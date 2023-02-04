Thirty-one years after becoming Edgemont’s first All-State wrestler, Anthony DeMaio is still contributing to the wrestling program at his alma mater. On Saturday, Jan. 28, freshman Marco DeMaio placed fourth at Edgemont’s home tournament at 132 pounds.
“It’s harder to watch as a parent than it is to actually compete,” Anthony said. “The butterflies are even more intense. It’s like watching your kid pitch in Little League. It’s mono a mono, it’s one on one. Most of these kids play teams sports like lacrosse or basketball or football, but this is it — there’s no one else out there that can help you.”
Anthony wrestled back when there were no divisions, so his triumphs and defeats in postseason came against wrestlers from every size school. After Anthony won at 112 pounds in 1992, Genta Murayama was the next section champ and All-State wrestler for Edgemont in 2007 and 2008, respectively. In 2013, Trey Aslanian became Edgemont’s first state champ. Anthony is in favor of anything that increases interest and participation in the sport, including adding more divisions for boys and girls.
Anthony wrestled varsity under then-coach George DiChiara, who now coaches modified and had Marco last winter, and was a senior when current varsity coach Pete Jacobson was an eighth grader.
Anthony, who went on to wrestle for Carl Adams at Boston University, was also a section finalist freshman and junior years and understands the journey an athlete goes on over the course of a season or a career.
“No one had ever been the section champ and people at the time told me no one from a small school would ever do it,” Anthony said. “I had George as a coach and we did it together. It was awesome.”
The top-notch education and the wrestling program were part of the reason the DeMaios moved back to Edgemont. Seely Place sixth grader Nico also wrestles and Anthony, who now runs marathons and ultramarathons, is thinking of converting extra garage space into a wrestling room.
“It’s been a wild ride and it’s so great to see beyond just the wrestling and the wins and loss, but the hard work,” Anthony said. “Everything Pete does with the kids is just extraordinary. The teamwork, the teambuilding is really important. The emphasis of being on time and being a good teammate are just life lessons. They’re so important and it’s great to be back and be part of it.”
Marco had been in the youth program and after modified was excited to make the big jump to varsity this winter.
“It’s a legacy and I just want to live up to what my dad did and place in the state,” he said. “You have to be really mentally tough. Third period if you’re losing you’ve got to find something deep inside and really push through. Both the physical and mental aspects are tough.”
Entering high school with the same aspirations to achieve what his dad did, he’s learning a lot this season about fitness, toughness and resilience as one of a large group of young wrestlers on the team.
“We have a lot of young talent, but we do have a lot of kids with experience like the Saitos [Joey and Kenny] and Wyatt [Aslanian], but the young kids are stepping up and looking pretty good,” Marco said. “Next year we’ll be really good.”
Twenty-one of the 33 wrestlers on this year’s team are first-year varsity wrestlers, a far cry from last year’s team, which won the Section 1 Division 2 dual meet and team championships.
“Today we’ve got freshmen winning matches here and there,” Jacobson said. “Marco just beat a kid that pinned him in the past and we see our other freshmen getting better in places where they weren’t good. That’s awesome. They’ve got a lot to learn and a long way to go, but to see them getting better is exciting. That’s a vibe that’s been permeating the team particularly the last couple of weeks. We’re at the point in the season where things start to click a little more.”
Sophomore Jordan Fisher won the home tournament title at 152 pounds, junior Kenny Saito was second at 172 and junior Wyatt Aslanian, another familiar name following in the footsteps of his three older brothers, placed third at 126 pounds.
Fisher won all four of his matches by pin, though in his final match he could have easily won by technical fall.
“The final match as super fun because it was my first time being in the finals, wearing the finals singlet and having all my friends and teammates watching and supporting,” he said. “That was a cool experience.”
Focusing on working on top has been a priority for Fisher, who has also improved his hand-fighting. He’s looking forward to his first postseason.
“I’m going to keep building up my cardio because I feel like I have to work on that,” he said. “I’m also going to keep building my bottom skills and positioning. Overall I’m going to be working hard to improve.”
Saito lost to Nyack’s Sam Szerlip, who is the son of Scarsdale coach Jeremy Szerlip, in the finals by technical fall. Saito is the team’s top wrestler this year and also has set a high bar for sectionals.
