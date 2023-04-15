Edgemont Panthers sports logo

A 1-5 start is not how the Edgemont baseball team pictured its season going, but after a 9-1 loss to Pleasantville on April 10 and an 8-6 loss to Dobbs Ferry the next day, the Panthers have a bit of catching up to do.

Against Pleasantville, Joe Siegal was 2 for 3, David Larsen 1 for 3 with a triple and a run, Coltrane Young and David Litvak each 1 for 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.