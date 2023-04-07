Edgemont boys tennis defeated defending New York State large schools champion Mamaroneck 4-3 on March 29.
In singles, Mamaroneck’s Owen Zerbib beat Nick Peng 6-4, 6-3; Edgemont’s Tapan Sidhwani won 6-3, 6-2 over Herchelle Jadhav; Edgemont’s Eli Johnson won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) over Jinyang Li; and Edgemont’s Evan Ho won 6-1, 6-2 over Jack Master. Edgemont held a 3-1 advantage in singles.
Mamaroneck’s Eddie Hajjar and Church Moore beat Divij Dogra and Amratya Jain 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Mamaroneck’s Oliver Duspin and Charlie Masse won 8-4 over Simon Ascher and Noah Seifer; and Edgemont’s Justin Alexander and Maxwell Ho picked up the doubles win the team needed, topping Elijah Birger and Connor Wahl 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).
Edgemont is 1-1 on the season following an opening 5-2 loss to Scarsdale.
Panthers top Dobbs in lax
Edgemont outlasted Dobbs Ferry 14-13 on March 30 in girls lacrosse. Dobbs was led by Jacqueline O’Connor with six goals, while Iliana Dimopoulos netted five for Edgemont. The Panthers had a bit more depth that made the difference.
Gabby O’Reilly scored three and assisted one, Emma Parashac and Lela Warnock each scored two, Penelope Kraus had a goal and an assist, and Isa Mello scored one goal.
Maddy Frain made five saves for Edgemont, while Eleni Georgioudakis was busy with 10 saves for Dobbs.
Softball starts out 1-1
After beginning the season March 27 with a rain-suspended game at Saunders in which Edgemont was leading 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning with two outs and a runner on third base — the game will be finished April 11 — the Panthers had a high-scoring win two days later at Blind Brook.
Edgemont topped Blind Brook 30-15, collecting 24 hits and making nine fielding errors.
Centerfielder Brielle Suissa was 2 for 5 with three runs scored; Keaton Tavel 3 for 4 with five runs, four RBIs and two walks; pitcher Casey Harsanay 6 for 6 with five runs and four RBIs; shortstop Becca Friedman 4 for 6 with five runs and nine RBIs; third baseman Joli Nahas 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs; extra fielder Erinn Donahue 2 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs; second baseman Iliana Padas scored two runs and had two walks; first baseman Lindsay Jaffe was 3 for 5 with two runs; left fielder Mia Herena 1 for 4 with two runs.
Catcher Janice Lin scored two runs and had two walks.
Harsanay went six innings, allowing 15 runs, one earned, and nine hits, while striking out eight and walking four.
The next day the Panthers lost 8-1 at Eastchester. Edgemont went up 1-0 in the first inning, but only collected three hits in the game. The team didn’t make any fielding errors.
Suissa, Friedman and Donahue were each 1 for 3, with Harsanay scoring the lone run.
Donahue pitched six innings, allowing eight runs, all earned, nine hits and nine walks, while striking out four.
Relays, field fest for EHS
Edgemont track and field competed at the Ossining Relays on April 1.
Girls: 400-meter: 8) Nura Aggour 1:12.67. 4x100-meter relay: 3) Edgemont 55.17. 4x200-meter relay: 11) Edgemont 2:06.96. 1,600-meter SMR: 3) Edgemont 4:52.15. High jump: 5) Ava Hoffmeister 4-4; 15) Sarah Hu 3-9. Long jump: 4) Hoffmeister 14-11; 9) Aggour 13-6.5. Triple jump: 4) Hu 30-1.
Boys: 400-meter: 16) Arjun Rao 1:05.14. Mile: 10) Tyler Shelton 5:36.46. 1,600-meter SMR: 3) Edgemont 4:09.14. Distance medley relay: 5) 12:41.10. Triple jump: 9) Matthew Bench 29-9; 10) Griffin Mendel-Dwork 28-6. Shot put: 5) Jesse Kaminskas 32-6.25; 14) Alex Katthi 30-6.5; 19) Justin Hu 26-4.5. Discus: 3) Kaminskas 107-1; 13) Katthi 77-2.
Mixed: 1,600-meter SMR: 5) Edgemont 4:36.20.
Next up was the Hen Hud Field Fest on April 4.
Girls: Long jump: 12) Sara Hu 14-1. Triple jump: 3) Sarah Hu 30-7. Shot put: 13) Julia Hu 24-7; 26) Sara Hu 22-1. Discus: 8) Julia Hu 67-7.
Boys: 3,000-meter steeplechase: 34) Shelton 13:22.3. High jump: 22) Rao 4-9. Long jump: 6) Ellinikos 18-7; 33) Iain MacKenzie 15-9.5; 47) Bench 13-1; 48) Mendel-Dwork 12-11. Triple jump: 7) Ellinikos 35-6.5; 24) Bench 28-5.5. Shot put: 15) Kaminskas 32-8; 22) Max Ellenberg 31-5.5; 25) Katthi 30-7. Discus: 16) Kaminskas 76-0. Hammer throw: 9) Ellenberg 94-10. Javelin: 13) Katthi 93-7; 24) Kaminskas 75-3.
