Edgemont football, back in Class B after several years in the independent league, lost 48-0 at Pearl River on Sept. 8.
Quarterback David Larsen was 7 of 16 passing for 95 yards and two interceptions, and had six carries for 8 yards and one fumble.
Wesley Coker had three catches for 55 yards, Evan Bologh two for 24, Joey Saito one for 10, David Barlow one for 6. Thomas Russo three carries for 8 yards, Joey Saito three carries for no gain.
On defense, the Saito brothers had six tackles each, Kenny with one for a loss of 14. David Rosen five tackles. Barlow had four tackles, including two for a loss of 19 yards. Jordan Fisher and Larsen also had four tackles each. Fisher also had a forced fumble.
Coker had three tackles, Russo and Salvatore Puccio two tackles each; Ethan Suissa, Reid Sandler and Nicholas Faga each had one tackle.
Edgemont is 0-1.
Rye Neck edges EHS
Rye Neck beat Edgemont boys’ soccer 1-0 on Sept. 12. Luke D’Amico had a shutout with two saves in the first half. Will Agoglia let up a goal in the second half. He had three saves. Edgemont is 0-2.
Girls’ soccer dominates
Edgemont girls’ soccer beat Roosevelt 8-0. Isadora Mello ran the attack from the outside, helping Bella Pacia and Eliza Press each score two goals. Mia Kai scored off a penalty kick and Sophia Jost and Fiona Stern each scored a goal. Sam Garson scored a goal and had two assists. Juliana Lemin and Emma Preldakaj each had an assist.
Edgemont is 1-1.
Tennis team splits
Edgemont girls’ tennis is 1-1 after losing 7-0 to Horace Greeley on Sept. 1 and beating Scarsdale B on Sept. 12.
At first singles against Greeley, Nishka Daga lost a comeback bid 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 to Michelle Rosenblit. At second, Brinda Roy lost 6-0, 6-2 to Allison Tsai. Anya Pathak fell 6-2, 6-0 to Daniella Rosenblit. At first doubles, Kimi Krasner and Olivia Jee lost 6-0, 6-0 to Gabby Kogan and Meadow Zhang. Keaton Tavel and Bella Mauskopf battled to a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Isla Gibb and Sadie McFadzen. Bella Jabbour and Arielle Waldman fell 6-1, 6-2 to Simone Coleman and Whitney Baron. Sophia Woo and Benunthi lost 6-0, 6-0 to Julia Aram and Emma Knapp.
Daga and Roy won at first and second singles against Scarsdale B. Daga beat Phoebe Flaster 6-0, 7-5 and Roy topped Remy Weinberg 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Scarsdale B’s Sophia Landa beat Haoyi Zhang 6-2, 6-1. Edgemont also won first and second doubles with Pathak and Krasner besting Ari Sobel and Megan Hodes 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 in an intense match. Jee and Mauskopf topped Julia Kossakowski and Sarina Mehta 6-1, 6-0. Scarsdale B won at third and fourth doubles. Alexa Galante and Maya Kossakowski won the first set 7-5 and led the second 4-1 when the match was forfeited. Etel Malka and Alexa Handel won 6-2, 7-5 over Jabbour and Nyma Kaishap.
Volleyball competitive
The girls’ volleyball team lost 3-0 in their opening match of the season against Brewster on Sept. 11. The games were competitive at 25-17, 25-18, 25-16. Madi Darviche had six kills, four assists, seven digs and an ace; Victoria Ho six digs, two kills and two aces; and Le Wang five aces and seven assists. The Panthers are 0-1.
The team had opened the competitive season at the Briarcliff Tournament on Sept. 9. The team won two sets on the day. Coach Molly Mirsky said, “Overall it was a good tournament to find our footing and see what we needed to work on.”
