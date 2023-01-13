After a slow 2-2 start to the season while missing swimmers from the lineup, the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim team opened the new year with a huge 88-82 win over Horace Greeley on Jan. 9 at home. AHEDI is 3-2.
Nikita Ambotas, Aiden Moy, Taro Yamamota and Russell Cheng took second in the 200 medley relay in 1:47.31, Mik Barron, Nathaniel Hwang, Nathaniel Coker and Peter Park fifth in 1:56. 35, Albert Li, Brody Castellano, Colin Yung and Will Tuckett sixth in 2:08.64, and Greeley led 10-4. Phillip Thayer won the 200 freestyle, while Yuchen Wei took fourth in 1:53.23, Aaron Zhang sixth in 2:00.74. AHEDI went one-two-four in the 200 individual medley to turn an 18-12 deficit into a 24-22 lead. Christian Lee won in 1:53. 28, Finnian Franks was second in 1:58.85, Moy fourth in 2:03.94.
Greeley took the lead back at 33-29 in the 50 freestyle. Michael Scholz was second in 22.14, Cheng fifth in 24.61, Barron sixth in 25.36.
For the next three events, Greeley held leads of 40-38, 51-43 and 57-53. Franks won the 100 butterfly in 53.71, Yamamota third in 57.19, Ambotas sixth in 1:00.20. Scholz was the 100 freestyle runner-up in 48.79. Cheng finished fifth in 55.98, Park sixth in 57.50. In the 500 freestyle, Thayer was the winner in 4:46.01. Wei placed third in 5:08.03, Zhang fifth in 5:12.06.
AHEDI went up 63-61 as Lee, Scholz, Franks and Thayer won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:29.08, Moy, Cheng, Yamamota and Wei took third in 1:35.64 and Wang, Jake Siegel, Sam Bass and Coker finished fifth in 1:48.33.
Lee won the 100 backstroke in 51.26, Ambotas took fourth in 1:00.67 and Barron was fifth in 1:00.73. AHEDI led 72-68 and maintained the four-point lead at 80-76 after Moy was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.12, Yamamota was third in 1:06.04 and Hwang took fifth in 1:31.13.
AHEDI powered through to take the win as Scholz, Lee, Franks and Thayer won the 400 freestyle in 3:15.77. Ambotas, Wei, Park and Coker took fourth in 3:44.04, Jake Cruz, Jeffrey Aviles, Harrison Strassler and Siegel sixth in 4:32.92.
Gisbert scores well for Panthers
Four Edgemont gymnasts took on Mahopac and Scarsdale on Jan. 4. Mahopac won 162.90-123.00-73.80, with Edgemont falling to 0-8 on the season.
Sofia Gisbert scored a 33.5 as an all-around in a fantastic performance (9.70 floor, 8.5 bean, 7.8 bars, 7.5 vault).
Le Wang scored 7.4 on vault, 6.0 on beam and floor, and 2.4 on bars for a 21.9 all-around. Chloe Ong scored 7.2 on beam and 6.5 on vault. Audrey Meruelo scored 4.7 on bars. Ong qualified for divisionals on beam in her competitive debut.
Panthers challenged at meets
Edgemont track and field competed at the Dendy III Meet at Rockland Community College on Jan. 5.
Girls: 300-meter dash: Ava Hoffmeister 17th in 50.43, Philasande Mkhize 69th in 1:01.93. 600-meter: Caroline Fleischhauer 19th in 2:16.88. 1,000-meter: Esha Modani 17th in 4:34.32. Long jump: Hoffmeister fourth at 15-0. Triple jump: Katlin Preldakaj 12th at 26-11.75.
Boys: 55-meter dash: Noah Plattus 10th in 7.36, Jaden Whittaker 12th in 7.39, Daniel Bench 16th in 7.54, Tamir Lee 86th in 8.49, William Barlow 87th in 8.52, Nathaniel Parsons 97th in 9.10, Cesar Arellano 102nd in 9.34, Jordan Cohen 109th in 11.85.
300-meter: Peter Ellinikos second to Andrew Fasone of Somers 37.15-38.93, Connor Fisher seventh in 40.43, Whittaker 10th in 40.60, Tamir 69th in 47.35, Cohen 99th in 53.03. 600-meter: Ryan Connelly 15th in 1:46.69, Kasper Atkinson 30th in 1:56.71. 1,000-meter: Tyler Shelton 14th in 3:12.43, Alexander Ashcraft 26th in 3:24.98.
