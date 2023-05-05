Edgemont Panthers sports logo

The Edgemont girls golf team beat Pelham on April 26, Briarcliff on April 27 and Suffern on May 1 for its first wins of the season before falling to Scarsdale on May 2. The team is now 3-6.

The Panthers beat Pelham 253-312 at Sunningdale. Kaylie Min was the medalist, recording a 45. Gianna Porco shot 48, Eve Mellis 51, Nia Sun 52, Ryan Im 57, Yihan Qin 74. Elle Havorson had the low score for Pelham with a 53.

