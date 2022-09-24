With four starting underclassmen, the Edgemont volleyball team is not only building for the future, but on the cusp of becoming a contender this year. Despite a 1-4 record, in their last two matches they took a set, falling 3-1 to Brewster and North Salem.
“It is amazing to see especially because of how hard they have been working,” coach Kelli Kinlen said. “It gets better every single time they play and it gets them excited because it feels really good to do what you’re out there to do.”
The team has great moments, great runs and is able to win sets, so Kinlen hopes the team building its chemistry and shaking off the nerves pays off soon.
“We have a tendency to overthink and we make one mistake and it’s just a cascade,” she said. “It takes a couple of points to get back that confidence, but every single game I’m seeing that cascade get shorter and shorter and shorter.”
Freshman libero Alexandra Mendoza and senior setter Emily Ferraro have already built a connection.
“Our sets are consistently great,” Kinlen said. “The two of them are really good at reading each other, knowing where each other are, so most of the time Alex gets the ball right where Emily needs them to be.”
Kinlen called having a veteran like Ferraro “such a blessing.”
“She is amazing,” Kinlen said. “She is really great at coaching the younger kids up, knowing where they are on the court, how to make smart decisions. She really is a pillar to our team.”
Freshman Maddie Darviche enjoys working with Ferraro. “The setter changes the dynamic of the court,” she said. “She’s really fun to play with and she keeps our spirits up. She’s a really good player.”
The starting lineup also features senior Sidney Burak outside, sophomore Alina Baimatova in the middle, freshman Darviche in the middle and freshman Alyssa Zhu outside.
“We did lose a lot of big players from last year obviously, but I feel like we have a very young team and they’re definitely making up for it,” Burak said. “They have so much potential already. I know I’m graduating this year, but I’m excited to see what they do in the future.”
The four freshmen on the team have a bright future.
“They came in really strong and now they’re going to be working together the next three and four years,” Kinlen said. “A lot of the issues we’re seeing now come from them not being used to playing with each other. They’re running into each other and they don’t know whose ball it is, but when they get used to playing next to each other it’s going to be seamless.”
Burak is also excited because the fourth freshman is her sister, Morgan, making the team feel “even more like a family.”
The young players play for the same club program as Ferraro, so in a way it was actually the older players getting used to the underclassmen. For them to come in and be varsity-ready right away impressed Ferraro.
“We did a lot of drills to get the connection of everyone playing together,” she said. “They’ve never played on a varsity level and it’s a big switch straight from modified. One of the biggest struggles we had at the beginning of the season and in preseason was really getting that connection. Now the connection we all have together is really good.”
Darviche said that being thrust into a big role was “really intimidating” at first, the freshmen supported each other and the rest of the team was able to see how good they were.
“Once we started playing we got support from the whole team and it’s really fun,” Darviche said. “At the beginning of the season we hadn’t really played with each other, especially the freshmen coming on and starting, so we had to adjust how we played. A core of players left last year, so it was really a big change for everyone. There’s definitely been a ton of improvement in passing and playing together as a whole.
Sidney Burak said the team’s calling card thus far is “grit.”
“You see us going for every ball,” she said. “We don’t let anything drop without a fight. We’re just determined.”
Against Brewster on Sept. 16, Burak had nine digs and Darviche had four aces. Three days later, Ferraro had 13 assists and Darviche six kills against North Salem.
“Today we were just a little bit off,” Ferraro said. “Our connection today wasn’t as strong as it has been in the past. You can put six of the best players out on the court and if there’s no connection they can’t do anything.
“The energy going straight out into our first game was extremely high and I think that’s also a huge part of this sport. It’s a very, very mental sport. If that energy is there everyone feels completely boosted up.”
In the coming matches, Kinlen said she is “hoping to see more confidence, more communication and more finishing. I’m hoping to see more kills and girls getting up and swinging because they can. They are just not putting it together in the game just yet, so I’m hoping in the next game or two that it’s going to sink in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.