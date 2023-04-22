After a 1-7 start, the Edgemont baseball team won its last two games to improve to 3-7.
The Panthers lost 11-2 to Ardsley on April 12. David Larsen, Josh Dalal, Ian Scherr, Coltrane Young and Ari Malz each had a hit and Ryan Dalal and Malz each scored a run.
Joe Siegal got the start and went 1.1 innings, allowing eight runs, six earned, one hit and six walks. Josh Dalal pitched three innings, letting up two runs, one earned, four hits and a walk. He struck out three batters. Scherr went 1.2 innings, letting up an earned run and striking out two.
Two days later Edgemont lost to Ardsley 10-2. Ben Marx, Larsen, Ryan Dalal, Scherr, William Terrasi and Malz each had a hit. Terrasi and Malz scored. Marx doubled and drove in both runs.
Nate Parsons went two innings in the start, allowing six runs, four earned, three hits and four walks. He struck out three batters. Marx went four innings, letting up four earned runs, two hits and two walks. Larsen pitched a scoreless inning and fanned two batters.
The Panthers bounced back with an 11-7 win over Tuckahoe on April 17. Siegal was 2 for 4 with an RBI, three runs and three stolen bases; Jared Borg 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run; Larsen walked three times scored two runs; Ryan Dalal 1 for 2 with three walks, two RBIs and a run; Josh Dalal two walks, an RBI and a run; Young 1 for 4 with a run; David Litvak 1 for 4 with a trip, an RBI and two runs; Ari Malz with an RBI; and Parsons with two RBIs.
Larsen pitched 4.1 innings, letting up seven runs, three earned, seven hits and three walks, while striking out six. Malz went 2.2 scoreless innings, letting up two hits, a walk and striking out two for the long save.
The next day it was a 17-7 win over Sleepy Hollow. Siegal was 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs; Borg 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs; Larsen 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and four runs; Ryan Dalal 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs; Josh Dalal 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run; Scherr 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs; Litvak 2 for 4 with a double and a run; Malz and Parsons each with a run.
The Panthers were 14 for 14 stealing bases with four each for Larsen and Ryan Dalal, two each by Siegal and Josh Dalal, and one each by Borg and Malz.
Siegal went 2.2 innings in the start and allowed five earned runs, two hits and six walks. He struck out six. Scherr went the final 3.1 innings, letting up two runs, one earned, and three hits, while striking out five batters and picking up the win.
Bronxville tops Panthers
Edgemont boys golf followed up its 215 opening day score with a 214 in a win over Tuckahoe on April 12. Tuckahoe shot 226 at Lake Isle.
Ben Tran was the medalist with a 39. Ethan Sommers shot 40, Victor Roehl 41, Milan Patel and Noah Goldstein 47s, Ethan Klein 48. John Carney led Tuckahoe with a 40.
On April 17, the Panthers lost to league rival Bronxville 211-230 at Sunningdale. Roehl shot 40, Tran 42, Sommers and Patel 48s, Klein 52, Goldstein 57. Walker Ligget and Charles van Rienhoven shot 38 and 39, respectively, for Bronxville.
At Knollwood the next day, the Panthers won 220-281 over Westlake. Tran shot 37, Sommers and Goldstein 43, Roehl 45, Patel 52, Klein 53. Marc Malandruccolo led Westlake with a 45.
The Panthers are now 3-1.
Girls lax splits games
Edgemont girls lacrosse split its last two games and is now 4-2.
Irvington beat Edgemont 15-3 on April 13. Gabby O’Reilly scored two goals, Addy Kaplan one. Iliana Dimopoulos had an assist. Maddy Frain made seven saves in goal.
The team bounced back with a 15-5 win over Ardsley the next day. O’Reilly scored four goals, Dimopoulos three, Penelope Kraus, Isa Mello and Kaplan two each, Lela Warnock and Jordan Ellenberg one each. Kraus had two assists, Mello, Warnock and Ellenberg one each. Frain made six saves.
