Edgemont Panthers sports logo

Edgemont boys tennis defeated defending New York State large schools champion Mamaroneck 4-3 on March 29.

In singles, Mamaroneck’s Owen Zerbib beat Nick Peng 6-4, 6-3; Edgemont’s Tapan Sidhwani won 6-3, 6-2 over Herchelle Jadhav; Edgemont’s Eli Johnson won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) over Jinyang Li; and Edgemont’s Evan Ho won 6-1, 6-2 over Jack Master. Edgemont held a 3-1 advantage in singles.

