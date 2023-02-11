Edgemont Panthers sports logo

At the final Southern League sectional autoqualifier at Catamount on Feb. 2, Edgemont added Isa Mello, Briana Baylis and Henry Smith to its list of sectional qualifier as Kea Rutherford, Bella Rutherford and Leah Paley had already qualified at the first autoqualifier. Suffern, Ardsley and Dobbs Ferry did not attend the second meet.

For the girls, Nyack’s Alyssa Lundberg won in 37.84 seconds, with Kea Rutherford second in 41.5, Bella Rutherford fifth in 42.91, Mello sixth in 48.11, Baylis eighth in 53.09. Taylor Kenney placed 20th in 1:07.6, Lily Falk 22nd in 1:10.6.

