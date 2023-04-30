Edgemont Panthers sports logo

Besting their 214 from earlier in the season, the Edgemont boys golf team beat Tuckahoe 206-230 on April 24 at Sunningdale.

Ben Tran was the medalist with a 35. Victor Roehl shot a stellar 37. Ethan Sommers shot 42, Milan Patel 45, Gobind Khosla 47, Noah Goldstein 52. John Carney shot 36 for Tuckahoe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.