Liyam Yaghoobzadeh

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

The Edgemont boys golf team capped off a tremendous team season in which they shot over 220 only three times in 10 matches, finishing 7-3. Edgemont led off the season with a 215 and a 214 and later on shot a 206, ending the season with a 211.

The Panthers beat Westlake 218-281 at Sunningdale on May 8. Seniors Ben Tran and Ethan Sommers were the medalists at 41. Ethan Klein shot 42, Gobind Khosla 43, Noah Goldstein 51, Milan Patel 55. Marc Malandruccolo led Westlake with a 43.

