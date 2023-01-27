After competing in mostly junior varsity matches and varsity multimeets, the Scarsdale and Edgemont wrestling team girls had their first chance to shine at a girls-only round robin draw at Peekskill on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Three of the girls competed at 107 pounds. Edgemont’s Daisy Gilmore was 2-2 and took third place of five, while Scarsdale’s Gracie Liebman was 1-3 and Emma Steggall was 0-4.
In the opening round, Gilmore was pinned in 1:00 by Clarkstown North’s Adrianna Dossi, Steggall was pinned by Clarkstown North’s Jett Von Ronn in 1:33 and Liebman had a bye. In the second round, Dossi pinned Steggall in 31 seconds and Gilmore pinned Liebman in 1:03. Round three saw Liebman pin Steggall in 5:51 and Gilmore had a bye. In the fourth round, Dossi pinned Liebman in 1:54, Von Ronn beat Gilmore 6-4 and Steggall had a bye. In the final matches, Gilmore pinned Steggall in 1:10 and Von Ronn pinned Liebman in 1:12.
At 114 pounds, Jackie Goldberg of Scarsdale took third of four wrestlers with a 1-2 record. Savannah Tittleback of Saunders pinned Goldberg in 1:28, Dover’s Lauren Palmer pinned Goldberg in 1:31 and Goldberg pinned LIL’s Victoria Useda in 2:22.
Edgemont’s Janice Lin was second at 2-1 and Scarsdale’s Flick Bennett third at 1-2 at 126 pounds in a four-wrestler draw. LIL’s Angelina Kern won a 7-4 decision over Lin, Lin pinned Pleasantville’s Mitzy Garcia Blacio in 1:26 and pinned Bennett in 1:24. Bennett won a 5-4 decision over Garcia Blacio in the first round and was pinned by Kern in the second round in 52 seconds.
There were five wrestlers at 138 pounds, including Scarsdale’s Mackenzie Kiley, who was 1-3. Kiley lost 11-6 to Meredith Mills of Saunders, was pinned in 1:28 by Lourdes’ McKenzie Cooper, was pinned in 47 seconds by Horace Greeley’s Ava Ametrano and pinned White Plains’ Aniya Bacchus in 1:40.
The girls will have another opportunity to wrestle at Edgemont’s girls draw as part of its tournament Saturday, Jan. 28.
E’mont girls hoops falls ill
With illness decimating the Edgemont girls basketball team lineup, the Panthers postponed their Jan. 17 game against Sleepy Hollow, but had to get back at it against Ardsley on Jan. 19. With three varsity players and six junior varsity players, the Panthers lost 56-13.
Sarah Hu, Eliza Press and Anisha Rao were joined by sophomore Feryn Gallup, freshmen Maddie Matula-Osterman, Aliza Vattakalum and Emma Parashac, and eighth graders Casey Harsany and Jolie Nahas, with Harsany and Matula-Osterman getting the start with the varsity veterans. Hu scored five points, Matula-Osterman four, Nahas and Vattakalum two each.
Following a “very wobbly” attempt at a practice two days later, coach Larry Giustiniani had to call up three JV players — Matula-Osterman, Parashac and Harsany — to face Barack Obama School for Social Justice on Jan. 23. Still, the Panthers were able to pull out a 28-17 victory.
Julia Hu returned to the lineup to score 12 points, Maddy Frain returned to score seven and Sarah Hu also scored seven. Isabella Guzman-Kolevska scored two points.
Edgemont is 6-6 on the season.
Boys hoops struggles
Still trying to bounce back from four injured starters earlier this month, the Edgemont boys basketball team lost three more games to fall to 5-10.
On Jan. 19, Ardsley topped Edgemont 79-45 in the league opener. Brandon Gibbons scored 22 points, including four three-pointers, Drew Goldoff scored nine, Tim Chan eight, Ethan Sommers three, Max Yang two points, Rajan Sandhu one point. Goldoff and Chan each hit two threes.
