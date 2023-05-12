The Edgemont boys golf team capped off a tremendous team season in which they shot over 220 only three times in 10 matches, finishing 7-3. Edgemont led off the season with a 215 and a 214 and later on shot a 206, ending the season with a 211.
The Panthers beat Westlake 218-281 at Sunningdale on May 8. Seniors Ben Tran and Ethan Sommers were the medalists at 41. Ethan Klein shot 42, Gobind Khosla 43, Noah Goldstein 51, Milan Patel 55. Marc Malandruccolo led Westlake with a 43.
In a 202-211 loss to Blind Brook on May 9 at Blind Brook, Sommers tied with Blind Brook’s Dan Karetsky and Jack Bachman for medalist at 38. Victor Roehl shot 41, Tran 42, Patel 44, Klein 46, Khosla 47.
Ben Tran will likely be the team’s lone Section 1 qualifier. The top 60 golfers, plus ties, will play in the first round at Waccabuc on Monday, May 15. The top 30, plus ties, will advance to the finals at Trump Hudson Valley two days later.
Girls golf wins again
With two matches left, the Edgemont girls golf team is 5-6 with a recent sweep of Horace Greeley and Rye at Sunningdale on May 3. Edgemont beat Greeley 283-285 and Rye, which only had two golfers.
Greeley’s Julia Paek was the medalist with a 38. Nia Sun shot 43 for Edgemont, Eve Mellis shot 50, Gianna Porco 57, Ruby Kaufman 66, Alexandra Lee 67.
The first round of sectionals takes plat at Unionvale Golf Course on May 18 at 9:30 with a shotgun start. The finals will be at Whippoorwill May 24 at 11 a.m.
Girls lax picks up wins
Edgemont girls lacrosse finished the regular season with a 9-7, another year with a winning record.
The Panthers topped Rye Neck 14-10 on May 3. Gabby O’Reilly had five goals and two assists, Iliana Dimopoulos four goals and one assist, Addy Kaplan three goals and two assists, Isa Mello two goals and one assist, Lela Warnock two goals, Jordan Ellenberg one assist. Maddy Frain made eight saves.
Pawling bested Edgemont 17-10 on May 4. Kaplan, Mello and Dimopoulos each had three goals and an assist. Warnock scored a goal and Penelope Kraus had an assist. Frain made another eight saves.
Haldane narrowly defeated Edgemont 15-14 on May 5. Kaplan scored four goals and had one assist and Kraus, Mello and O’Reilly each scored three goals. Warnock scored a goal and Dimopoulos had an assist. Again, Frain had eight saves.
The Panthers rebounded with a 16-3 win over Keio on May 8. Kraus and Frain, returning to the field, each scored four goals. O’Reilly had two goals and two assists, Ellenberg two goals, Mello and Warnock each a goal and an assist, Caroline Fleischhauer and Olivia Geller each one goal. Kaplan made two saves in goal, Emma Parashac one.
In the regular season finale, the Panthers picked up another win, 13-5 over Valhalla. O’Reilly and Dimopoulos each scored four goals, Mello three. Kraus had two goals and two assists. Frain made six saves.
Class C outbracket games will be Monday, May 15, with the opening round games two days later. The quarterfinals will be May 20, semifinals May 23, finals May 26 at Nyack at 4 p.m.
Supertiebreaker losses costly
In the final two matches of the season, losing supertiebreakers cost the Edgemont boys tennis team a pair of wins against Byram Hills and Scarsdale. With one match left against Horace Greeley, the Panthers are 7-6.
Byram topped Edgemont 5-2 on May 3. In singles, Nick Peng won 6-1, 6-2 over Aaron Lepofsky, Eli Johnson beat Arel Rivera 6-2, 6-0, Tapan Sidhwani lost 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 to Matt Geller and Krishen Kakar fell 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 to Justin Wagner.
Liyam Yaghoobzadeh and Evan Ho lost 6-0, 6-2 to Jesse Goldstein and Max Teitelbaum, Samuel Meyer and Simon Ascher lost 6-2, 6-4 to Mihir Kumar and Alex Lewis, and Ami Jain and Divij Dogra lost 6-2, 6-2 to Josh Yoon and Cooper Lipton.
Against Scarsdale the next day, there were three supertiebreaker that could have helped turn the tide in a 5-2 loss. Peng won 6-0, 6-4 against Jack Reis, Johnson lost 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 10-6 to Sam Saeed, Sidhwani beat Leo Umansky 6-1, 6-3 and Kakar lost 6-2, 6-3 to Sameer Kini.
Yaghoobzadeh and Evan Ho lost 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 to Will Mishra and Michael Marks, Justin Alexander and Max Ho lost 6-2, 6-2 to Coby Gantcher and J.P. Figueiredo, and Meyer and Ascher lost 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 10-6 to Dylan Pai and Dean Buonagurio.
The singles and doubles postseason at Harrison will start Saturday, May 13 with first- and second-round matches going from 8 a.m. well into the night. The round of 16 will be the next day, the quarterfinals and semifinals May 15 at 4 p.m. and the finals and third-place matches the next day. The team tournament starts Thursday, May 18, at the higher seed. The quarterfinals are the next day, with the semifinals and finals at Harrison May 20 and 21.
