Alyssa Zhu Edgemont volleyball photo
Buy Now

Alyssa Zhu

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With four starting underclassmen, the Edgemont volleyball team is not only building for the future, but on the cusp of becoming a contender this year. Despite a 1-4 record, in their last two matches they took a set, falling 3-1 to Brewster and North Salem.

“It is amazing to see especially because of how hard they have been working,” coach Kelli Kinlen said. “It gets better every single time they play and it gets them excited because it feels really good to do what you’re out there to do.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.