For the first time since assistant coach Kaila Kuschman was a sophomore at Edgemont in 2016, the softball team has earned a home game with the No. 8 seed in Section 1 Class B. The Panthers will host No. 9 Hastings on Friday, May 19, though missing players, including starter Brielle Suissa, due to prom.
Edgemont finished the regular season 9-11. The Panthers had the most bonus points in the bracket, but lost a tiebreaker to Westlake for the seventh seed.
In regular season play, Edgemont lost 12-11 to Sleepy Hollow on May 10, nearly coming back from trailing 9-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Suissa was 1 for 3, Casey Harsany 1 for 4, Becca Friedman 1 for 4 with two runs, Rose Parsons walked three times and scored two runs, Angelina Costomiris was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, Jolie Nahas walked three times and scored a run, Siera Condon walked twice and scored twice, Eloise Doherty was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Keaton Tavel was 1 for 1 with an RBI and a run.
Friedman started the game and lasted one-plus innings, letting up seven runs, two earned, five hits and three walks. Harsany pitched the final six innings, allowing five earned runs, seven hits and two walks, while striking out six.
The next day Edgemont won 6-4 against Byram Hills. Edgemont took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, was tied 3-3 after two innings and scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Harsany was 1 for 4 with a run, Carly Zolot 1 for 3, Friedman scored two runs, Parsons 1 for 4 with two runs, Costomiris 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, Nahas had an RBI, Mia Herena was 1 for 3 and Donahue was 1 for 3.
Donahue started the game and let up three runs, one earned, one hit and four walks over two innings. Friedman pitched the final five innings of scoreless ball, allowing two hits and striking out six.
In the regular season finale, the Panthers beat Riverside 19-3 and everyone played. Edgemont was up 7-3 after five innings and scored 12 in the bottom of the sixth for a mercy walk-off win.
Herena was 0 for 2; Suissa 2 for 3, triple, four RBIs, run; Harsany 1 for 4, RBI, two runs, stolen base; Tavel 0 for 1, two walks, run; Friedman 2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base; Parsons 1 for 2, two walks, two runs; Avery Balkin 1 for 2; Charlotte Mizerik 1 for 2, RBI; Lindsay Jaffe 1 for 1, double, RBI; Michelle Thomas 0 for 3, two RBIs, two runs; Madison Glotzer 1 for 2, run, stolen base; Costomiris 1 for 1, run; Nahas 1 for 2, two RBIs, run; Condon 2 for 4, RBI, two runs, stolen base; Janice Lin 1 for 3, double, walk, two RBIs, three runs.
Tavel pitched a complete game two-hitter, allowing no earned runs, walking two and striking out one.
Fisher wins at Loucks
Edgemont top track and field athletes competed at the 55th annual Glenn D. Loucks Games at White Plains May 11-13. Connor Fisher won the high jump at 6 feet, 3 inches, while Max Ellenberg won the freshman shot put at 35-4.5, breaking the frosh/soph meet record.
Peter Ellinikos placed 19th in the 100-meter in 11.24 seconds and 30th in the 200-meter in 22.86. Daniel Bench was 39th in triple jump at 35-0.
Ryan Connelly, Noah Plattus, Connor Fisher and Peter Ellinikos took 20th in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.68, while Andy Wang, James Qian, Justin Hu and Max Wang were 21st in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:14.98.
For the girls, Ava Thomas was 53rd in the 100-meter in 13.63, while Philasande Mkhize was 59th in 13.82. In the 100-meter hurdles, Nura Aggour was 18th in 17.83, Thomas 20th in 18.25, Ava Hoffmeister 23rd in 18.66, Catherine Hume 27th in 19.49.
Hoffmeister placed 33rd in the long jump at 14-4. In freshman shot put, Sarah Hu placed fifth at 23-.25, Addison Burnside sixth at 22-8.25.
Thomas, Hoffmeister, Aggour and Mkhize took 22nd in the 4x100-meter relay in 53.30. In the 4x400-meter relay, Kate Ruane, Thomas, Aggour and Nandini Singh placed 30th in 4:29.48. The team was fifth among Section 1 teams.
The Panthers competed May 5-6 at the Joe Wynne Somers Lions Club Invitational at Somers. The girls tied for fifth of 10 teams in Class B with 32 points, while the boys took sixth of 12 teams in class B with 43 points.
Girls: 100-meter: Hoffmeister 13.51; Mkhize 13.746. 200-meter dash frosh/soph: 22) Aggour 28.79; 33) White 29.74; 54) Hannah Evangelista 30.70. 400-meter: 41) Evangelista 1:11.49. 800-meter: 22) Singh 2:41.85. 800-meter frosh/soph: 4) Ruane 2:42.33. 1,500-meter: 21) Ruane 5:29.98; 47) Talia Cohen 7:12.75.
