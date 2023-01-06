Edgemont Panthers sports logo

At the Edgemont wrestling team’s final multimeet of 2022, the team got in valuable matches on Dec. 22.

Dylan Ma was 1-1 at 102 pounds, pinning teammate Justin Brown in 1:38. Brown was also 1-1, pinning teammate Troy Meilman in 10 seconds. Meilman was 0-2.