Saito, like his twin brother Joey, is extremely coachable and open to feedback, building off the critiquing of his matches.
“Kenny’s a monster,” Jacobson said. “He’s tough. He’s fearless. He wrestles hard every match. He is completely unaffected by the score or the situation in a negative way. He keeps going after guys. He’s such a sponge and he keeps getting better and better and better. The attitude is similar to some of the best wrestlers that have come through our program.”
John Jay-East Fishkill won the tournament with 202 points. Edgemont was ninth of 21 teams with 114 points. It was a strong showing for the home team, which keep getting better daily according to Jacobson.
“It’s incredible because with such a young and inexperienced team where your focus is so solidly and unwaveringly rooted on fundamentals, you spend so much time working on a smaller subset of skills that you can really see notable improvement from week to week,” Jacobson said. “When you get higher level kids and you’re teaching a more nuanced set of skills it takes a little longer for those to sink in. Here there’s more of an immediate translation to the mat.”
Jacobson and his coaching staff know that wrestlers are going to lose matches, but they also find ways to show the kids you can improve, even if you aren’t getting the W.
“When they lose and you can point to the things they did better it helps,” Jacobson said. “The results might not be there, but you can’t argue you’re not getting better. That’s empowering to them even though it’s so easy to get down on yourself in wrestling. It keeps the excitement and motivation high.”
Tournament roundup
102 pounds: Dylan Ma won his opener in 3:51 over Horace Mann’s James Kapadia before falling in 3:51 to Hastings’ Justin D’Alession. In wrestlebacks Ma pinned Ardsley’s Sam Kaye in 2:09 and was pinned in 5:31 by Jeffrey Ruiz Morazan of Monticello. Justin Brown lost his opener in 2:14 to Erik Coty of Port Chester.
110: Andy Kllobocishta won his opener in 34 seconds and then was pinned in 3:33 by Carlos Deoleo of Yonkers. In the wrestleback, Kllobocishta was pinned in 2:05 by Trent Edwards of Chester.
118: Stephen Ahn lost his first match in 3:08 to Nick Paonessa of Putnam Valley. In the wrestleback he lost 7-5 to Dominic Hernandez of White Plains. Ryan Guo lost his opener to Hernandez and was then pinned by Paonessa in 4:42.
126: Aslanian had a bye in the first round and then won 9-0 over Ardsley’s Trent Schlosser and 10-7 against Harrison’s Seizan Arai. In the semifinals, Aslanian was pinned in 49 seconds by John Jay-East Fishkill’s Bradley Morrison. Aslanian then won the third place match in 3:11 over Christopher Bazile of Nyack. Louis Zhou lost his first match to Callum Feeney of Hastings 10-3. Zhou then lost to Schlosser in the wrestlebacks.
132: Marco DeMaio had a bye into the quarterfinals and won there 10-0 over Carson Eisner of Horace Mann. In the semis he was pinned in 13 seconds by eventual champ Evan Prine of John Jay. In the third place match, DeMaio was pinned in 4:29 by Luke Amuso of Pawling.
145: Ryo Yoshida opened with a pin in 43 seconds over FDR Hyde Park’s Malakhi Sellers and then lost 11-1 to Lucas Bornini of Port Chester in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Yoshida pinned Daniel Farrell of Yonkers in 59 seconds and then was pinned in 4:12 by Theo Katzenstein of Horace Mann.
152: Fisher won his opener in 3:46 over Alexis Rojas of White Plains. In the quarterfinals he pinned Arturo Benedicto of Monticello in 1:04. Fisher won his semifinals match in 45 seconds over David Hyland of Port Chester. Fisher won the title, pinning Will Kingston of John Jay in 5:14.
160: Ethan Suissa lost his first match to Samson Hirsch of Nyack in 2:30. He then lost to Connor Kelly of Hastings 5-3.
172: Kenny Saito pinned his first opponent in 10 seconds and then won a 12-9 decision over Irvin Oestreich of Monticello. Saito pinned Maximums Fuca of Put Valley in 3:26 in the semifinals and lost by technical fall in 4:22 to Sam Szerlip of Nyack. Gus Parsons was pinned in 1:46 by Raul Mendoza of Harrison. He then pinned Ethan Gadsden of White Plains and Thomas O’Brien of Hastings in the wrestlebacks before falling in 4:29 to Mendoza once again.
