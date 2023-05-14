Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania is the heart of track and field for three days each spring, drawing high school and college amateurs, Olympic hopefuls and master runners from far and wide for the premier event of the season April 27-29.
“There’s such excitement with Penn Relays,” coach Camisha McKenzie said. “With the girls it was their first time and our first time as coaches taking them, so it was so great. We have this entry video we do going in and their reaction was great. They asked why all the meets weren’t like that and I said, ‘Because then it wouldn’t be the Penn Relays.’”
While Edgemont seniors Noah Plattus, Connor Fisher and Peter Ellinikos qualified for the relays last year, this was the first time for teammate Ryan Connelly, in only his second season competing track and field as a senior.
“It was surreal getting on the track in the stadium, which has a storied and historic past,” Connelly said. “We’re standing there lined up waiting for our turn and I was sweating bullets wearing compression shorts and what’s essentially a tank top. I was whispering to myself under my breath, ‘Oh my god, this is one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.’ It’s a level of stadium with such prestige. It was so far beyond what I normally do. Two days before that I was running at my high school track where we brought down water in Gatorade bottles. And they had the jumbotron and Edgemont was in lane seven.”
In the 4x100-meter varsity relay, the Edgemont foursome placed 31st in 45.54 seconds.
“Before we went in one of the guys told me, ‘Hey, Ryan, no pressure, but if you false start we’re never talking to you again,’ or something like that,” Connelly said. “I didn’t false start and it was a really cool experience. It meant a lot to qualify, it meant a lot to go there and we performed pretty well.”
Connelly said he was “flattered” to be invited to compete on the relay. After years of playing soccer, he decided to join track in the winter to occupy him after school, offer him structure and fitness and because his mom wanted him “out of the house.” What he found was a gratifying experience that culminated in making the Penn Relays.
Connelly recalled his first race at the Armory indoors over the winter thinking the 600-meter dash would be a breeze. At the end of the race, however, he was “dying.”
“I was literally jogging to the finish,” he said. “Throughout the season I slowly whittled that time down to the point where I think I finished sixth in the section. It was really gratifying doing that.
“The really silly one that came out of that was for track we have shoes with spikes that help you run faster on the rubber track. I refused to put on the spikes until I got below a certain time in my 300. That was maybe a little stubborn of me, but I wanted to do it on my own.”
Then the spring came quickly and taking a short amount of time off was another approach that backfired on Connelly, though he was able to settle back in comfortably once he got back to work. Of course that’s when he realized the race lengths are different. Instead of 300 and 600 it’s 200 and 400.
“They’re certainly similar — it’s not like switching to the mile — but they’re different enough,” he said.
Fisher missed a lot of time the last two seasons recovering from knee injuries from football. He’s been doing physical therapy and coming back slowly.
“We’ve been having him really take it easy, which is really in the best interest for him,” McKenzie said. “At the end of the day he wants to keep going, but longevity is important. He sees himself being a collegiate athlete, so we don’t want to risk it.”
Being able to return for leagues and Penn Relays was a big boost for Fisher and the team.
“He’s so funny now because every time he competes he’s like, ‘My knees don’t hurt! My knees don’t hurt!’” McKenzie said. “It’s awesome and I’m cracking up. Every time during winter season he would jump and come off and be in so much pain. Coming off the football season, and having had a knee injury myself, I knew that was not a good feeling.”
The girls qualified two relays, the 4x100-meter with sophomore Nura Aggour, junior Philasande Mkhize, junior Ava Hoffmeister and sophomore Ava Thomas and 4x400-meter of junior Fiona Stern, freshman Kate Ruane, junior Nandini Singh and Thomas.
The 4x4 didn’t compete due to an injury, while the 4x1 placed 60th in 54.59.
It was the first time for any of the girls competing at the meet.
“It was a big deal,” Mkhize said. “It was unreal and the stadium was kind of packed. I also wasn’t used to being so close to the crowd. When I was running I could hear people. And running down the little runway the official was yelling at us to put our shoes on, put this on, not have your belly showing. It was cool and a good experience with my team. I enjoyed staying with them in the hotel and when we left we were kind of sad.”
The only downside for Mkhize was some baton passing issues that prevented the girls from running their best.
“We were running fast, but when I was passing the baton to my friend Ava I couldn’t get it to her in time,” she said. “We were in the lead, but because I didn’t get it to her in time we took like fourth in the heat or something. It wasn’t a PR and I know we could have run faster. I just hope we can improve for the future.”
With more opportunities to run Mkhize is hoping to get closer to 50 seconds in the event for a team that will return next year.
“It’s just working hard and practice, showing up and being consistent each time with your workouts,” she said.
League meet success
The Panthers hosted the League 2D Championships April 24 and both the boys and girls took third place.
“Leagues was awesome,” McKenzie said. “We showed who we are for Edgemont. We’re not as big as Hen Hud and Ardsley, but we did good. They held their own if you look at the stats. We were there in the top six.”
One of the many highlights for McKenzie was seeing the team’s first female pole vaulter during her tenure. Freshman Sophia Kumar placed second at 7 feet, 6 inches.
“She was excited and nervous,” McKenzie said. “She doesn’t have many meets, but she’s been practicing and practicing. I told her to go out there and have fun and treat it as a practice and she did great. She came in second. I’m happy for her.”
Kumar has a background in American Ninja Warrior training at Grit Ninja in Pleasantville and joined the track team to pole vault at her mother’s suggestion. Now she also trains at Apex Vaulting in New Jersey for four hours a week. While Kumar doesn’t believe the skills transfer, the strength certainly does.
“Everyone here is so nice,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of friends. When we’re at the meets I even made friends with my opponent and we were cheering each other on, so that was fun.”
Kumar has also run the 100 and 200 and hopes to expand her horizons even more if she returns next winter and spring.
“I’m going to practice more and I plan to do more over the summer at that place in New Jersey and then by the time the season comes around I’ll hope to be back here again,” she said.
McKenzie looks forward to continuing to ease Kumar into the program. She said it’s important to get to know all of the athletes so you can better serve them as the years go on.
“You don’t want to overwhelm them all at once, but if you find something they’re interested in once they get a taste of a specialty, which is what makes track and field different from other sports, they get to shine in their own light,” McKenzie said. “We do it opposite because then we do the team building and teach them about relays and how they can help the team score. Even though it’s an individual sport we still come together as a team in addition to doing your own thing.”
At leagues, Aggour won the girls 100-meter hurdles, Fisher the boys high jump, junior Alex Katthi the shot put and Ellinikos won the boys 100- and 200-meter league titles.
“There’s a lot of improvement on the team, a really good communal spirit,” Connelly said. “That’s been one of the cooler things to me about track, especially compared to soccer because everyone there is rooting for each other. Every time I ran a race if I passed somebody at the end the first thing they do before keeling over and trying not to throw up is shake my hand and go, ‘Nice job, dude.’ It’s the same with all of our teammates. There’s a spirit and camaraderie.”