Against Westlake on Jan. 21, Edgemont fell 75-37. Gibbons scored 12, Jonah Vadakkan eight, Goldoff and Chan six each, Sommers three, Yang two.
In a 58-42 loss to Peekskill on Jan. 24, Gibbons scored 17, Will Shah and Nathan Ripp six each, Chan five, Vadakkan four, Sommers three, Goldoff one.
ETBE snaps losing streak
With a 5-2 win over Fox Lane on Jan. 21, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team snapped a nine-game losing streak.
ETBE led 3-0 after the first period on goals from Christian Hanna, David O’Shaughnessy and Luke Arrighi with assists from Arrighi and Hanna, but let up two goals in the second. In the third period, Hanna scored from Connor Cipriano and Edgemont’s Braydan Segal scored assisted by Arrighi and Edgemont’s Kyle Klion. Connor Polidaro made 12 saves in the win.
ETBE wasn’t able to build a winning streak, falling 10-4 to Rivertowns on Jan. 22. Rivertowns scored five goals in the first period. James O’Shaughnessy scored from Conlan Bailey and David O’Shaughnessy, Edgemont’s Ian Johns had a pair of unassisted goals and Colin Hartnett scored from Edgemont’s Zach Philips. Alex Clark had 24 saves.
ETBE is 3-10 this season.
Skiers finally race
The Edgemont ski team finally hit the slopes in competition Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Thunder Ridge. The girls are 4-0, the boys 1-3.
The girls team’s lone competition was Clarkstown as the other three teams didn’t have enough skiers to score. Edgemont scored 142.27 to Clarkstown’s 148.79 to win the race. Suffern scored 962.14, Nyack 2,106.09, North Rockland 3,081.47.
Nyack’s Alyssa Lundberg won the race in 23.22 seconds, with Clarkstown’s Olivia Bednarski second in 24.54. Edgemont took four of the next five spots: Kea Rutherford third in 25.70, Bella Rutherford fourth in 25.95, Leah Paley sixth in 28.06, Isa Mello seventh in 28.88. Brianna Baylis placed 10th in 33.68, Samantha Pfeffer 14th in 36.23, Taylor Kenney 15th in 36.44, Lily Falk 19th in 39.96, Olivia Gellery 23rd in 47.20, Malia Reeves 25th in 52.99.
After being unable to do so last year, the boys filled a full team and scored 231.29. This was fourth behind Clarkstown (196.77), Suffern (201.99) and North Rockland (223.84) and ahead of Nyack (3,075.63).
Suffern’s Micah Fox won the race in 33.44. Iain Mackenzie led the Panthers in 10th place in 42.41. Daniel Geller placed 18th in 44.43, Jonas Im 20th in 44.69, Henry Goldrich 22nd in 46.05, Quin Reeves 27th in 53.81, Wilson Blumberg 28th in 54.98, Aaron Bianchi 30th in 57.66, Solomon Sadicario 32nd in 65.52. Henry Smith and Vibhu Vajpayee were unable to finish either of their runs.
Panthers compete in leagues
After a long postponement from earlier this month, the Edgemont track and field team finally competed in the League 2D championships at the Armory on Jan. 22. The Edgemont girls took fourth of five teams with 26 points, while the boys were third of five teams with 63 points. Hen Hud won the title for both groups.
Girls: 55-meter dash (prelims): Ava Thomas third in 7.90, Nura Aggour fifth in 8.06, Catherine Hume 14th in 9.00. Finals: Aggour third in 7.902, Thomas fourth in 7.910. 600-meter: Kate Ruane fourth in 1:52.80. 1,000-meter: Talia Cohen seventh in 4:20.32.
55-meter hurdles (prelims): Aggour second in 9.74, Thomas fourth in 10.06, Nandini Singh sixth in 11.04, Hume ninth in 11.48. Finals: Aggour first in 9.80, Thomas third in 10.00, Singh sixth in 10.84.
