Both teams knew the title was on the line and every match counted as the Edgemont wrestling team hosted Nanuet in the Section 1 Division 2 Dual Meet Championship Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The final outcome was still very much up in the air when Edgemont’s Cianan Warnock took to the mat for his 145-pound bout. He fell behind early 4-0 in the first period, but he rallied back to tie it up at 7-7 to force overtime. Then he gave the home crowd reason to cheer as he wasted no time shooting in for the takedown and a 9-7 victory.
That was one of seven straight wins for the Panthers to open up a 36-6 lead, and they held on for a 39-24 victory to claim their first Section 1 dual meet team title and earn the right to compete in the dual meet state championships in Syracuse on Jan. 29.
“I have to shoot first, that’s all I was thinking,” Warnock said of his overtime win. “In the moment I can’t even remember, but I’m just happy I was able to win and help us win as a team. We’re so grateful to even get this opportunity. Last year we didn’t wrestle much and there weren’t any sectionals, so we’re just really happy to be here. We’re so fired up, it’s amazing.”
Gratitude is what Edgemont coach Pete Jacobson kept talking about as well, as the Panthers celebrated after winning the title. Last year there was no team title and no tournaments due to the pandemic.
“The biggest feeling is gratitude,” Jacobson said. “That’s the overriding emotion, just gratitude. Nanuet is a great team with a great coach and our guys dug deep. We’re just really grateful that we got this opportunity today, and now we get the opportunity in Syracuse — what an honor.”
The Panthers earned the opportunity to advance to the state championships in Syracuse with some hard fought victories on the mats.
Jordan Fisher got the Panthers started as he won his 126-pound bout with a first period pin to tie the score up at 6-6.
“We needed some momentum and Jordan went after it,” Jacobson said. “Jordan just doesn’t stop. He just goes and goes, he’s like our energizer bunny.”
Next up was one of the senior leaders on the team in Dhilan Patel at 132 pounds and he came through once again for the Panthers. Patel opened up a 9-1 lead and finished off his opponent by pin in the second period to make the score 12-6.
“We wanted it so bad, we’ve never had a section team title before, but most important we just wanted to wrestle our best matches,” Patel said. “It was just exciting to have this opportunity to compete for the title and we took care of business and had fun doing it.”
Senior Jonathan Rothschild followed with a tough match at 138 pounds, and he also showed poise as a veteran leader for the Panthers. He scored first with a takedown for a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period, and he controlled the match for a 9-1 victory to put the team up 15-6.
That set the stage for Warnock at 145 and his overtime thriller to make it 18-6.
Senior Sander Miller followed Warnock and with the crowd still buzzing he took care of business in a hurry with a pin at the 1:27 mark of the first period.
“I was really hyped, so I just went out as aggressively as I could,” Miller said. “This means a lot. Our team has never won a dual sectional title before so this is really great. It says a lot about our team in general and we’re super excited to get this title.”
Aaron Freedland kept it rolling for the Panthers as he followed with a first period pin to win his match at 160 pounds.
Next up was Alex Michelson, who took to the mat for the Panthers at 172 pounds. Michelson fell behind against Noah Phillips in the first period, but he rallied back to tie it up at 5-5. He then locked up a cradle and pinned his opponent with 11 seconds left in the period to give the Panthers a commanding 36-6 lead.
“He was their team captain, a strong kid, but I knew that he was tired and frustrated. As soon as I saw the cradle I just took it,” Michelson said. “We’ve had this goal for a long time, being able to achieve it is definitely a special moment. We have the momentum. We have a ton of seniors on this team with a lot of experience, and now we’re looking forward to Syracuse.”
The next two matches the Panthers were able to show that even in defeat they would make you earn it and do what was best for the team. Aryan Unnikrishnan fell behind 7-1, but he rallied back to tie it up 8-8 before falling by a score of 10-8 at 189 pounds.
Henry Yuan then battled at 215 pounds before suffering a 3-1 setback, but in both matches the Panthers kept it close for three-point decisions instead of giving up more as Nanuet could only close the gap to 36-12. The Golden Knights then got a forfeit win at 285 and won by pin at 102 pounds to make the score 36-24, but Troy Juhn closed out the match with a 6-5 victory at 110 pounds for the Panthers to make the final score 39-24.
With the victory, Edgemont has now earned the chance to compete in the New York State Dual Meet Championships on Jan. 29 at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.
“We definitely have more to do to reach our highest potential and become the best version of ourselves,” Jacobson said. “We have a lot of room to improve and we just need to keep moving in the right direction.”
Edgemont also competed in the Wrangle on the Plans Saturday, Dec. 11, which is a tournament featuring some of the top teams across New York State.
Noah Bernstein took first place at 160 pounds for the Panthers. Also placing for Edgemont were Miller (third, 152) and Patel (sixth, 126).
