Edgemont Panthers sports logo

After a 1-7 start, the Edgemont baseball team won its last two games to improve to 3-7.

The Panthers lost 11-2 to Ardsley on April 12. David Larsen, Josh Dalal, Ian Scherr, Coltrane Young and Ari Malz each had a hit and Ryan Dalal and Malz each scored a run.