4x400-meter relay: Ruane, Singh, Alexandra Kabakov and Aggour second in 4:50.72. Long jump: Thomas sixth at 12-11.25. Triple jump: Kabakov 11th at 25-6.5. 1,500-meter racewalk: Cohen 12th in 11:21.74.
Boys: 55-meter dash (prelims): Peter Ellinikos first in 6.80, Noah Plattus sixth in 7.02, Daniel Bench 16th in 7.53, Alexandro Guerrero-Martine 49th in 8.69, Matthew Bench 51st in 8.72, Jordan Cohen 53rd in 8.87. Finals: Ellinikos first in 6.771 (over Hen Hud’s Trey Feirman’s 6.772), Plattus fourth in 6.94.
300-meter: Plattus third in 39.04, Ryan Connelly 10th in 41.69, Justin Hu 15th in 43.95, Guerrero-Martine 34th in 51.03, Cohen 37th in 54.44. 600-meter: Hudson Plattus second in 1:37.21, Connelly sixth in 1:40.36. 1,000-meter: Tyler Shelton fifth in 3:05.66. 1,600-meter: Shelton fourth in 5:20.17, Alexander Ashcraft sixth in 5:26.24.
55-meter hurdles: Arjun Rao seventh in 10.64, Hu eighth in 10.83. 4x200-meter relay: Guerrero-Martine, Hu, Griffin Mendel-Dwork and Cohen fifth in 2:02.59. 4x800-meter relay: Ashcraft, Hudson Plattus, Kasper Atkinson and Shelton third in 10:16.90.
Pole vault: Atkinson and Ashcraft tied for seventh at 7-0. Long jump: Daniel Bench eighth at 18-0, Matthew Bench 23rd at 14-1.75, Mendel-Dwork 25th at 14-0. Triple jump: Daniel Bench second at 39-4.5, Nicholas Faga seventh at 34-10.5, Matthew Bench eighth at 32-.5.
Shot put: Nathaniel Parson first at 39-9.5, Jesse Kaminskas second at 33-9, Max Ellenberg fourth at 32-4, Cesar Arellano 11th at 25-1.75. Weight throw: Parsons first at 38-4.25, Ellenberg second at 36-10.25, Arellano sixth at 30-1.5.
Wrestlers gaining experience
Edgemont wrestling lost 66-12 to Nanuet to fall to 3-11 in dual matches. Kenny Saito was Edgemont’s lone winner, pinning Joseph Bourgeois at 172 pounds. The team also won at 152 by forfeit.
At the Herricks Tournament on Jan. 21, Dylan Ma was 2-3 at 102 pounds with a pin and a decision; Andy Kllobocishta was 3-1 at 110 with three pins; Ryan Guo 2-2 with two pins at 118; Marco DeMaio 2-2 at 132 with a pin and a decision; Aniket Unnikrishan 2-2 at 138 with a pin and a disqualification; Ryo Yoshida 2-3 at 145 with a decision and a pin; David Hahn 2-3 at 145 with two pins; Kenny Saito 4-1 at 172 with three pins and a decision; and Gus Parsons 2-3 at 172 with two pins.
At Edgemont’s multimeet on Jan. 24, Justin Brown and Ma were 0-2 at 102 pounds, while Troy Meilman was 0-1; Kllobocishta 1-0, Gilmore and Eric Wang 0-1 at 110; Stephen Ahn 1-1, Max Greenberg 1-0 at 118; Louis Zhou 0-2 at 126; Wyatt Aslanian 1-0 at 132; Lin 0-2 at 138; Yoshida 1-0, Kevin Arellano 0-2, Alberto Cabral 0-1 at 145; Ethan Suissa 1-0, Jordan Fisher 0-3 at 160; and Saito 1-0, Parsons 0-2 at 172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.