4x200-meter relay: 12) Singh, Julia Hu, Hoffmeister, Mkhize 1:57.66. 1,600-meter sprint medley relay: 12) Singh, Hoffmeister, Aggour, Thomas 4:44.42. Pole vault: t3) Sophia Kumar 7-0. Long jump: t6) Thomas 14-4.25; 46) Hume 11-2. Shot put: 15) Julia Hu 22-11.5. Discus: 17) Julia Hu 64-6. Hammer: 19) Burnside 55-10. Javelin: 13) Julia Hu 67-9.
Boys: 100-meter preliminaries: Ellinikos 11.20; Fisher 11.691. 100-meter finals: 3) Ellinikos 11.24. 200-meter dash frosh/soph: 152) Austin Lee 29.870. 200-meter dash unseeded: 29) Connelly 25.53. 400-meter: 40) Eli Sandler 58.28; 49) Connelly 1:00.10. 800-meter: Alexander Ashcraft 2:21.13; 65) Shelton 2:28.65. 800-meter frosh/soph: 48) Griffin Mendel-Dwork 2:26.87; 29) Max Wang 2:27.63; 59) Jesse Moidel 2:29.893. Mile: 51) Tyler Shelton 5:33.20.
4x800-meter relay: 12) Andy Wang, Moidel, Mendel-Dwork, Ashcraft 10:01.82. 1,600-meter sprint medley relay: 12) Fisher, Ellinikos, Ashcraft, Noah Plattus 4:05.10. 1,600-meter sprint medley relay frosh/soph: 9) Ethan Su, James Qian, Mendel-Dwork, Connor Chung 4:18.68. High jump: 2) Fisher 6-4. Pole vault: t5) Ashcraft 10-0. Long jump: 23) Daniel Bench 17-4.5; 51) Matthew Bench 13-2.5. Triple jump: 14) Daniel Bench 37-8.5; 32) Cohen 32-5; 37) Matthew Bench 28-8.25. Shot put: 21) Jesse Kaminskas 33-4.5; 25) Ellenberg 32-5. Discus: 27) Kaminskas 84-4; 45) Ellenberg 65-7. Hammer: 12) Ellenberg 106-6; 29) Kho 59-9. Javelin: 41) Jedd Kho 59-4. Pentathlon: 11) Justin Hu 1,793 points (1,500-meter, second, 5:07.20; 110-meter hurdles, 13th, 20.15; high jump, t21st, 1.32 meters; long jump, 23rd, 4.43 meters; shot put, 12th, 8.50 meters); 17) Arjun Rao 1,476 points (1,500-meter, 21st, 5:48.99; 110-meter hurdles, 11th, 19.98; high jump, t15th, 1.37 meters; long jump, 20th, 4.51 meters; shot put, 23rd, 5.59 meters).
Edgemont competed at the Doc Rasbeck Relays at Irvington on May 13. The girls placed 13th of 17 teams with 28 points.
High jump: Sanhana Dhanwantri 3-10. Long jump: Dhanwantri 11-3. Triple jump: Sarah Hu 31-9, Dhanwantri 24-8. Shot put: Julia Hu 24-11, Sarah Hu 23-6. Discus: Julia Hu 67-0, Sarah Hu 49-10. 4x200-meter Class C: 2) Fiona Stern, Singh, Ruane, Ava White 1:58.74. 800-meter sprint medley relay Class C: 5) Julia Hu, Hannah Manasse, Dhanwantri, White 2:19.17. Distance medley relay Class C: 3) Singh, Evangelista, Ruane, Stern 14:10.85.
The boys were 13th of 18 teams with 42 points.
High jump: Benjamin Cohen 4-8, Rao 4-6. Pole vault: Ashcraft 10-0. Long jump: Mendel-Dwork 16-5.5, Wang 15-3.75, Lee 13-11.75. Triple jump: Cohen 35-1, Mendel-Dwork 32-7, Matthew Bench 30-10.5. Shot put: Ellenberg 32-4, Kho 24-7. Discus: Ellenberg 71-1, Kho 57-2. 4x100-meter relay Class C: 5) Owen Richmond, Lee, Mendel-Dwork, Chung 57.87. 4x200-meter Class C: 4) Matthew Bench, Lee, Richmond, Kasper Atkinson 2:03.97. Distance medley relay Class C: 4) Shelton, Moidel, Ashcraft, Max Wang 12:53.99. 3x110-meter shuttle hurdle Class C: 3) Andy Wang, Justin Hu, Rao, Chung 1:01.50.
Sun, Min make sectionals
The Edgemont girls golf team finished the season with a 6-7 record heading into sectionals, which began Thursday, May 18, at Unionvale. Nia Sun and Kaylie Min qualified for the tournament.
On May 10, Briarcliff only had two golfers and Edgemont, with only one upperclassman in the lineup, shot a 272 at Sunningdale. Sun was the medalist with a 46. Min shot 48, Eve Mellis 52, Gianna Porco 56, Alexandra Lee 70, Yihan Qin 74.
Horace Greeley topped Edgemont, this time with no upperclassmen playing, 258-280 on May 15 at Mount Kisco. Julia Paek of Greeley was the medalist with a 38. Sun and Min shot 51, Porco 54, Ruby Kaufman 61, Ryan Im 63, Lee 67.
