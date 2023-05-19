For the first time since assistant coach Kaila Kuschman was a sophomore at Edgemont in 2016, the softball team has earned a home game with the No. 8 seed in Section 1 Class B. The Panthers will host No. 9 Hastings on Friday, May 19, though missing players, including starter Brielle Suissa, due to prom.

Edgemont finished the regular season 9-11. The Panthers had the most bonus points in the bracket, but lost a tiebreaker to Westlake for the seventh seed.

ehs track ava thomas long jump by rob diantonio.jpg
Buy Now

Ava Thomas
ehs track ryan connelly by rob diantonio.jpg
Buy Now

Ryan Connelly

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.