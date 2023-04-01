Edgemont Panthers sports logo

Edgemont track and field opened the season on March 23 at Somers for the Tusker Twilight Invitational.

Varsity girls: Julia Hu was sixth in the shot put at 22-6.25; Ava Hoffmeister, Sara Hu, Julia Hu and Nura Aggour were second in the 4x100-meter relay in 57.0. Novice girls: Fiona Stern won the 800-meter in 2:44.92; Nandini Singh was third in the 800-meter in 2:45.59; Addison Burnside was 11th in the hammer throw at 36-10; Hoffmeister was 20th in the 400-meter in 1:15.45. Frosh/soph: Sara Hu won the shot put at 22-1.25; Aggour was seventh in the 400-meter in 1:09.52; Catherine Hume was 13th in the 400-meter in 1:13.12.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.