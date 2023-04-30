Besting their 214 from earlier in the season, the Edgemont boys golf team beat Tuckahoe 206-230 on April 24 at Sunningdale.
Ben Tran was the medalist with a 35. Victor Roehl shot a stellar 37. Ethan Sommers shot 42, Milan Patel 45, Gobind Khosla 47, Noah Goldstein 52. John Carney shot 36 for Tuckahoe.
The Panthers improved to 4-1 heading into a league rematch with Bronxville.
Edgemont baseball splits tourney
The Edgemont baseball team lost to host Port Chester and beat Sleepy Hollow in the Port Chester Tournament on April 22.
In the opener, David Larsen was 2 for 3 with a run, Ryan Dalal 1 for 3, Josh Dalal a run, Alex Kronk 1 for 2, Ian Scherr scored a run, Ari Malz 1 for 2 with a run, Nate Parsons a run.
Parsons started and went two innings, letting up six runs, three earned. Josh Dalal let up nine runs, four earned, in 2.1 innings. Scherr pitched a third of an inning.
In the win, as the road team, it was 3-3 after 5.5 innings and the Panthers were down 4-3 after six. Edgemont scored five in the top of the seventh and held on by letting up only three in the bottom of the inning.
Malz started the game and went 5.1 innings, letting up four runs, two earned, five hits and two walks, while striking out five. Jacob Naya pitched 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Ian Scherr allowed one hit facing one batter and Larsen allowed three runs, two earned, in one inning.
Jared Borg was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, Larsen was 3 for 4 with three runs, Ryan Dalal scored a run, Josh Dalal was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run, Alex Kronk 1 for 2 with a run, William Terrasi 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run, Malz 1 for 4 with a run, Parson 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Edgemont’s good fortune didn’t last long as they lost 7-4 to Blind Brook on April 24. The Panthers led 4-3 after three innings and let up two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Josh Dalal was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Scherr 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Malz 2 for 3 with a run. Joe Siegal, Larsen and Ryan Dalal each scored. Larsen went five innings, letting up five runs, three earned. He struck out eight. Ben Marx pitched one inning, allowed two earned runs.
Edgemont is 4-9.
Girls lax at .500
A winning record moved to .500 with a 1-3 stretch for the Edgemont girls lacrosse team.
The Panthers lost 19-9 against Nanuet on April 19. Addy Kaplan and Gabby O’Reilly each scored three goals, Iliana Dimopoulos two, Penelope Kraus one. Dimopoulos had two assists, Kraus and Isa Mello one each. Maddy Frain made seven saves.
Edgemont topped Ossining 14-10 on April 20. Mello and Dimopoulos each scored four goals, Kraus three, Kaplan two, O’Reilly one. Kaplan had three assists, Kraus and Mello two each. Frain had 10 saves.
The next day the Panthers lost a tough 14-13 game to Tuckahoe. Kraus and Dimopoulos each scored four goals, Kaplan, Mello, Lela Warnock, Jordan Ellenberg and O’Reilly one each. Kraus had two saves, Dimopoulos, Ellenberg and O’Reilly one each. Frain had six saves.
On April 24, Edgemont lost 14-11 to Sleepy Hollow to fall to 5-5. O’Reilly scored four goals, Kraus three, Mello two, Kaplan, Dimopoulos and Warnock one each. Kaplan and Mello each had two assists. Frain made 10 saves.
Win sandwich for softball
Edgemont softball lost 13-5 to Yonkers Montessori on April 19, beat Sleepy Hollow 20-10 on April 20 and lost 16-0 to Rye Neck on April 24 to fall to 3-6.
Against YMA, Rose Parson had two hits, Iliana Padas, Mia Herena, Casey Harsany, Angelina Costomiris, Joli Nahas, Sierra Condon and Erinn Donahue one each, with Harsany, Keaton Tavel, Condon and Donahue each driving in a run. Harsany pitched a compete seven-inning game, allowing six earned runs, 11 hits and one walk, while striking out seven.
In the win over Sleepy, Brielle Suissa 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs, Harsany 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs, Becca Friedman 3 for 5 with seven RBIs and three runs, Tavel 1 for 3 with an RBI, Condon 1 for 1 with two walks and three runs, Parsons two walks, an RBI and a run, Donahue 1 for 2 with two walks and three runs, Eloise Doherty had three walks and an RBI, Nahas 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run, Padas two walks, an RBI and a run.
Harsany pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three runs, none earned, and striking out six. Friedman pitched 2/3 of an inning, letting up six runs, five earned, and Donahue pitched 1.2 innings of one-run ball.
In the shutout against Rye Neck, Carly Zolot had the lone hit for Edgemont. Friedman pitched all 5.1 innings, allowing 16 runs, 12 earned, 14 hits and five walks, while striking out four.
