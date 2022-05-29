From being hospitalized in March to running personal best times all spring, senior Connor Gerraughty went from a major scare to a major threat for Edgemont track and field.
On March 21, Gerraughty was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which is the genetic form of the disease. His body stopped regulating its own insulin production.
“The month before that I had been on a decline,” he said. “I had been losing weight in a state called ketoacidosis where the sugar goes into your blood and makes it super acidic. It’s really not good.”
Gerraughty was in the hospital for four days and had lost nearly 30 pounds in the month leading up to that. He was released and went back to track practice the next day just to say hi. The following week he started running again and adjusting to life with an insulin pump and a monitor taped to his back and midsection that are both synced to his cell phone to gauge his levels.
“Things have gone back to normal,” Gerraughty said. “I’ve regained the weight. It’s been pretty good. It took a week or two to really hop back into it. Running lowers your blood sugar pretty quickly — most exercise does — so it was kind of a challenge. Once I figured it out to eat something beforehand, take sugar, account for it dropping, things have been really pretty solid.”
Coach Camisha McKenzie is in awe of everything Gerraughty has overcome in short order.
“It doesn’t stop you,” McKenzie said. “You just have to watch what you’re doing, take it easy when you have to, but you can still have accomplishments and make a statement. He’s doing that.”
Gerraughty started the season running a 2:35 and is now down to 2:21, a major drop in his time.
“I usually don’t PR every single meet, but this season I think I have,” Gerraughty said. “That’s incredible just to see that in one season.”
At Loucks Games May 12-14, the biggest nonchampionship meet of the spring season, Gerraughty and his 4x800-meter teammates — juniors Hudson Plattus, Alexander Ashcraft and Tyler Shelton — all set personal records in their respective legs, adding up to a team best 9:27.38 and a 27th-place finish in the Nick Panaro race.
“It was really nice,” Gerraughty said. “I’ve never competed at that level. I usually don’t get that far, which I’m totally fine with, but it was nice to compete there and be with my team. It was pretty exciting, a three-day meet. The 4x800 was there the last day and it was a really cool experience.
“They had all the timing and tons of people. People came from places like Canada and Oregon. I’ve never been to a meet with such a diverse group. It’s usually teams from the Lower Hudson Valley we compete with.”
Gerraughty has been a faithful member of the track program since he started in eighth grade and has competed in the winter and spring ever since. He switched over from lacrosse when he realized it “wasn’t my thing,” and tried running with his friends who were already on the modified team.
He was a miler for a few years — because that’s what his friends were running — but peaked in that even as a sophomore.
“From there it got worse, so recently the past two or three years I’ve been doing the 800 and I’ve been getting better at that,” Gerraughty said. “It just felt more natural. It just felt better to run that even than the mile and I felt more confident doing it.”
It gives McKenzie chills just thinking that Gerraughty is graduating because she’s been with him most of his career and knows all he’s been through.
“When you’re a coach you’re more than a coach because you get to know these kids like they’re your own,” she said. “Connor has been very open about his medical situation and you would not even be able to tell there is anything happening with him. He is doing his best and he keeps PRing every time he runs. He puts it all out on the track.”
Senior year didn’t turn out the way Gerraughty expected it to in some respects — getting sick, becoming a powerhouse on the track — but he’s made the best of the bad and the good.
“I never expected that,” he said. “I never expected much. I always thought I’d be running basically just to stay in shape. It was nice to compete at that level because it’s something I never thought I would do.”
Speaking of great gains, junior Daniel Bench had two major breakthroughs in the triple jump after fouling when clearing 40 feet at leagues. He finally broke 40 feet in competition at Loucks at 40 feet, 4 inches.
“When I got there I knew I was going to hit 40 that meet,” Bench said. “I knew in my head I was going to do it. It was the right meet to do that. It’s one of the biggest meets in all of New York. I had the feeling. The first one I fouled. The second was 39-11, so I was so close, and on the third jump I finally hit it. It was the greatest feeling to achieve a goal I had set the end of sophomore year.”
The 39-11 was a personal record by 2 inches and the 40-4 was a new PR by 5 more inches and good for 13th place.
Then at the Westchester County Championships last weekend, Bench went bigger at 41-7, placing fourth.
Even as he approaches 42 feet, Bench has his work cut out for him. To make states he needs to finish in the top two or be third and hit the cut mark of 42-9. For Bench it’s all about “getting faster and jumping higher.”
“I was gifted with long legs, which is really important in triple jump,” he said. “I can stretch my phases out pretty far, but it comes to a point where my legs can only get me so far and I really have to start working on my vertical and getting higher in the air.”
Coaches McKenzie, Nathalee Young and Dan Orza reminded Bench the base of his event is running and have helped him get faster. To be a jumper, you have to be a runner first.
“I told him this is what has been getting him there,” McKenzie said. “Coach Nat told him he’s been doing so well with triple jump because he was ‘running your hardest.’ We put that back into his head that that’s what he was missing. He’s been doing an awesome job running the 4x400, running the open 400 and he’s seen it. At leagues he saw he was so much faster. Not only that, but he had more force. Coach Dan told him he was so much more explosive because of that strength, that endurance, that running part.”
Panthers roundup
Loucks Games: Girls: Nick Panaro 4x400-meter relay Nandini Singh, Ava Thomas, Sarah Hu and Fiona Stern 19th in 4:33.02; frosh/soph 4x400-meter Singh, Thomas, Hu, Stern 18th in 4:36.16; Nick Panaro 4x800-meter relay Kate Ruane, Alexandra Kabakov, Singh, Stern 20th in 11:14.27; frosh/soph DMR Singh, Thomas, Ruane, Stern 16th in 14:53.00; frosh Section 1 long jump Thomas fourth in 14-3.5. Boys: Nick Panaro 4x400-meter relay Noah Plattus, Peter Ellinikos, Bench, Hudson Plattus 25th in 3:44.94; frosh/soph 4x400-meter Andy Wang, Justin Wu, Bernardo Amariz, James Qian 13th in 4:18.35; frosh/soph DMR Justin Hu, Qian, Amariz, Ted Janaqi 22nd in 14:22.60; high jump junior Connor Fisher tied 17th at 5-6; freshman long jump Wang second at 16-10.25.
McKenzie was particularly proud of Wang in the long jump.
“He’s fast — he’s definitely fast,” she said. “He is a very coachable kid. That’s what I love about this team. They’re so coachable. He did an awesome job. He came in and found his love for track and field and the jumps. He PRed and he made it to the podium. We’re super proud of him. He’s a freshman, so young, so there’s so much more we’re going to enjoy watching as he grows.”
Westchester County Championships: The boys placed 16th as a team with 14 points. 100-meter dash Ellinikos 12th 11.56; 200-meter Ellinikos 19th 23.91; 4x100-meter relay Fisher, Noah Plattus, Jaden Whittaker, Ellinikos DQ; 4x400-meter relay Bench, Hudson Plattus, Whittaker, Noah Plattus 19th 3:55.30; 4x800-meter relay Ashcraft, Atkinson, Hudson Plattus, Shelton 14th in 9:35.72; high jump Connor Fisher first 6-0; pole vault Ashcraft t14th 8-0, Kasper Atkinson 8-0; long jump Fisher 14th 19-0.
