Edgemont Panthers sports logo

The Edgemont boys basketball team is holding its own with only one starter, Ethan Sommers, in the lineup. The Panthers lost 66-46 to Harrison on Jan. 11 and defeated Children’s Village 67-37 on Jan. 17. The team is now 5-7 heading into league play.

Against Harrison, Sommers scored 16, Jonah Vadakkan nine, Nathan Ripp eight, Timothy Chan six, Drew Goldoff three, Joseph Vadakkan and Rajan Sandhu two each. Sommers hit four three-pointers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.