At the final Southern League sectional autoqualifier at Catamount on Feb. 2, Edgemont added Isa Mello, Briana Baylis and Henry Smith to its list of sectional qualifier as Kea Rutherford, Bella Rutherford and Leah Paley had already qualified at the first autoqualifier. Suffern, Ardsley and Dobbs Ferry did not attend the second meet.
For the girls, Nyack’s Alyssa Lundberg won in 37.84 seconds, with Kea Rutherford second in 41.5, Bella Rutherford fifth in 42.91, Mello sixth in 48.11, Baylis eighth in 53.09. Taylor Kenney placed 20th in 1:07.6, Lily Falk 22nd in 1:10.6.
For the boys, Nyack’s Sam Longhi won in 45.69, Smith was ninth in 56.82. Jonas Im was 11th in 58.11, Iain Mackenzie 15th in 1:00.1, Quin Reeves 17th in 1:03.4, Aaron Bianchi 19th in 1:12.2, Wilson Blumberg 20th in 1:13.4.
There was one more Southern League race for Bronxville, Clarkstown and North Rockland on Feb. 8, after which the final seven girls and six boys at-large bids could be determined. Edgemont coach Dan Cherico expects Mackenzie and Samantha Pfeffer to qualify on points, with Im, Daniel Geller and Kenney in contention.
Gibbons leads Panthers
Edgemont boys basketball improved to 7-11 with a 68-51 win over Sleepy Hollow on Feb. 2. Brandon Gibbons scored 25 points, including five three-pointers. Ethan Sommers also hit five threes and scored 19 points. Will Shah scored 12, Drew Goldoff five, Jonah Vadakkan four, Max Yang two, Aaron Larit one.
Coach Craig Moses said Gibbons “was absolutely brilliant” and “completely controlled the game from start to finish.”
Novice Meet a success
At the Novice Meet on Feb. 2, Edgemont showcased three gymnasts, sophomore Le Wang, freshman Yihan Qin and seventh grader Chloe Ong.
Wang competed as an all-around and amassed 23.40 points. She scored 7.50 vault, 4.10 bars, 6.60 beam, 5.20 floor.
Ong and Qin both competed on new events at the meet, floor for Ong and vault for Qin. Ong scored 6.15 on vault and 4.70 on floor, while Qin scored 4.30 on vault and 5.30 on beam.
Coach Kathryn Martell said, “It was a great way to finish up the season for each of them,” and noted that Ong turned her ankle during her floor routine and had to stop. “We all thought it was over,” Martell said. “But she rested and gave the floor routine another go and the gym went wild. Her floor routine was definitely the crowd favorite.”
Ice hockey 3-14
With three more losses and a five-game losing streak, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team is 3-14 with three regular season games left to play.
ETBE lost 12-0 to Rye on Feb. 1, with Connor Polidoro making 29 saves. In a 4-0 loss to New Rochelle the next day, Alex Clark had 23 saves. Andrew Gildard scored ETBE’s lone goal assisted by Christian Hanna on Feb. 5 in a 6-1 loss to Pearl River. Polidoro made 23 saves.
Wrestlers end with multimeet
Edgemont wrestling held its final multimeets of the season on Jan. 31 against John Jay-Cross River, Yonkers and Irvington.
Troy Meilman pinned William Miller of Yonkers in 37 seconds at 102 pounds. Andy Kllobocishta pinned John Jay’s Jonah Levine in 59 seconds and lost a 5-2 decision to Cralos Deoleo of Yonkers at 110. Kllobocishta also pinned John Jay’s Aiden McCaggrey at 118 pounds in 2:17.
Stephen Ahn was 3-0 at 118 pounds, pinning McCaffrey in 4:46 and picking up a 9-2 decision over John Jay’s Joseph Arefig and a 9-8 decision over John Jay’s Nate Nosworthy. At 126 pounds, Louis Zhou took a trio of losses to John Jay wrestlers in 4:34, 5:05 and 4:22.
Wyatt Aslanian was 1-2 at 132 pounds, pinned Irvington’s Brady Kadro in 45 seconds, lost a 5-1 decision to John Jay’s Joseph Gabriele and got pinned in 1:14 by John Jay’s Deven Comstock. Janice Lin was pinned in 2:48 and 40 seconds by two John Jay wrestlers at 138 pounds. Also at 138, Kevin Arellano Villa was pinned in 53 seconds by a Yonkers wrestler.
Ryo Yoshida was 3-0 at 145 and 152 pounds. At 145, Yoshida pinned Irvington’s Kian Vasudey in 1:27 and won a 12-11 decision over Daniel Farrell of Yonkers, while at 152 he pinned John Jay’s Florian Ponari in 3:38. Alberto Cabral pinned Vasudey in 5:29 at 145.
David Hahn was 1-2 at 152 pounds, falling in 3:12 to Irvington’s Hudson Heuter, getting pinned by Ponari in 1:48 and pinning Irvington’s Cori Castellano in 1:56.
Joey Saito has had a strong return from injury and won three matches at 160 pounds. He pinned Marquise Campbell-Alba of Yonkers in 3:08, Aidan Burch of Irvington in 55 seconds and Ingmar Ast of Irvington in 5:04. Also at 160, Ethan Suissa pinned Campbell-Alba in 39 seconds.
Jordan Fisher was 2-1 at 160, pinning both Burch and Campbell-Alba in 25 seconds, and getting pinned by John Jay’s Spencer Hadlock in 1:31.
Kenny Saito pinned Irvington’s Canaan Salles-Spar in 47 seconds at 172. Gus Parsons was 2-1 at 172, losing 6-2 to Irvington’s Conor Kenny and pinning Christina Mazzarese of Yonkers in 4:07 and Salles-Spar in 3:41.
