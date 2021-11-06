With a 3-0 sweep of Westlake, the Edgemont girls volleyball team won a sectional match for just the second time this century, with the first coming back in 2013.
“It’s nice after four years never making it past the first round of sectionals and especially having a home game, that was pretty cool,” senior Carolina Angel said. “We had really good defense. We were picking up everything and we weren’t giving up, which is something that usually doesn’t happen. It was one of our best games to be honest.”
Not only that, but the Panthers nearly won again in the next round.
On the road against No. 3 Briarcliff, the No. 6 Panthers may have gotten swept 3-0, but they narrowly lost the first two sets 25-23 and 25-22 before dropping the final set 25-17.
“To see them go out and just give everything that they had and show how much hard work they put into this season, it was surreal,” first-year head coach Kelli Kinlen said of the quarterfinals against Briarcliff.
Kinlen credited the team’s defense for keeping the Panthers in the match, especially on the serve receive.
“Briarcliff’s serves were probably the hardest that we’ve seen all season and we really committed to trying our best to make sure that that ball never hit the floor,” Kinlen said. “We were chasing balls around the gym, diving, sending it over any way they possibly could. They never gave up on the ball at any point.”
Briarcliff’s offense was a bit more technical and the hitters and blockers were simply bigger.
“Because there’s nothing much we can do about height — unfortunately Edgemont we grow a little small — I think this was a good game for my returning players to see that because we may be lacking height… it means we have to use our other strengths, and our defense for sure demonstrated that yesterday,” Kinlen said. “The returning girls see how much strategy is going to come into play when we’re playing against teams that have taller and bigger girls.”
Angel led the attack with 15 kills and is around 1,100 for her career, while senior libero Saatiya Naik graduates with 525 career digs.
Despite the disappointment of coming close to making the semifinals, which would have been historic for Edgemont given its more recent history, the girls took away great joy from their 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 win over Westlake.
“Our defense today and our drive to not let any point go has really flourished and today was the first time we actually decided we were here to play no matter the score,” Kinlen said.
Angel had 12 kills, junior Sidney Burak four, with 18 assists coming from junior Jimena Caballero, who recently became the team’s starting setter following an injury to junior Emily Ferraro.
“It was definitely a quick change,” Kinlen said. “I had run a 6-2 at the beginning of the season, then Jimena had an injury halfway through, so I switched to a 5-1 and never transitioned back. She’s been getting playing time and she’s been starting on the right side, but not setting. Emily developed a really good relationship hitting- and setting-wise with our hitters that Jimena never developed, so the last week we’ve really worked on getting that relationship between them and today she really came through. She held the team on her back today.”
Edgemont’s main rotation included Angel, Naik, Burak, Caballero, seniors Liz Tonaj and Ellie Kaufer, juniors Sarah Kronk and Madison Frain, and freshman Alina Baimatova.
“Under the new coach we’ve come together as a team for once and we’ve been able to come together cohesively,” Naik said. “That’s something we haven’t had in a long time. [Coach] was able to use different drills that we’ve never done before as well as having different people play so that we got used to playing with each other so that it was more collectively working as a group as opposed to only having certain people play.”
The Panthers were able to adjust all season based on who they had available, in addition to the improvement each player made.
“I think we’ve all been trained really well and we all jell really well,” Angel said. “Being able to interchange people and not having our team dynamic fall apart is really important, something we hadn’t seen in the past years, even on a club team. Kelli has really built the team.”
The Panthers got off to a 4-0 start after three Westlake miscues and a kill by Naik. Edgemont built a 10-4 lead, which later expanded to 18-9. Westlake clawed back into the game and got as close as 20-15, but Edgemont was able to take advantage of more errors and win 25-19.
The second game saw Westlake jump out to a 5-1 lead, but after a kill by Angel to make it 5-2, she rattled off four straight service points to give her team a 6-5 lead, including a kill by Burak. The teams were back and forth until Westlake took a 14-14 game and turned it into a 20-15 lead. After Westlake hit the ball out of bounds, Naik stepped up to the service line and soon enough the match was tied at 20-20.
Westlake went up 23-21, but the Panthers won the next four points as Westlake served out of bounds and Frain stepped to the line to serve out the match and win 25-23. Angel had a key tip for the 24th point.
In the second set, the Panthers went down by four twice and Angel and Naik served the team back to even.
“I think once we get on a run for serving we just pick up our defense and know that we can’t let the ball drop,” Angel said. “We use it to our advantage to keep the ball. A strong server gets them out of system on the first ball.”
Winning the second set was key to keeping momentum.
“Besides the fact that we wanted to send everyone home, we wanted this win really badly today for our coach — we all love her so much — and for ourselves, of course,” Tonaj said. “I’m a senior and I’m graduating and I didn’t want it to be my last game.”
Edgemont went up 3-1 in the third set, but Westlake tied it at 4-4. Edgemont built an 8-5 lead, but Westlake got it to 8-7 before Edgemont went on another run to take a 12-7 lead with Angel serving once again. Burak had a pair of kills in the run.
Westlake had some trouble getting the ball over the net, in addition to some key plays by Kaufer, Baimatova and Naik, and Edgemont took a commanding 18-11 lead.
Three more kills by Angel helped make the score 21-15 as she was determined to help her team sweep and advance.
Up 22-17, Tonaj served up an ace to make it 23-17, but Baimatova’s next kill attempt was just over the line. Angel scored the 24th point once again and the clincher came with a quick set over the net by Caballero for the 25-18 win.
“One thing our coach always tells us is to play smart,” Tonaj said. “The last point our setter Jimena scored she pushed to one. She knew that nobody was there and that’s the kind of thing coach is talking about. That and keep up our energy even if we lose a point.”
A lot of players have come a long way under Kinlen, who had previously coached many of the girls on junior varsity. Among them were freshman Baimatova, who played a big role after starting the season with shaky timing that led her to touch the net and be “timid as a hitter,” according to her coach.
“Throughout the season she really gained the confidence to be a driving force at the net,” Kinlen said. “She’s making beautiful stops on free balls and over passes, she’s getting up and getting blocks and touches on hitters. She’s taken over net play for me on defense, which is phenomenal. I’m really thrilled that I have her the next three years because she is going to develop into something wonderful.”
Seniors Kaufer and Tonaj also made great strides with Kaufer going from outside hitter to primarily back row and Tonaj going from back row to middle. The switch benefited both players and the team.
“It was really nerve-wracking and I really didn’t want to let anyone down, so the first few games I played I was nervous and hesitant and I didn’t want to get in anyone’s way,” Kaufer said. “Once I started becoming more confident in the position and the role, I started calling people off and taking what’s mine. I feel I progressed and developed a lot this year.”
She credits Kinlen. “She’s really been a mentor for me and has always been there for me,” Kaufer said. “Last year was last year and this year we started new with her as coach and it’s been amazing. I’d never been good at defense, but Coach Kelli really worked with me on it. She put a lot of time and effort into me and I’m really glad at how far I’ve come and how much she’s helped me.”
Tonaj also praised her coach and was proud to contribute to the team’s success this fall. “Each year my confidence has been getting stronger and stronger and I’ve been improving my play,” she said.
The Panthers will miss their seniors.
“My seniors this entire season, especially Carolina and Saatiya, have been giving me everything,” Kinlen said. “They have been leaders on the court: Carolina covering offense and defense, Saatiya just completely taking over defense. Liz and Ellie really showed up today. Ellie’s defense was the best I have ever seen her play. She picked up everything — she made dives, she made saves — and Liz finally realized that if she swings big she can get kills. They really have come a long way.”
As has the team along with them.
