With a growing list of Section 1 winners, All-State wrestlers and New York State champions, the Edgemont wrestling program has a host of Panthers to put up on a pedestal. The latest Panther the coaches can use as a positive example hasn’t achieved any of that. And whether he does or doesn’t make it to that level, Noah Bernstein will be a case study in the art of perseverance.
At the Shoreline Classic at New Rochelle last Saturday, Edgemont entered seven wrestlers and four of them placed. Bernstein was the highest finisher, taking third after upsetting both the fourth and second seeds at 138 pounds.
“He competes tenaciously to the point where he really embraces the idea that regardless of the time, the score, the situation, the position, that in a sport like wrestling you’re always capable of winning,” coach Pete Jacobson said. “If you’re losing 14-0 and you catch a guy on his back you beat him. More than other guys I’ve coached he buys into that.”
The only setback Bernstein had was a semifinals major decision loss to the top seed, Nick Dougherty of MacArthur. It was a 12-2 final.
“The match was closer than the score indicates,” Jacobson said. “The other kid was leading the whole match, but Noah was throwing everything at him in the last 90 seconds or so to try to catch him and ended up giving up more points because he was taking bigger risks than you would earlier in the match.”
After winning his first match by pin in the first period, Bernstein took on fourth seed Jude O’Grady of Iona Prep and won by pin yet again.
“That was a big upset for him,” Jacobson said. “I don’t think he saw the bracket at all, so I don’t think he thinks about seedings. I don’t think he knew who he was wrestling. I generally think that’s a pretty good philosophy for all our kids to follow because none of that has any bearing on the actual match. If that gets in your head as a wrestler it’s probably not going to help you.”
Following the loss to Dougherty, Bernstein was trailing in the third-place match against second seed Jason Cruz from Massachusetts. Bernstein was down 4-2 in the third period.
“Noah was really being relentless and finally caught him on his back for a pin,” Jacobson said. “It was all really a product of that fact that he wasn’t influenced where he was in the bracket or who he was wrestling. His performance was a product of that and the kind of person he is.”
That kind of comeback and defying of the odds is something the Edgemont coaches talk about with their wrestlers all the time. Jacobson admits it’s “easier said than done,” but unseeded Bernstein is the proof it can be done.
“It’s one of those sports psychology things we talk about, one of those execution skills,” Jacobson said. “That speaks a lot to Noah’s heart and his competitive fire.”
Taking fourth place were Dhilan Patel at 106 pounds and Vikram Ostrander at 152, while Sander Miller placed sixth at 132.
Also entered in the Shoreline were Kion Yaghoobzadeh (120), Jack Novarro (132) and Miles Teperman (138). Additionally, Edgemont sent a contingent to the Somers Tournament, where Dexter Seeley placed fourth at 182 pounds.
“Our decisions about who we enter in which particular tournaments or send to which matches are largely based on development,” Jacobson said. “In which situation would this particular wrestler get the most development? Not necessarily would they win, but which set of experiences based on where they are at and what their trajectory is would give them the most development? We try to base our whole season around that.”
For that reason, Edgemont will send the same Shoreline seven to the Eastern States Classic this weekend. “We felt they would most benefit from that level of competition,” Jacobson said.
Edgemont hasn’t sent that many to Easterns in quite some time. “We generally put our wrestlers in tougher experiences than some other teams and we go into sectionals with win-loss records that don’t look as great as some of the other teams, but we believe our kids are going to be better for it, better prepared, tougher and perform when it counts because they’re going to be battle-tested,” Jacobson said.
The makeup of the team this year, with a larger-than-ever roster and deeper-than-ever weight classes, is much different than Edgemont is used to, especially not having any favorites to win the section.
“We’ve always had a pretty solid team, but we’ve always been top-heavy,” Jacobson said. “We’ve always had two or three guys who are the best guys on the team. Most years we’ve got kids who are heavy favorites to win the section or heavy favorites to be All-State. We don’t have that this year, but we have a much larger group of guys who are going to be in the mix to win section titles.
“We don’t have any favorites — who knows, maybe we will by the time sectionals rolls around — but we have a bunch of kids who excel and all seven we’re bringing to Easterns will be in that conversation.”
