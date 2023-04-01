Edgemont track and field opened the season on March 23 at Somers for the Tusker Twilight Invitational.
Varsity girls: Julia Hu was sixth in the shot put at 22-6.25; Ava Hoffmeister, Sara Hu, Julia Hu and Nura Aggour were second in the 4x100-meter relay in 57.0. Novice girls: Fiona Stern won the 800-meter in 2:44.92; Nandini Singh was third in the 800-meter in 2:45.59; Addison Burnside was 11th in the hammer throw at 36-10; Hoffmeister was 20th in the 400-meter in 1:15.45. Frosh/soph: Sara Hu won the shot put at 22-1.25; Aggour was seventh in the 400-meter in 1:09.52; Catherine Hume was 13th in the 400-meter in 1:13.12.
Varsity boys: Peter Ellinikos was second in the 100-meter in 11.47; Daniel Bench was 28th in the 100-meter in 12.67; Ellinikos was 12th in the 400-meter in 56.68; Noah Plattus was 16th in the 400-meter in 57.12; Tyler Shelton was 24th in the 800-meter in 2:32.81 and 32nd in the 1,600-meter in 5:33; Bench was 12th in the long jump at 16-7; Alexander Ashcraft was third in the pole vault at 8-6; Kasper Atkinson was fourth in pole vault at 8-0; Jesse Kaminskas was fifth in the shot put at 35-1. Novice: Ryan Connelly was sixth in the 400-meter in 58.29; Jedd Kho was seventh in the hammer at 46-9 and 17th in the shot put at 22-1.5. Frosh/soph: Griffin Mendel-Dwork was 29th in the 100-meter in 13.3; Arjun Rao was 50th in the 100-meter in 13.81; Justin Hu was 25th in the 400-meter in 1:05.44; Mendel-Dwork was 16th in the 800-meter in 2:28.36 and eighth in the long jump at 15-0; Max Ellenberg was first in the hammer at 92-10 and fourth in the shot put at 30-11; Justin Hu was 14th in the shot put at 23-5; Rao was 22nd in the shot put at 16-2.
The team had a meet against Sleepy Hollow on March 28, but no results were kept.
Panther girls lax split games
Edgemont girls lacrosse split games to open the season, falling 13-4 to North Salem on March 27 and winning 17-3 over Hastings the next day. The team has a 1-1 record.
Against North Salem, the Panthers had four unassisted goals, one each by Addy Kaplan, Iliana Dimopoulos, Jordan Ellenberg and Caroline Fleischhauer. Maddy Frain made nine saves.
In the win over Hastings, Dimopoulos led the way with six goals and two assists. Kaplan scored four and assisted one, while Penelope Kraus score three goals. Gabby O’Reilly had two goals and an assist and Emma Parashac scored one goal. Frain had three saves.
Softball game suspended
Edgemont tried to open the season against Saunders on March 27. The game was stopped after three innings with Edgemont leading 2-1.
