Edgemont’s volleyball team was in need of a victory when it traveled to Hastings on Monday, Oct. 4.
The Panthers found what they were looking for in the form of a 25-12, 25-15, 25-12 dismantling of the host Yellow Jackets. The league win improved the Panthers’ record to 5-6 and ended a four-game losing streak.
“The girls really brought their determination and drive to Hastings,” Edgemont coach Kelli Kinlen said. “They played every single point until the whistle and were unwilling to let any balls drop. This is something that was lacking over the last week and played a big part in the outcomes of the games.”
Kinlen continued, “We came ready to play and it showed. They worked for every point, so it was a great feeling when it paid off. Coming off of the challenging week we had, this win was big for us. It boosted the girls’ confidence and helped them get into the right headspace for the rest of the season.”
Senior Carolina Angel paced the Panthers at the net with 16 kills.
Angel tallied 15 kills and Saatiya Naik added 13 digs in a 16-25, 20-25, 21-25 straight-set loss to visiting Irvington on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The next day, Edgemont was swept by visiting Clarkstown North. They dropped the first set in tight fashion, 24-26. North handily won the second set, 12-25, while the final set was another nail-biter, but the Panthers fell 22-25.
Naik was all over the court defensively with 20 digs while Emily Ferraro contributed a strong game at the net with four kills and four blocks.
The schedule doesn’t get much easier for Edgemont as it hosts Albertus Magnus Friday, Oct. 8, at 4:30 p.m. They then welcome Dobbs Ferry — which was unbeaten at 10-0 as of Oct. 5 — for a 4:30 p.m. league game on Oct. 12. Next, they travel to Irvington (9-1 as of Oct. 5) for a 4:30 p.m. league contest on Oct. 14.
“I could not be more proud of how hard all of the girls have been working this season,” Kinlen said. “They changed from a group of individual players to a team, which makes all of the difference.”