Girls golf starts 0-3
In three matches, Edgemont girls golf’s opponent has shot 259 each time.
With a 259-259 five-golfer score against Byram Hills/Fox Lane on April 12 at Sunningdale, the Panthers lost on the sixth score, which BH/FL won 62-69. Nia Sun shot 47, Gianna Porco 50, Kaylie Min 52, Eve Mellis and Ryan Im 55, Ruby Kaufman 69. Faith Petrino was the medalist with a 43 for BH/FL.
The next day at Rye Golf Club, Rye topped Edgemont 259-277. Mellis shot 51, Sun and Im 52s, Min 56, Alexandra Lee 66, Kaufman 70. Ali Hudson was the medalist for Rye.
In another match against BH/FL on April 17, the Panthers lost 259-280. Petrino was again the medalist for BH/FL with a 38. Sun shot 45, Min 55, Porco 58, Mellis 59, Im 63, Alexandra Lee 72.
Edgemont is 0-3.
Softball drops trio
Edgemont softball dropped its last three games to fall to 2-4.
Somers won 23-8 on April 12.
Carly Harsany was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI; Becca Friedman 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs; Keaton Tavel 1 for 3 with an RBI; Janice Lin 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI. Erinn Donahue allowed 11 runs, eight earned, Harsany four earned runs, Friedman eight earned runs. They allowed 17 hits and eight walks, while striking out eight.
Pelham scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 7-2 win over Edgemont on April 14. Brielle Suissa, Harsany, Freidman, Sierra Condon and Iliana Padas each had a hit, Friedman and Padas each an RBI.
Harsany went the distance, allowing 14 hits and seven runs, four earned, while striking out four. She didn’t walk any batters.
On April 18, Lakeland topped Edgemont 11-0. Suissa was 1 for 3, Friedman 2 for 3. Friedman and Donahue pitched, with Friedman allowing five runs, one earned, four hits and two walks, while striking out eight, and Donahue letting up six earned runs, four hits and four walks.
Byram bests Edgemont
In a battle of top teams, Byram Hills beat Edgemont boys tennis 5-2 on April 12.
Eli Johnson won 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 over Aaron Lepotsky and Evan Ho won 0-6, 6-3, 10-6 against Arel Rivera, while Justin Alexander fell 6-1, 6-1 to Matt Geller and Divij Dogra lost 6-0, 6-1 to Justin Wagner in singles.
In doubles, Amratya Jain and Max Ho lost 6-0, 6-0 to Jesse Goldstein and Jake Klein; Samuel Mayer and Zach Philips fell 6-3, 6-4 to Mihir Kumar and Jared Berman; and Simon Ascher and Charles Gomez-Burke lost 6-1, 6-2 to Max Teitelbaum and Josh Yoon.
Two days later, the Panthers beat Ardsley 4-3. Nick Peng lost to Bode Vujnovich 3-6, 6-1, 10-4; Eli Johnson topped Cameron Weiss 6-2, 6-4 and Samuel Meyer lost 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 to Kevin Khitrov.
In doubles, Tapan Sidhwani and Jain beat Zach Cole and Michael Shteynberg 6-1, 6-3; Alexander and Dogra won 6-3, 6-3 over Andrew Shawn and Max Zhou; Maxwell Ho and Zachary Philips bested Max Zhou and Vivek Singh 6-0, 6-1; and Noah Seifer and Hirdhe Singh lost 6-1, 6-2 to Ryan Siglag and Zach Cole.
Edgemont beat Bronxville 4-1 on April 18. Peng beat Harrison Brown 6-3, 6-1; Johnson won 6-0, 6-0 over Tony Tao; and Sidhwani topped Leo Nevezhij 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Krishan Kakar and Evan Ho lost 6-4, 2-6, 10-1 to Charlie Clifford and Jay Marshall, and Jain and Mayer won 6-1, 6-1 against Matt Tveter and Luca Barron.
The Panthers are 4-2.
