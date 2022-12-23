The Edgemont boys basketball team is 3-5 heading into the break.
The Panthers lost 54-47 to Rye Neck on Dec. 14 as Rye Neck hit 12/23 free throws and Edgemont hit 5 of 7. Brandon Gibbons scored 20 points, Will Shah seven, Milan Gialleonardo six, Timothy Chan five, Drew Goldoff four, Ethan Sommers three, Aaron Larit two.
The next day, Edgemont lost 49-36 to Westlake in the opening round of the Croton Tournament. Gibbons scored 13, Gialleonardo nine, Shah eight, Goldoff and Sommers three each. In the consolation game on Dec. 17, Edgemont beat Lincoln 49-44. Shah scored 20, Gibbons 15, Sommers eight, Gialleonardo four, Chan two.
On Dec. 20, the Panthers lost 56-41 to Nyack. Gibbons netted 19 points, Shah 13, Gialleonardo seven, Chan six.
Hoops loses a pair
With a pair of losses, the Edgemont girls basketball team fell to 1-5. Nyack won 61-13 on Dec. 16 as Julia Hu scored six points and John Jay-Cross River won 56-12 on Dec. 20 as Sidney Burak scored six, Hu five.
Hockey falls to 2-2
After a 2-0 start, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont boys ice hockey team lost 8-2 to Mount Pleasant on Dec. 17 and 5-4 to White Plains in overtime on Dec. 20. The team is 2-2.
No stats were available for the Mount Pleasant game. Against White Plains, ETBE took a 2-0 lead after the first period, but White Plains tied the game 2-2 after the second. Down 4-3, David O’Shaughnessy scored the game-tying goal for ETBE with 7:20 left in the third, but White Plains won the game with 4:46 left in overtime.
O’Shaughnessy and Andrew Gildard each scored two goals, while Christian Hanna had two assists, Luke Arrighi one. Alex Clark made 20 saves in goal.
Wrestling tops Irvington
After going 1-4 at Port Chester’s Carlucci Duals, the Edgemont wrestling team is 2-10. The Panthers lost 54-24 to Pleasantville, beat Irvington 39-30 and lost 59-10 to Fox Lane, 52-22 to Springfield Central and 54-16 to Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake.
Against Pleasantville, Ryo Yoshida won in 2:22 at 145 pounds, Jordan Fisher in 48 seconds at 160. In the win over Irvington, Ben Major won in 1:54 at 110, Ryan Guo 9-2 at 118, Wyatt Aslanian in 3:44 at 126, Yoshida in 1:30 at 145, Fisher in 1:52 at 152, Ethan Suissa in 3:13 at 172.
Against Fox Lane, Aslanian won 14-0 at 126, Yoshida 7-3 at 145, Fisher 9-4 at 152. Against Springfield Central, Yoshida won 10-2 at 145, Fisher in 9:11 at 152. Facing Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake, Fisher won in 1:42 at 160, Suissa 10-2 at 172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.