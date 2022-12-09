At the Section 1 Kickoff 1 at the Armory on Dec. 4, the Panthers picked up where they left off with some impressive results.
For the boys, Peter Ellinikos was fifth in the 55-meter dash finals in 7.08, Noah Plattus seventh in 7.14. Jaden Whittaker was 17th in preliminaries in 7.31. Eli Sandler placed eighth in the 600-meter in 1:37.23, Hudson Plattus ninth in 1:38.05, Ted Janaqi 19th in 1:47.32. Tyler Shelton took 14th in the 1,600-meter in 5:21.71.
The 4x200-meter relay (Noah Plattus, Conor Fisher, Whittaker, Ellinikos) was fourth in 1:39.88, the 4x400 (Connor Chung, Justin Hu, Nicholas Faga, James Qian) fourth in 4:23.74, the 4x800 eighth in 10:21.02.
Fisher won the high jump at 6-3, by 7 inches over Luke Armstrong of Somers, qualifying for indoor nationals and Penn Relays for outdoor. Daniel Bench was the triple jump runner-up at 37-6.25 behind Samuel Parsons of Somers (38-4.75). Faga was 10th at 32-10.25. Kasper Atkinson was second in the pole vault at 8-0, 6 inches behind Brewster’s J’Den Thomas. In shot put, Nathaniel Parson was second at 34-5.5, 3 feet behind Jared Googel of Somers, Jesse Kaminskas third at 32-9/75, William Barlow fifth at 30-1.
Max Ellenberg took third in the novice shot put at 31-0, Cesar Arellano ninth at 26-8.5.
For the girls, Nandini Singh was 14th in the 600-meter in 1:59.35. Kate Ruane placed ninth in the 1,000-meter in 3:40.20. Nura Aggour was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles finals in 10.42, with Ava Thomas seventh in 10.54.
The 4x200-meter relay (Thomas, Ava Hoffmeister, Maria Ellinikos, Aggour) took sixth in 2:04.11.
Katlin Preldakaj took 11th in shot put at 17-8.5.
EHS gymnastics starts small
Edgemont gymnastics had only two competitors to open the season at Dynamic Gym against Somers on Dec. 5. Sofia Gisbert started off the season with some tremendous scores and an all-around of 31.1. Gisbert scored 8.65 on floor, 8.5 on beam, 7.5 on bars and 6.45 on vault. Le Wang had a 7.3 on vault, 5.4 on beam, 5.35 on floor and 3.3 on bars for a 21.35 all-around. Edgemont’s team score was 52.45.
Clarkstown tops AHEDI
The Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim and dive team lost 98-85 to Clarkstown at Felix Festa in the season opener on Dec. 6.
In the 200 medley relay, Finnian Franks, Aiden Moy, Taro Yamamota and Michael Scholz took second in 1:45.55, Michael Barron, Nikita Ambotas, Nathaniel Coker and Russell Cheng third in 1:53.90, Albert Li, Nathaniel Hwang, Sam Bass and McNeil fifth in 2:00.89. Philip Thayer won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.82, Aaron Zhang was fourth in 2:03.65, Peter Park fifth in 2:04.51. Franks was the 200 individual medley runner-up in 2:03.61. Ambotas was fifth in 2:17.38, Moy fourth in 2:14.47.
Scholz won the 50 freestyle in 22.74, with Yuchen Wei fourth in 24.05, Cheng fifth in 25.44. Andrew Allen was first in diving with 203.00 points and AHEDI trailed only 40-37. In the 100 butterfly, Franks was second in 55.98, Thayer fourth in 56.54, Coker sixth in 1:07.59. Scholz was the 100 freestyle runner-up in 49.98, with Wei fourth in 53.22, Yamamota fifth in 54.07.
Clarkstown began to pull away late in the meet. In the 500 freestyle, Zhang was third in 5:27.99, Peter Park fifth in 5:37.92. Scholz, Thayer, Franks and Moy were second in the 200 freestyle relay, with Wei, McNeil, Bass and Coker fourth in 1:45.96, Will Tuckett, Harrison Strassler, Colin Yung and Zhang sixth in 1:50.66.
Ambotas was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.11, Barron third in 1:05.65, Cheng fourth in 1:10.09. Moy was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.44, Yamamota fourth in 1:11.27, Hwang fifth in 1:13.34. Ambotas, Wei, Park and Thayer took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.97. Zhang, Cheng, Coker and Li finished fourth in 4:07.51, Tuckett, Demim McNeil, Strassler and Bowie McNeil sixth in 4:26.07.
One roster note, Edgemont senior Christian Lee has rejoined the team. Lee is a past Section 1 champion for AHEDI.
ETBE wins opener in OT
The Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team beat Pearl River at the Ice Hutch on Dec. 1, 3-2 in overtime. David O’Shaughnessy scored two goals, including the game-winner. Christian Hanna had the team’s other goal and Conlan Bailey and Edgemont’s Kyle Klion each had an assist. Alex Clark made 27 saves.
