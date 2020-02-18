Track meets can easily last anywhere from four to six hours, and that doesn’t even include travel time. Then the time spent at the meet is largely composed of waiting for an event, followed by an intense period of actually competing, and then repeating this cycle.
While it may be tempting to go out and get a bite to eat during the hour and a half in between a race or field event, this time is actually best spent warming up or recovering.
According to coach Nikki Rosee, “Athletes should take about 20 minutes to warm up.” Throughout meets, assistant coach Steve Rubenstein makes sure Edgemont’s athletes don’t sit for too long. He tells them, “You should be getting up every 30 minutes or so to stretch your legs and make sure they don’t go stiff.”
This general rule is easy enough to follow before running the first event, but can get more complicated if an athlete is running multiple events. Typically, sprinting and distance events are spread out to allow athletes time to recover between events. However, there are some events that are back to back or very close together, which doesn’t allow much time for athletes to catch their breath and regain their legs between races.
“When running multiple events at a meet, athletes need a few minutes to recover,” Rosee said. “They are trained and have run longer distances without stopping during practices. They have also done workouts with three-minute breaks in between each distance. All they really need is to catch their breath, rehydrate, but not too much, stretch and keep warm, mentally prepare and trust their bodies.”
At the Section 1 Class B Championships, Edward Lima-Heese and Devin Frank each ran four races, the 55-meter, 300-meter, 600-meter and 4x400-meter relay, a busy day for sure.
“Running multiple races in a meet can be a lot of fun as long as there is enough time for me to properly recover for my next race,” Lima-Heese said.
This expected recovery, however, can be different from the actual or ideal recovery.
“I get a terrible cough after those races because the air is so dry in the Armory,” Lima-Heese said. “In an ideal world I would like a full hour between races. This would hopefully be enough time for that cough to be gone and for me to be fully recovered.”
Additionally, even if an athlete follows this recovery plan to a T, they will still have lost some energy for their upcoming races. “Longer races make it hard to perform well in my next event because usually there is not enough time to fully recover,” Lima-Heese said.
A short event like the 55-meter dash can be a good precursor to other events. Lima-Heese noted that event “definitely helps me warm up for the next race” by getting his legs going, but not wearing him out. During this meet in particular, the 55-meter was a good segue into the 600-meter, where Lima-Heese was able to earn himself a personal best time of 1:28.87.
Frank was in a similar boat. “I really enjoy running several races during a meet, but running one or two races lets me focus on the race and overall have a better race since I won’t be as tired,” he said.
Recovery can be especially difficult at small meets since there is even less time between races. While Frank would like around 45 minutes to fully recover, he has accepted that, “Most of the time you can’t run fully recovered.” He is comforted that “a large amount of the other competitors aren’t recovered from their previous events either.”
Despite running four events, Frank didn’t show many signs of fatigue. After the 55-meter dash, he PRed in the 600-meter, placing fifth of 35 with a time of 1:27.14, missing first by only four seconds. Following that race, Frank placed eighth of 52 in the 300-meter, only .28 seconds shy of his PR of 37.60.
For hardworking athletes like Lima-Heese and Frank, there’s always time to recover after the meet.
