At the Edgemont wrestling team’s final multimeet of 2022, the team got in valuable matches on Dec. 22.
Dylan Ma was 1-1 at 102 pounds, pinning teammate Justin Brown in 1:38. Brown was also 1-1, pinning teammate Troy Meilman in 10 seconds. Meilman was 0-2.
At 110 pounds, Eric Wang went 0-2 against Mamaroneck and Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake. Ryan Guo pinned John Jay-East Fishkill’s Matthew Russo in 3:01 at 118 pounds. Also at 118, Daisy Gilmore went 1-1 with a pin in 5:14 against Mamaroneck’s Gabe Kraut and a loss to Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake. Eric Wang was 0-1 at 118.
Wyatt Aslanian won in 5:55 over Mamaroneck’s Aaron Weinbach at 126 pounds. Max Greenberg and Amar Sidhu were both 0-2 at 126 against John Jay and Mamaroneck. At 132 pounds, Marco DeMaio won a 15-6 major decision over Mamaroneck’s Nick Mcdonald.
Louis Zhou was 0-3 against Woodlands, Mamaroneck and John Jay at 138 pounds. Kevin Arellano and Alberto Cabral were both 0-2 at 145 pounds and David Hahn was 0-3 at 152.
At 160 pounds, Joey Saito was 3-0 with a pin in 5:38 against Wilson Jiang of Briarcliff/Byram Hills/Valhalla/Westlake, a 6-4 decision over John Jay’s Benjamin Hewitt and a pin in 1:20 against Joseph Barbuto.
Gymnasts make strides
In the team’s fourth meet of the season, Edgemont gymnastics had four competitors, including one all-around, against Brewster and Wappingers at B&C Gymnastics on Jan. 3. The Panthers scored 40.9 points and fell to 0-6 on the season.
Sophomore Le Wang scored 20.9 with a 7.0 on vault, 6.2 on floor, 4.5 on beam and 3.2 on bars. Coach Kathryn Martell noted that Wang had made “some additions” to her floor routine, which “paid off” as she scored 37% higher than her previous meet.
Eighth grader Audrey Meruelo scored 7.9 on vault and 2.8 on bars. Her vault score qualified her for divisionals.
Seventh grader Chloe Ong made her varsity debut with a 6.3 on vault for her half-on, which had a potential high score of 7.0.
Freshman Yihan Qin earned a 3.0 on beam in her second varsity meet.
ETBE starts with a loss
Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont boys ice hockey went up 1-0 against Carmel on Jan. 3 with 5:22 left in the first period with a goal by Christian Hanna assisted by David O’Shaughnessy and Luke Arrighi. Carmel scored the next six goals before O’Shaughnessy got his team back on the board unassisted with 1:34 left in the game. Connor Polidoro had 20 saves in the 6-2 loss. ETBE is 2-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.