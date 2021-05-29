Devin Frank not only lost his spring junior year season of track and field, but his senior winter season, too. This spring he’s trying to make up for lost times as he chases a pair of Edgemont school records.
Frank pushed himself last summer to be prepared for this school year. The indoor season was set to start in January, but the indoor season then turned to an outdoor season and then after a month of practices and one meet, a month of snow put the kibosh on that experiment. Then there was a long layoff between mid-February and April 19 when the spring season would start, so Frank was back on his own working hard to chase his dreams.
“Once the Armory changed to a vaccination center I was looking all around to try to find other indoor meets, even in other states, and eventually I found one at Ocean Breeze and that was my last indoor meet and I then I started focusing on outdoor,” he said.
Frank was Edgemont’s lone competitor at the Fulton Invitational at Harrison on May 14 and he won the 400-meter in 50.82 seconds.
“It felt really good to be from the small school and show that I’m good enough to compete with everyone else,” Frank said. “And it felt good to PR as well.”
At Suffern’s Mountie Madness on May 20, Frank was fifth in the 400 in 51.53.
He’s also in the running for the school’s 200-meter record.
“Right now I have a hand-timed one in the 200, so it’s not official,” Frank said. “It needed to be automatic timing. So I’m getting close to the 200, but the 400 is the main one I want to hit and I’m about a second off. I think I can get it soon.”
Frank will head to Clemson in the fall and he’s also trying to hit key times so he can walk on to the track and field team there. He still has leagues, counties and sectionals coming up to make his mark.
“I want to at least score some points and try to win the league meet with my team and then later on try to get some really good competition and hit some big times,” he said,
Coach Camisha McKenzie appreciates Frank’s efforts and knows he has a big impact on the track team that will be sorely missed after this season.
“Devin Frank is amazing,” she said. “He’s just a talented young man. He does workouts on his own, works out over the summer. He’s been pushing himself all the way through this. You couldn’t ask for a better athlete, but unfortunately he’s our senior. But he’s a great veteran just showing our younger ones like Andy Wang, who’s our eighth grader, how to really push through. He looks up to him.”
As a program, however, Edgemont has struggled with missing two seasons and having long layoffs. In addition, cross-country wasn’t ideal last fall as the experiment season of the return to sports during COVID-19.
“It’s definitely more of a normal season compared to the first two seasons,” coach Nikki Rosee said. “There’s way more events, more meets, we now have all the field events. We didn’t really have any guarantee of a season. But slowly everything is coming back, so it’s definitely a better season than it has been.
“We did have a preseason, which was good. I do feel like a lot of the kids struggled a little bit to get back in shape and I’m sure you’re seeing that with all the other teams as well. But I feel like at this point we have kids that are PRing and doing really well. It took some time to get back.”
Numbers are way down, especially on the girls side — only 18, with four being seniors — and the coaches are working hard to give the student-athletes a positive experience. Some are only practicing, but not attending meets this season.
“I think it’s a result of people still being scared of COVID and I don’t know how many kids are still remote, but there are still some,” Rosee said. “A lot of parents don’t feel comfortable with their kids around other kids. I do think that’s a result of COVID and I hope that in the future the teams are bigger again.”
Having a full coaching staff has been a boost with Rosee focusing on distance, McKenzie on sprinting, Dan Orza on throwing and Nathelee Young on hurdles.
“We’re happy with the dynamic of our coaching staff and we work well together,” McKenzie said. “Even for the kids they now get a full feel of track and field and everyone has their specialty as far as having done it collegiately or are still doing it. So that’s amazing. I tell them all the time they should be really happy about that.”
Among the standouts and most improved this season have been the likes of seniors Nora Butler and Kayla Ferraro and freshman Nandini Singh on the girls side and seniors Christopher Hunt, Edward Lima-Heese and Gavin Stern, junior Adam Abramowitz, sophomore Tyler Shelton and freshman Alex Katthi on the boys side.
Rosee said Singh is “an amazing athlete” who got a taste of the high school program during cross-country. She can run just about any distance. Ferraro has stepped up as the team’s racewalker, though there have not been many events for her to show her stuff.
“She has shaved minutes off of her mile time,” Rosee said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
As the end of the season approaches and the championship meets are here, the coaches are looking to stretch the team to the max in order to score well.
“A lot of the athletes, we’re putting them in different field events that they’re not used to doing, so they’re all learning and getting stronger and better at different events, which is a little different for them,” Rosee said. “We’re trying to score points at our bigger meets and do well at leagues, so the more events we have, the better it is for us as a team.”
Going forward, the Panthers are enjoying the fruits of their labor this spring, but also looking ahead to the future.
“I hope the seasons will become more normal after this year,” Rosee said. “I think the kids suffered after not being active for so long. It took some time to get them back, but they’re getting there.”
