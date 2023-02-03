Edgemont Panthers sports logo

In the final regular season meet, the Edgemont gymnastics teams faced Mahopac and Wappingers on Jan. 26. Mahopac scored 170.20, Wappingers 165.85, Edgemont 112.05 as the Panthers ended the season with one of their more complete lineups with four all-arounds.

Sofia Gisbert scored 32.4, Lexie Klein 28.45, Talia Rothschild 27.8, Le Wang 20.4.

