In the final regular season meet, the Edgemont gymnastics teams faced Mahopac and Wappingers on Jan. 26. Mahopac scored 170.20, Wappingers 165.85, Edgemont 112.05 as the Panthers ended the season with one of their more complete lineups with four all-arounds.
Sofia Gisbert scored 32.4, Lexie Klein 28.45, Talia Rothschild 27.8, Le Wang 20.4.
Gisbert scored 7.75 on vault, 7.70 on bars, 8.25 beam, 8.70 floor; Klein 7.20 vault, 6.30 bars, 7.25 beam, 7.70 floor; Rothschild 7.60 vault, 6.00 bars, 6.70 beam, 7.5 floor; Wang 6.30 vault, 3.30 bars, 5.50 beam, 5.30.
Yihan Qin scored 3.0 on beam. Chloe Ong did not compete on vault and beam as was expected.
Boys hoops splits pair
The Edgemont boys basketball team beat Sleepy Hollow 69-58 on Jan. 26 and lost 77-32 to Byram Hills on Jan. 31.
Against Sleepy, the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak. Will Shah had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Gibbons 16 points and nine assists, Tim Chan 10 points, Aaron Larit six, Jonah Vadakkan five, Ethan Sommers three.
Against Byram, Larit scored 12, Gibbons eight, Drew Goldoff four, Shah, Nathan Ripp, Vadakkan and Rajan Sandhu two each.
Girls hoops falls below .500
With a 43-26 loss to North Salem and a 58-31 loss to Byram Hills on back-to-back days Jan. 30 and 31, the Edgemont girls basketball team is 6-8.
Against North Salem, Julia Hu scored 10 points, Sarah Hu six, Anisha Rao and Lindsay Jaffe four each, Eliza Press two. Against Byram, Madi Frain scored 11, Julia Hu 10, Penelope Kraus five, Sidney Burak three, Press two.
Hockey falls to RTH
The Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team lost 5-2 to Rye Town/Harrison on Jan. 26. David O’Shaughnessy scored unassisted in the first period and Edgemont’s Ian Johns scored from Conlan Bailey in the third period. Connor Polidaro had 18 saves. The team is now 3-11.
Fisher wins high jump
At the Westchester County Championships at the Armory on Jan. 28, Connor Fisher won the high jump title as the boys sent several competitors.
55-meter dash: 15) Noah Plattus 6.88. 300-meter dash: 10) Peter Ellinikos 37.16; 17) Plattus 38.60. 4x200-meter relay: 12) Fisher, Daniel Bench, Plattus, Ellinikos 1:39.32. High jump: 1) Fisher 5-10. Triple jump: 7) Bench 38-8.5. Shot put: 8) Nathaniel Parsons 39-2.25. Weight throw: 12) Parsons 39-9.5.
The boys tied for 18th of 26 scoring teams with 10 points. Horace Greeley won with 79 points.
