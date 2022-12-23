The Edgemont boys basketball team is 3-5 heading into the break.

The Panthers lost 54-47 to Rye Neck on Dec. 14 as Rye Neck hit 12/23 free throws and Edgemont hit 5 of 7. Brandon Gibbons scored 20 points, Will Shah seven, Milan Gialleonardo six, Timothy Chan five, Drew Goldoff four, Ethan Sommers three, Aaron Larit two.

Edge Jordan Fisher 2.jpg
Jordan Fisher