4x400-meter relay: seventh in 4:14.18. High jump: Fisher first at 5-10. Pole vault: Ashcraft seventh at 8-0, Atkinson eighth at 7-0. Long jump: Noah Plattus 15th at 16-10.25, Daniel Bench 16th at 16-8, Connelly 44th at 13-2.75. Triple jump: Daniel Bench first at 37-8.75 (Pearl River’s Evan Cruz 37-7.50). Shot put: Nathanial Parson first at 39-6.25 (Alexander Hamilton’s Anthony Eanazzo 39-5.57), Jess Kaminskas fifth at 35-3.5, Max Ellenberg ninth at 33-2.75, Cesar Arellano 22nd at 28-7.75.
Edgemont competed at the Hispanic Games at the Armory Jan. 6-7.
Girls: 55-meter dash unseeded 1 Varsity: Hoffmeister 24th in 8.31. 400-meter dash unseeded varsity: Nandini Singh 128th in 1:14.16. Long jump varsity: Mkhize 26th at 13-8.25.
55-meter dash sophomore: Nura Aggour 17th in 7.99, Catherine Hume 55th in 9.01, Maria Ellinikos 69th in 9.49. Long jump sophomore: Alexandra Kabakov 18th at 10-10. 55-meter hurdles frosh/soph: Aggour seventh in 10.07, Ava Thomas 12th in 10.53, Hume 29th in 11.91. Triple jump frosh/soph: Kabakov eighth at 26-8.
Boys: 200-meter dash unseeded varsity: Peter Ellinikos 39th of 292 in 23.83. 400-meter unseeded varsity: Hudson Plattus 132nd in 58.40, Connelly 168th in 1:00.51. Mile varsity: Shelton 166th in 5:26.63, Ashcraft 179th in 5:34.43. Long jump varsity: Daniel Bench 55th at 15-8. Triple jump varsity: Daniel Bench 23rd at 37-11.
Shot put: Parsons 40th at 35-4.75, Kaminskas 53rd at 32-4. Weight throw varsity: Ellenberg 22nd at 30-10.25. Boys long jump freshman: Griffin Mendel-Dwork 31st at 14-0, Alexander Guerrero-Martine 32nd at 8-4. Shot put freshman: Ellenberg 22-10.25, Arellano eighth at 28-67.2. 55-meter dash sophomore: Connor Chung 64th at 7.90. Long jump sophomore: Justin Hu 19th at 13-6, Arjun Rao 21st at 12-10. 55-meter hurdles frosh/soph: Hu 18th in 10.77, Rao 19th in 10.78.
Saito third at Shoreline
Kenny Saito was the lone Panther to make the top six at the 2023 Murphy-Guccione Shoreline Wrestling Tournament at New Rochelle on Jan. 7. He placed third by pinning Iona Prep’s John Stamatelos in 56 seconds at 172 pounds.
Edgemont placed 16th of 17, ahead of Harrison, with 31.5 points.
Also competing for Edgemont were Ryan Guo at 118 pounds (0-2), Wyatt Aslanian at 126 (1-2), Ashish Gupta at 132 (0-1), Ryo Yoshida at 145 (2-2), Jordan Fisher at 152 (2-2), Ethan Suissa at 160 (0-2), Joey Saito at 160 (1-2) and Gus Parsons at 172 (1-2).
The Panthers had their first multimeet of the year on Jan. 5 against Horace Mann, Nyack and Yonkers.
Daisy Gilmore and Eric Wang both pinned James Kapadia of Horace Mann at 110 pounds. Wyatt Aslanian, Stephen Ahn and Jake Fisher all won at 126 pounds. Louis Zhou was 1-1 at 132 pounds. Ryo Yoshida won at 152 pounds. Joey Saito won two matches at 160 pounds and a third at 172. Ethan Suissa also won at 160 pounds. Gus Parsons was 2-0 at 172 pounds, while Kenny Saito won at 189.
The team improved to 3-10 with a 46-30 win over Ardsley on Jan. 10. Dylan Ma won at 102 pounds, Marco DeMaio at 132, Yoshida at 152, Suissa at 160, Parsons at 172.
