Edgemont’s volleyball team was in search of a signature win that gave them some confidence and momentum with the Section 1 playoffs on the horizon.
That victory came over Albertus Magnus, a section championship contender in Class C. After dropping the first set to the Falcons, the Panthers responded by winning the next three to pull out a 3-1 win over the visiting Falcons on Friday, Oct. 8.
“The win over Magnus was huge for us,” Edgemont coach Kelli Kinlen said. “We battled for every point, and I was happy to see that their hard work paid off. The team has been working on playing with strategy, where they really focus on how the opposing team is set up on defense and what spots on the court are open or sends the team out of system. We have been working on utilizing those areas and changing the speed of our offense to play a more aggressive game. The girls really did this well against Magnus.”
The Panthers lost the first set 20-25 and Kinlen “had the girls think and talk about what they were seeing about Magnus’ defense and offense.”
“I reiterated the strategies that we had been working on at practice,” she said. “I told the girls that they needed to give their best and to leave everything they had on the court.”
Edgemont went on to win the next three sets — which were all nail-biters — by scores of 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.
“During the second, third, and fourth sets, the girls really gave their all,” Kinlen said, “They committed to fighting for every single point, no matter what the score was.”
Senior Carolina Angel led the Panthers at the net again with 23 kills. Teammate Emily Ferraro added eight kills.
Edgemont wasn’t able to build off this win in its next match, enduring a straight-set defeat to undefeated Dobbs Ferry: 17-25, 13-25, 21-25.
The first set was back and forth early, but the Eagles were eventually able to gain control of the Oct. 12 match.
“I think what changed was our confidence once Dobbs started to pick up their game,” Kinlen admitted. “Once Dobbs started going on runs and the score gap was lessening, I think we started to get nervous and frustrated that our offense wasn’t working the way we wanted it to. We weren’t able to adjust fast enough to regain control of the set.”
Edgemont jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the third set behind some strong serving from Elizabeth Tonaj. But the Eagles called a timeout, settled in and rallied.
The final set was tied at 16, 17, 19, 20 and 21 before Dobbs pulled away with three kills from Liberty McCormack to close out the win.
“I was really proud of how the girls played, especially during the third set,” Kinlen said. “We’ve really been working on how to change our offense and change the speed of our game. I was really happy to see how the girls were adjusting their offense to find spots that were open on the other side.”
Edgemont, which stands at 6-7, was scheduled to face Irvington on Oct. 14, heads to Westlake for a 4:30 p.m. game on Oct. 15, and welcomes Hastings for a 6 p.m. contest on Oct. 18.
