at the League 2C Championships at the Armory on Sunday, Jan. 9.
Ardsley won the boys league title with 159 points, followed by Harrison (78), Eastchester (75), Pelham (57), Byram Hills (43) and Edgemont in sixth with 40 points.
Whittaker placed fourth in the 55-meter dash preliminaries in 7.17, Noah Plattus eighth in 7.33, Fisher ninth in 7.35. In the finals, Whittaker was fifth in 7.15, Noah Plattus seventh in 7.48.
Whittaker took seventh in the 300-meter in 40.56, Noah Plattus 10th in 42.64, Bench 14th in 43.98.
McKenzie called Whittaker “a little speedy monster,” after he set personal records in the 55-meter and the 300-meter.
Hudson Plattus placed sixth in the 600-meter in 1:40.83.
Araki was the 1,000-meter runner-up in 3:00.22, behind Eastchester’s Thomas Pequegnot (2:55.23). Tyler Shelton was seventh in 3:12.83, Justin Hu ninth in 3:15.06.
Araki was third in the 1,600-meter in 5:00.78, just shy of his personal best 4:58.
“He’s a hard worker,” McKenzie said. “He’s actually one we’ve been coaching now for three years since we started and he’s just an outstanding individual. He works hard, he always puts his best effort at competing and definitely he is someone all of the athletes look up to because he’s just nonstop, even in practice. He’s like, ‘That’s it? Can I run a little more?’ Some days I’m like yes, some days I tell him to rest his body. He’s a great performer, a great athlete.”
Whittaker, Hudson Plattus, Fisher and Noah Plattus took second in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:46.06 behind a dominant Ardsley team (1:41.98).
The 4x400 team of Bench, Hudson Plattus, Whittaker and Araki placed fifth in 4:16.12, while the 4x800 team of Bernardo Amariz, Connor Gerraughty, Alexander Ashcraft and Eli Sander took fifth in 10:32.43.
The Plattus brothers have truly made their mark this season in individual events and relays.
“They are really good athletes,” McKenzie said. “They’re fast. They’re new to the sport. Hudson was on in the spring and he did well alone. Now that his brother is there you can see their power. Noah is really fast. Hudson is more of the mid sprinter and Noah is the short distance.”
Fisher and Bench were back to back in sixth and seventh in the long jump with respective jumps of 16-9.5 and 16-3.5.
McKenzie said Fisher’s top jump was 2 feet behind the board. “He doesn’t know his range, doesn’t know his speed, so even when he was making the board during run-throughs once competition kicked in he was just all in,” she said. “We’re hoping once we train him a little more come spring — winter season isn’t over but we do have spring to look forward to — he’ll be able to really do well.”
Bench won the triple jump by nearly a foot with a personal record 39-9.
At the Class B Championships in the spring, Bench had his best jump to that point with a 38-9. Improving a full foot already and winning a league title was a major boost to his confidence.
“I started the indoor season off with high expectations after last season ending on a high note,” Bench said. “The beginning was a little shaky just getting back in the swing of things and the technique. I played soccer in the fall, so fitness wasn’t the biggest problem, but my body did need a bit to recover. The beginning was a bit slow, but I got it turned around after I got into the swing of things. Now it’s just smooth sailing and hopefully the trajectory continues to go up.”
He’s been working with his coaches on his posture to help him have a more powerful spring to stay in the air longer to improve his distance.
“Instead of looking down to make sure you’re running and hitting the board you’ve just got to trust your mark and your instincts that you’re going to hit the board every time,” Bench said. “You’ve got to keep your head and your body up until you land in that pit and that’s basically what I’ve been working on and it’s been working.”
Bench has his sights set on 40 feet and competing for a spot in the New York State Championships.
Harrison won the girls league title with 160 points, followed by Ardsley (147), Eastchester (83), Pelham (41), Byram Hills (40) and Edgemont, with a very small competing group, in sixth with eight points.
Freshman Ava Thomas was the girls standout, placing fifth in the 300-meter in 48.91 seconds, third in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.81 seconds and eighth in the 600-meter in 2:02.58.
“She’s been doing awesome,” McKenzie said. “She’s working really hard. She had a PR in the hurdles and did well in the 600. She’s built for it. We’re hoping that come spring that she’ll really grasp it. She’s also good in the 300 and we hope to expand her into the field events like long and triple jumps next season.”
