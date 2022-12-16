With two narrow wins and a narrow loss, the Edgemont boys basketball team has been competitive in a 2-2 start to the season.
The Panthers beat Yonkers 53-47 on Dec. 8, topped Blind Brook the next day in the Kintzing Classic 54-49 and fell 71-67 to Brewster on Dec. 12.
Against Yonkers, the Raiders had a balanced scoring attack with 11 points from Milan Gialleonardo, 10 each from Will Shah and Aaron Larit, eight from Timothy Chan and seven from Brandon Gibbons. Drew Goldoff added four, Ethan Sommers two, Nathan Ripp one.
Shah led the way against Blind Brook with a huge 18-point, 22-rebound double-double. Gibbons scored 17, Gialleonardo 11, while Ethan Sommers had some clutch free throws down the stretch.
In the loss to Brewster, the Panthers were without Aaron Larit and it made a difference. Still, the Panthers had a chance to win in the final four seconds, but missed a wide open three-pointer and had to then foul, allowing Brewster to seal the win.
Gibbons stepped up to score 27 points, while Sommers scored 12, Gialleonardo 11, Shah nine, Goldoff four, Rajan Sandhu four. Gibbons and Sommers each hit four threes, Gialleonardo two.
A pair of wins for AHEDI
After a loss on opening day, the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim team improved to 2-1 with a 91-77 win over Fox Lane/John Jay/Brewster on Dec. 13 and an 89-76 win against Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley the next day.
Against Fox Lane/John Jay/Brewster, Nikita Ambotas, Christian Lee, Finnian Franks and Michael Scholz won the 200 medley relay in 1:42.25, Michael Barron, Nathaniel Hwang, Russell Cheng and Aaron Zhang took fourth in 1:57.71, Hugo Allen, Jake Siegel, Colin Yung and Sam Bass sixth in 2:16.77. Lee won the 200 freestyle in 1:51.38, Yuchen Wei was second in 1:55.02, Allen sixth in 2:40.91. Franks won the 200 individual medley in 1:58.61, with Ambotas third in 2:13.78, Nathaniel Coker sixth in 2:31.06.
Scholz won the 50 freestyle in 22.73, with Cheng third in 24.49, Barron fourth in 25.45. Lee won the 100 butterfly in 52.40. Coker placed fourth in 1:10.58, Hwang fifth. Scholz won the 100 freestyle in 48.85, with Wei second in 51.57, Cheng fourth in 53.98. Franks won the 500 freestyle in 4:43.60. Zhang took fourth in 5:31.86, Yung sixth in 7:00.22.
Lee, Scholz, Wei and Franks won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.96, with Bass, Coker, Andrew Roman and Harrison Strassler third in 1:52.10, Siegel, Allen, Jeffrey Aviles and Brody Castellano fourth in 1:59.75. Ambotas was the 100 backstroke runner-up in 1:02.13, Barron third in 1:04.94, Yung sixth in 1:16.49. Hwang was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.48, Zhang third in 1:16.78, Aviles sixth in 1:26.74. Ambotas, Cheng, Wei and Barron placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.45. Coker, Bass, Siegel and Yung were fourth in 4:16.58, Will Tuckett, Strassler, Roman and Zhang fifth in 4:17.00.
Against Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley, Lee, Taro Yamamota, Franks and Scholz won the 200 medley relay in 1:42.95, Ambotas, Hwang, Cheng and Barron took third in 1:54.79, Allen, Castellano, Siegel and Aviles fifth in 2:18.68. Philip Thayer won the 200 freestyle in 1:50.67, Wei was runner-up in 1:51.32 and Zhang placed fourth in 2:06.23. Lee won the 200 individual medley in 1:56.62, Yamamota was third in 2:14.11, Ambotas fourth in 2:14.86.
Scholz took second in the 50 freestyle in 22.40, Cheng third in 24.72, Barron sixth in 25.81. Franks and Yamamota went one-two in the 100 butterfly in 56.12 and 58.99, respectively. Scholz won the 100 freestyle in 49.64, with Cheng taking third in 55.06, Peter Park fourth in 56.84.
Thayer won the 500 freestyle in 4:49.34 and Wie was runner-up at 5:09.55. Lee, Scholz, Thayer and Cheng took first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.53. Coker, Bass, Park and Zhang were third in 1:33.53, Siegel, Albert Li, Yung and Hwang fifth in 1:53.76. Franks won the 100 backstroke in 59.35, Ambotas took third in 1:02.35, Barron fifth in 1:04.97.
Lee was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.25, Hwang third in 1:12.51, Zhang fourth in 1:17.53. Franks, Thayer, Wei and Ambotas won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:34.61. Allen, Barron, Coker and Chen placed fourth in 4:15.16, Malcolm Trese, Bowie McNeil, Yogev Fanning and Li fifth in 4:15.28.
Edgemont gaining experience
The young Edgemont wrestling team has plenty of experience just two weeks into the season, with the most recent stretch featuring the first home multimeet of the season vs. Clarkstown South, Croton and Eastchester on Dec. 8, the Wrangle in the Plains at Halfmoon on Dec. 10 and the Section 1 Division II Duals on Dec. 13 at Pleasantville. Unfortunately the team’s two girls were injured for the first girls tourney at Mamaroneck on Dec. 10.
At the multimeets, Justin Brown was 1-1 at 102 pounds, Dylan Ma 2-0 at 102, Troy Meilman 1-1 at 102, Ryan Guo 1-2 at 118, Jake Fisher 0-2 at 118, Eric Wang 0-3 at 118, Wyatt Aslanian 2-0 at 126, Stephen Ahn 0-2 at 126, Marco DeMaio 2-0 at 132, Amar Sidhu 0-1 at 132, Louis Zhou 2-0 at 138, Jordan Fisher 1-0 at 152 and 1-0 at 160, Ryo Yoshida 2-0 at 152, Kevin Arellano Villa 0-2 at 152, Alberto Cabral 0-2 at 152, Pablo Lens 0-1 at 152, David Hahn 1-1 at 160, Kenny Saito 2-0 at 172, Ethan Suissa 1-1 at 172, Gus Parsons 2-0 at 172, Alex Kronk 1-1 at 189.
At Halfmoon, Guo was 1-2 at 118, Aslanian 1-3 at 126, DeMaio 2-1 at 132, Fisher 1-2 at 152, Ryo Yoshida 2-2 at 152, Saito 3-1 at 172, Suissa 1-2 at 172, Parsons 1-2 at 172 and Kronk 0-3 at 189.
Edgemont took on Pleasantville and Hen Hud on the Section 1 Duals.
Pleasantville won 54-18. Fisher won in 1:09 at 152 pounds, Yoshida 9-5 at 160, Saito 7-5 at 172. In a 47-28 loss to Hen Hud, Ben Major won in 1:35 at 118, Fisher in 1:29 at 160, Saito by an 8-0 major decision at 172.
Edgemont is 1-6 in duals.
