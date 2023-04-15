A 1-5 start is not how the Edgemont baseball team pictured its season going, but after a 9-1 loss to Pleasantville on April 10 and an 8-6 loss to Dobbs Ferry the next day, the Panthers have a bit of catching up to do.
Against Pleasantville, Joe Siegal was 2 for 3, David Larsen 1 for 3 with a triple and a run, Coltrane Young and David Litvak each 1 for 3.
Larsen got third start of the year on the mound and went 2.2 innings, allowing eight runs, five earned, six hits and three walks. He struck out five. Ben Marx pitched 4.1 innings in relief, allowing an unearned run and a walk. He didn’t let up a hit and struck out three.
Facing Dobbs, Edgemont led 5-1 after three innings, let up five in the bottom of the fourth. The Panthers tied the game in the top of the fifth, but let up runs in the fifth and sixth innings
Siegal was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs, Larsen 1 for 3 with two runs, Ryan Dalal 2 for 2 with a double, a stolen base and five RBIs, Josh Dalal 1 for 3 with a run, Alex Kronk 1 for 3.
Ari Malz went 3.2 innings in the start, letting up six runs, four earned, six hits and four walks, while fanning four batters. Ian Scherr went 1.1 innings, letting up two earned runs. Josh Dalal pitched a scoreless inning.
Tennis beats Dobbs
With a 5-1 win over Dobbs Ferry on April 10, the Edgemont boys tennis team is over .500 at 2-1.
Eli Johnson beat Max Brose 6-2, 6-2, Divij Dogra beat Charlie Hough 6-2, 6-0 and Evan Ho fell 6-3, 5-7, 10-2 to Benjamin O’Connor-Skloot in singles.
Zachary Philips and Evan Merzon beat Ari Hoffman and Joel Ifraimoff 7-5, 6-0; Maxwell Ho and Amrata Jain won 6-0, 6-4 over Max Merrow and Brendan Sullivan; Samuel Meyer and Simon Ascher topped Calvin Higgins and Max Higgins 6-1, 6-0 in doubles.
Track at Nyack
Edgemont track and field competed at the Nyack Invitational on April 8.
Girls: 100-meter: 11) Philsande Mkhize 13.77; 27) Julia Hi 15.30. 400-meter: 10) Nandini Singh 1:08.78; 11) Kate Ruane 1:09.35. 1,500-meter: 2) Fiona Stern 5:43.93. 3,000-meter: 2) Stern 12:30.50. 100-meter hurdles: 11) Ava Thomas 19.01; 16) Catherine Hume 20.48; 25) Singh 24.46. 4x100-meter: 10) Edgemont 54.46. High jump: 2) Ava Hoffmeister 4-2; 7) Julia Hu 4-0. Long jump: 3) Hoffmeister 16-1. Triple jump: 4) Mkhize 32-3. Shot put: 27) Hu 20-5.
Boys: 100-meter preliminaries: 6) Peter Ellinikos 11.85; 27) Ryan Connelly 12.50; 40) Alexander Merzon 12.76; 51) Daniel Bench 13.08; 64) Alex Katthi 13.51. 100-meter finals: 4) Ellinikos 11.47. 400-meter: 11) Ellinikos 56.18; 19) Connelly 58.29; 22) Eli Sandler 59.20; 28) Alexander Merzon 1:00.87. 1,600-meter: 8) Tyler Shelton 5:30.91; 10) Alexander Ashcraft 5:33.72. 110-meter hurdles: 11) Arjun Rao 20.16; 12) Justin Hu 20.23. Pole vault: t3) Ashcraft 8-0. Long jump: 14) Ellinikos 17-6.5. Shot put: 15) Katthi 31-7.75. Discus: 11) Katthi 83-3; 23) Max Ellenberg 69-3.
