The Edgemont girls golf team beat Pelham on April 26, Briarcliff on April 27 and Suffern on May 1 for its first wins of the season before falling to Scarsdale on May 2. The team is now 3-6.
The Panthers beat Pelham 253-312 at Sunningdale. Kaylie Min was the medalist, recording a 45. Gianna Porco shot 48, Eve Mellis 51, Nia Sun 52, Ryan Im 57, Yihan Qin 74. Elle Havorson had the low score for Pelham with a 53.
Briarcliff had only two players at Sleepy Hollow, giving the Panthers a 254-fft. win. Min was the medalist with a 46. Mellis and Sun each shot 49s, Ruby Kaufman 50, Alexandra Lee 60, Lexi Schwartz 65.
Against Suffern, Edgemont won 265-274 at Spook Rock. Sun was the medalist with a 43. Min shot 45, Mellis 56, Im 59, Porco 62, Qin 68. Emma Doherty recorded the lowest score for Suffern with a 48.
Scarsdale beat Edgemont for the second time this season, 224-257 at Fenway. Scarsdale’s Chloe Ji was the medalist, shooting a 42, while Rory Winston shot a 43 for the Raiders. For Edgemont, Min shot 46, Sun 47, Mellis 50, Porco 51, Im 63, Kaufman 64.
Byram beats EHS twice
The Edgemont baseball team lost to Byram Hills 11-1 on April 26 and 10-2 on May 1 to fall to 4-11.
In the first meeting, Jared Borg had a double and scored the lone run for the Panthers, while Ari Malz drove him in. Joe Siegal pitched 5.1 innings, allowing seven earned runs, three walks and nine hits, while striking out five. Ben Marx pitched a third of an inning, allowing four earned runs, two hits and three walks.
In the rematch, Nate Parsons had an RBI double, while Marx had an RBI single. Malz, David Litvak, David Larsen and Borg each had a single. Malz pitched 5.1 innings, allowing 10 runs, eight earned, nine hits and three walks. He struck out four. Larsen pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out three.
Boys golf sweeps Rye Neck
The Edgemont boys golf team lost to Bronxville for a second time this season and narrowly beat Rye Neck twice to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Against Bronxville on April 26 at Siwanoy, the Panthers fell 209-233. Bronxville’s Graydon O’Keefe was the medalist, shooting a 36, and David O’Shaunessy shot a 39. For Edgemont, Ben Tran shot a 41, Victor Roehl 46, Ethan Sommers 45, Milan Patel 48, Gobind Khosla 53 and Ethan Klein 55.
In the first match against Rye Neck on May 1 at Sunningdale, the Panthers won 220-224. Rye Neck’s David Goldwin-McCarthy was the medalist, shooting a 38. Sommers and Roehl each recorded a 41. Khosla shot 45, Tran 46, Noah Goldstein 47, Patel 51.
The next day it was a 232-234 win over Rye Neck at Hampshire. Rye Neck’s Jacob Kligman was the medalist, shooting a 39. Tran shot 40, Sommers 44, Roehl 47, Goldstein 49, Patel 52, Khosla 54.
Softball drops a pair
Edgemont softball lost 19-1 to Ardsley on April 26 and 10-0 to Tappan Zee the next day to fall to 3-8.
Against Ardsley, Becca Friedman, Rose Parsons and Erin Donahue each had a hit. Friedman drove in the lone run. In five innings, Donahue allowed 13 earned runs, 19 hits and three walks. She struck out one.
In the shutout by Tappan Zee, Friedman, Parsons and Eloise Doherty each had a hit. Casey Harsany pitched 1.2 innings, letting up one hit and an unearned run. She struck out one. Friedman pitched 5.1 innings, letting up nine runs, five earned, eight hits and five walks. She had one strikeout.
Boys tennis falls to Mamo
The Edgemont boys tennis team topped the Collegiate School from New York City 4-2 on April 26, lost to Mamaroneck 5-2 on April 27 and beat Fox Lane 4-2 on May 1. The team is now 7-4.
Against Collegiate, in singles Nick Peng won due to retirement by his opponent; Eli Johnson won 6-3, 6-4; and Tapan Sidhwani won 6-3, 6-4. In doubles, Krishen Kakar and Evan Ho won 7-6 (10-8), 6-2; Liyam Yaghoobzadeh and Justin Alexander lost 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-7; and Ami Jain and Zachary Philips lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.
Against Mamaroneck, Peng lost to Max Kalinin 6-3, 6-3; Johnson topped Owen Zerbib 6-1, 7-5; Sidhwani lost to Max Li 6-4, 6-4; and Kakar beat Eddie Jijjar 6-4, 6-4. In doubles, Evan Ho and Jain lost to Herchel Jadhav and Jack Master 6-3, 6-3; Simon Ascher and Zachary Philips lost to Oliver Dsupin and Connor Wahl 6-0, 6-4; and Noah Seifer and Evan Merzon lost to Ryan Master and Owen Master 6-0, 6-0.
The Fox Lane match was played in a two singles/five doubles format. Johnson beat Cam Lau 6-0, 6-0 and Evan Ho beat Mike Mazurek 6-3, 7-5. In doubles, Sidhwani and Kakar fell to Ryan Ades and Dylan Landau 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Yaghoobzadeh and Alexander topped Mark Chen and Jack Cristiano 6-2, 6-1; Sam Meyer and Jain lost to Andre McConnel and Greg Ronel 6-4, 6-4; Divij Dogra and Henrique Branco beat Dex Osherow and Cole Simon 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); and Charles Gomez-Burke and Seifer lost to Matt Green and Miko Druout 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.