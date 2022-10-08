Despite five straight sweeps and a 1-9 record, the Edgemont volleyball team continues to play in close, competitive matches and sets.

In the most recent stretch, the Panthers lost 3-0 to Nanuet on Sept. 28 (25-12, 25-17, 25-22), 3-0 to Brewster on Sept. 30 (25-17, 25-22, 25-13) and 3-0 to Sleepy Hollow on Oct. 3 (25-23, 25-15, 25-19).

1007 Edge VB Alex Mendoza.jpg
Alex Mendoza
1007 Edge VB Emily Ferraro.jpg
Emily Ferraro
1007 Edge VB Maddy Frain.jpg
Maddy Frain

