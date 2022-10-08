Despite five straight sweeps and a 1-9 record, the Edgemont volleyball team continues to play in close, competitive matches and sets.
In the most recent stretch, the Panthers lost 3-0 to Nanuet on Sept. 28 (25-12, 25-17, 25-22), 3-0 to Brewster on Sept. 30 (25-17, 25-22, 25-13) and 3-0 to Sleepy Hollow on Oct. 3 (25-23, 25-15, 25-19).
“We’re still right there,” coach Kelli Kinlen said after facing Sleepy Hollow. “We had a little bit of a plateau the last couple of games, so we’ve really been working on getting that energy and that drive. It has been frustrating getting so close and not seeing what we want in the end. I definitely noticed a difference in their drive and their hunger, which is amazing. Games like this when they’re so close and they played well, everybody is in high spirits.”
Kinlen credited the team for having “great” communication and “an awesome attitude.” The girls always want to be on the court helping each other and chasing down every ball.
“I feel like part of it, we start out a little tired when we go out on the court,” senior Sidney Burak said. “We’re not fully warmed up and we don’t really start showing up until later in the sets or later in the game. I feel like that’s our biggest downfall. We just have to want it more. It’s more of an internal thing. Each individual has to want to win each point.”
Freshman libero Alexandra Mendoza felt the disappointment of falling to Sleepy in the first set 25-23.
“It’s really a lot of the adrenaline of the game and being so close to winning is so frustrating,” she said. “I know all of us are working hard to win and get the points.”
Mendoza is part of the future of the team getting good experience this fall.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to be part of the Edgemont volleyball team,” she said. “I started in seventh grade on modified and being here on varsity as a freshman feels good. In elementary school when we had the volleyball unit I knew from the start that I wanted to play. My mom and my dad and my brother all played volleyball.”
Another freshman, Morgan Burak, is also seeing more time and inspiring her teammates.
“Definitely during practice we’re playing with each other a lot,” older sister Sidney Burak said. “It’s not just starters. We know how to play with even our bench players. Anyone coming off the bench I feel like they fit in perfectly because we’re one team.”
Kinlen put Morgan Burak front two outside for the third set, a tight 25-19 loss. She has been seeing “massive improvement” in recent matches.
“She swings for the kill every single time she goes for it,” Kinlen said. “She is one of my players that never holds back no matter what team we’re playing against, what set they get and that’s somebody I need. She comes out with an attitude that we need.”
Against Nanuet, Sidney Burak had six digs, sophomore Ellen Lin three aces. Senior Emily Ferraro had 10 aces and Mendoza had eight digs against Brewster. Mendoza had seven digs and senior Maddy Frain had four digs against Sleepy as the young players and veterans are all stepping up.
“It makes me excited looking towards the future and it just goes to show it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been playing or how long you’ve been on the team, you can have a positive impact and be a pillar,” Kinlen said.
With eight matches left, Edgemont has time to turn the season around.
“I’m hoping that they find how to finish,” Kinlen said. “They work so hard to get the point and the next point they may let the ball drop. They’re trying to find that balance between giving 100% and being tired and still finding something to give for the next point.”
