The Edgemont boys basketball team is holding its own with only one starter, Ethan Sommers, in the lineup. The Panthers lost 66-46 to Harrison on Jan. 11 and defeated Children’s Village 67-37 on Jan. 17. The team is now 5-7 heading into league play.
Against Harrison, Sommers scored 16, Jonah Vadakkan nine, Nathan Ripp eight, Timothy Chan six, Drew Goldoff three, Joseph Vadakkan and Rajan Sandhu two each. Sommers hit four three-pointers.
Against Children’s Village, Sommers scored 21 points, Chan 16, Max Yang 16, Will Shah six, Justin Yang three, Ripp two, Sandhu two, Joe Vadakkan one. Chan hit four three-pointers, Sommers three.
Free throws end win streak
The Edgemont girls basketball team won its first two games of 2023 and would be undefeated this year if not for missing 15 of 26 free throws against Eastchester on Jan. 11 in a 43-40 loss.
Julia Hu and Sarah Hu each scored 11 points, Sidney Burak nine, Anisha Rao six, Maddy Frain three. By getting to the line that often, the good news is the team is stepping up offensively.
The Panthers rebounded with a 39-21 win over Hamilton on Jan. 13. Sarah Hu scored 14, Burak eight, Julia Hu six, Lindsay Jaffe and Frain four each, Eliza Press two, Isabella Guzman-Kolevska one.
The next day the team beat Haldane 40-33. Julia Hu scored 19, Sarah Hu nine, Burak six, Rao and Frain three each.
After a 1-4 start, Edgemont is 5-5.
ETBE losing streak at 9
After winning its first two games of the season, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont boys ice hockey team has hit a nine-game losing streak. In the latest stretch, ETBE lost 4-2 to Carmel on Jan. 13, 10-2 to Lakeland on Jan. 15 and 5-2 to Rye Town/Harrison on Jan. 17.
Against Carmel, David O’Shaughnessy scored both goals, one assisted by Edgemont’s Kyle Klion to fight back from a 2-0 deficit and tie the game. Carmel scored the final two goals for the win. Connor Polidaro made 19 saves.
Klion scored from O’Shaughnessy and Luke Arrighi scored against Lakeland. Polidaro had 16 saves, Edgemont’s Reid Sandler three.
Against RTH, Christian Hanna scored from Connor Cipriano and Cipriano from Edgemont’s Ian Johns and Brayden Segal. Polidaro had 12 saves.
In a previously reported game that had no score or stats, ETBE had lost 5-4 to White Plains on Jan. 5, nearly coming back from a 4-0 deficit by scoring four of the final five goals in the game, including one by Klion.
ETBE is 2-9.
EHS skiing update
Coach Dan Cherico said the first Southern League autoqualifier is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mohawk, and the rest of the season is to be determined.
Swim team wins 3 straight
After being short-handed due to illness and going 2-2 in December, the Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington boys swim team is 3-0 in January and looking to finish strong.
AHEDI topped Mamaroneck at home on Jan. 10, 88-81. Christian Lee, Aiden Moy, Finnian Franks and Michael Scholz won the 200 medley relay in 1:43.61, Mik Barron, Nathaniel Hwang, Yuchen Wei and Harrison Strassler took third in 1:57.90, Albert Li, Jason Chen, Justin Chen and Jake Siegel fifth in 2:21.04. Taro Yamamota was the 200 freestyle runner-up in 2:00.87, with Russell Cheng third in 2:06.27, Nathaniel Coker fifth in 2:11.95.
Philip Thayer and Scholz went one-two in the 200 individual medley with respective times of 2:10.53 and 2:11.55. Lee won the 50 freestyle in 22.35. Sam Bass was fourth in 27.01, Strassler sixth in 28.41. Moy won the 100 butterfly in 56.83, with Yamamota second in 1:01.08, Nikita Ambotas fifth in 1:04.02.
Lee won the 100 freestyle in 47.95. Coker was fourth in 59.93, Colin Yung fifth in 1:03.68. Cheng was the 500 freestyle runner-up in 5:57.42. Yung took fifth in 6:48.46, Hugo Allen sixth in 6:55.93. Coker, Yamamota, Jonathan Wang and Lee were second in the 200 freestyle relay, Bass, Aaron Zhang, Strassler and Scholz third in 1:44.43, Moy, Jeffrey Aviles, Chen and Wei fourth in 1:46.34.
Ambotas was the 100 backstroke runner-up in 1:00.55. Barron was fourth in 1:04.20, Li sixth in 1:10.68. Thayer won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.03. Franks was second in 1:13.81, Hwang fourth in 1:3.49. Moy, Wei, Cheng and Wang were second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.40, Bass, Aviles, Brody Castellano and Andrew Roman fourth in 4:12.32, Jake Cruz, Barron, Zhang and Allen fifth in 4:17.15.
