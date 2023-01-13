After a slow 2-2 start to the season while missing swimmers from the lineup, the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim team opened the new year with a huge 88-82 win over Horace Greeley on Jan. 9 at home. AHEDI is 3-2.

Nikita Ambotas, Aiden Moy, Taro Yamamota and Russell Cheng took second in the 200 medley relay in 1:47.31, Mik Barron, Nathaniel Hwang, Nathaniel Coker and Peter Park fifth in 1:56. 35, Albert Li, Brody Castellano, Colin Yung and Will Tuckett sixth in 2:08.64, and Greeley led 10-4. Phillip Thayer won the 200 freestyle, while Yuchen Wei took fourth in 1:53.23, Aaron Zhang sixth in 2:00.74. AHEDI went one-two-four in the 200 individual medley to turn an 18-12 deficit into a 24-22 lead. Christian Lee won in 1:53. 28, Finnian Franks was second in 1:58.85, Moy fourth in 2:03.94.

Edge wr Gus Parsons.jpg
Buy Now

Gus Parsons