AHEDI added to its winning streak with an 88-66 win over New Rochelle/Bronxville on Jan. 17 at home. Thayer, Moy, Yamamoto and Scholz won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.92, with Barron, Hwang, Coker and Cheng second in 1:58.07. Wang, Zhang, Peter Park and Bass placed fourth in 2:05.22. Franks won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.72. Ambotas placed third in 1:59.55, Cruz fifth in 2:35.68.
Moy and Yamamoto took first and second in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.29 and 2:17.53, respectively. Scholz, Thayer and Cheng swept the 50 freestyle in respective times of 23.92, 25.32 and 25.44. Yamamota won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.24, with Yung fourth in 1:17.92.
Scholz and Franks went one-two in the 100 freestyle in 50.11 and 50.50. Zhang took fourth in 57.80. AHEDI swept the 500 freestyle: Thayer in 5:05.74, Moy in 5:15.26 and Park in 5:40.21.
Ambotas, Franks, Coker and Yamamoto won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.36, with Aviles, Bass, Castellano and Will Tuckett third in 1:57.46, Cruz, Yogev Fanning, Chen and Li fifth in 2:07.08. Barron, Cheng and Zhang swept the 100 backstroke in 1:04.53, 1:05.67 and 1:09.82.
Ambotas was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.95, Hwang third in 1:13.03, Coker fifth in 1:22.81. In the 400 freestyle relay, Li, Wang, Allen and Bass took third in 4:18.59, Castellano, Chen, Chen and Cruz fourth in 4:34.08, Aviles, Fanning, Strassler and Bowie McNeil fifth in 4:52.44.
Track at Millrose trials
A small group of Panthers competed in high school events at the Millrose Games Trials at the Armory on Jan. 11. For the girls, Ava Thomas was 36th in the 55-meter dash in 7.87 seconds, Nura Aggour 45th in 8.04, Philasande Mkhize 47th in 8.11, Ava Hoffmeister 51st in 8.26. In the boys race, Peter Ellinikos was 31st in 6.93, Noah Plattus 40th in 6.96. Nathaniel Parsons took 17th in the weight throw at 33 feet, 11.75 inches.
Saito wins 1 at Easterns
At the Eastern States tournament at SUNY Sullivan on Jan. 13-14, Edgemont was represented by Jordan Fisher at 145 pounds and Kenny Saito at 172.
Saito was 1-2. He was pinned in 1:06 by third seed Andrew Filip of Minisink Valley, beat No. 14 Luke Anfossi of Long Beach in 50 seconds and lost to Norwalk’s Ryan Gilchrist in 1:28.
Fisher lost to Greg Milone of Long Beach in 1:07 and Justin Coiteux of New Paltz in 2:26.
On Jan. 12, the team had a dual meet with Hen Hud and lost 45-24. Saito started the match with a 6-4 decision over Kyle Peske. The team’s next wins were forfeits at 102, 110 and 118 points. Ryo Yoshida got Edgemont back on the board with a 3-2 decision over Giovanni Gioio.
The Panthers were at the Hen Hud Tournament on Jan. 14, but did not have any place finishers.
Dylan Ma won his opener at 102 pounds over Ardsley’s Wyatt Ellrodt in 1:02, but lost his next two matches by pin. Justin Brown was 0-2 at the weight class.
Andy Kllobocishta lost his opener to Chester’s Trent Edwards in 1:08 and won his first wrestleback in 4:21 over Ben Belazs of Pleasantville before getting knocked out by Lakeland/Panas by an 8-4 decision at 119 points.
At 118, Ryan Guo won his opener over Hackley’s PJ McCaffery in 54 seconds, but lost his next two to Clarkstown North in 58 seconds and Pleasantville 10-5. Max Greenberg was 0-2 at the weight class, including a 5-2 loss to Lakeland/Panas. Amar Sidhu was 0-2 at 126 pounds.
At 132 pounds, Ashish Gupta and Marco DeMaio competed. They both lost their opening matches. DeMaio won his first wrestleback 18-3 over Roy Zhu from John Jay-Cross River before falling to New Rochelle in 2:17. Gupta lost his first wrestleback in 2:09.
Aniket Unnikrishnan lost his opening match at 138 pounds to John Jay, but won his first wrestleback by pin in 44 seconds over Hackley’s Noah Antrim. He then lost his next match.
At 145 pounds, Yoshida lost his opener to Lakeland/Panas, won his first wrestleback in 2:58 over Daniel Farrell of Yonkers and lost his next match in overtime, 10-8 to Horace Mann’s Theo Katzenstein.
David Hahn won his opening match at 152 pounds in 5:35 over Hen Hud’s Daniel Skelly. Cooper Schmidt of Lakeland/Panas knocked Hahn into the wrestlebacks, where he was pinned in 48 seconds by Irvington. Ethan Suissa was 0-2 at 160 pounds, including a 10-6 loss to John Jay in wrestlebacks.
