It started about an hour late, but once the wrestlers got on the mat the Edgemont Panthers were in a hurry to go home.
Edgemont hosted Irvington in a quarterfinal match of the Section 1 dual-meet championship tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and the Panthers showed everyone that they are anxious and ready to wrestle. They won all eight contested matches by pin, seven of them in the first period, as Edgemont dominated with a 66-6 victory to advance to the semifinals.
That performance followed an impressive opening day of the season as the Panthers advanced to the finals of the Anthony Tortora Sr. dual-meet tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Somers.
It may have been just the first week of action, but after missing most of the season last year due to the COVID pandemic, the Panthers look like a talented veteran team grateful for the chance to compete once again on the mats.
“It’s super exciting. We’ve got a really great group of kids in the sense they are very high character and very hard working,” Edgemont coach Pete Jacobson said of his team. “I feel last year was tough. We did get something, but I don’t think they fully got the opportunity to show off the amount of work they put in, so it’s exciting to be back. Hopefully we get a full season in. We don’t talk a lot about winning and losing. We talk about improving and they have a lot of room to improve and get better. With COVID you don’t know if you’re going to have a season or not, so all you can do is focus on improving and they’ve been working hard getting better every day.”
That hard work showed against Irvington as the Panthers dominated every match. Troy Juhn, Tommy Russo, Dhilan Patel, Cianan Warnock, Aaron Freedland, Alex Michelson, Aryan Unnikrishnan and Henry Yuan all won their matches by pin for the Panthers, while Wyatt Aslanian, Jordan Fisher and Sander Miller all won by forfeit.
It was an even bigger day for Edgemont on Saturday as the Panthers competed against some tough competition from larger schools and almost came home with the title at the Anthony Tortora Sr. dual-meet tournament.
Edgemont defeated Carmel, Fordham Prep, Horace Greeley and Monsignor Farrell to advance to the finals before falling to Iona Prep by a score of 36-30, adding up to an impressive performance on the day for the Panthers.
Panther senior Noah Bernstein was one of the many bright spots on the day as he won all five of his matches.
“It was a big day for Edgemont, a small school going against some bigger schools and we proved what Edgemont is bringing to the mat this year,” Bernstein said. “We’ve really been working hard and we have a special team this year and we all support each other. We definitely have the motivation and the coaching staff and the work ethic to make something happen. Every day at practice we give 100 percent and all our guys are excited and ready to make a name for ourselves.”
Bernstein was one of four Edgemont seniors who went undefeated and won all five of their matches Saturday as Patel, Miller and Yuan all had a big day to lead the way for the Panthers.
“They were all lights out,” Jacobson said of the four seniors. “They wrestled hard start to finish, beat some pretty tough competitors, some quality wins that they got there and it was great to see. A good experience for us.”
Edgemont cruised in its first two matches of the day, defeating Carmel 56-18 as Juhn, Aslanian, Fisher, Patel, Miller, Bernstein, Unnikrishnan and Yuan all won by fall, and Warnock won by technical fall.
Next up was Fordham Prep and Edgemont rolled to a 53-12 victory as Aslanian, Fisher, Freedland, Bernstein, Unnikrishnan and Yuan all won by fall, and Patel won by tech fall.
The Panthers then defeated tournament host Horace Greeley 37-33 to advance to the semifinals against Monsignor Farrell from Staten Island. Against Greeley, Fisher, Miller, Warnock and Yuan all won by fall, Patel scored a 12-1 victory, and Jonathan Rothschild pulled out a 4-3 decision.
In the semifinals against Farrell, Edgemont scored a 39-30 victory to advance as Aslanian, Patel, Rothschild, Miller, Bernstein and Yuan all won their matches by fall, and Unnikrishnan scored a 9-6 victory.
In the finals against top-seed Iona Prep, the Panthers battled down to the final match of the tournament before falling by a 36-30 score. Bernstein and Yuan both won by fall, Patel pulled out a 2-1 decision, Miller won his match 13-7, and Unnikrishnan scored a 7-0 victory.
There were plenty of big victories on the day for the Panthers, but in the end coach Jacobson felt it was one loss that highlighted why it was a great day overall for Edgemont to set the tone for the season.
“It was a great day, we wrestled hard, beat all big schools and it all came down to the last bout against the top team in the tournament,” Jacobson said. “It was 30-30 going into that last bout and they got 12 points in forfeits, so that says a lot about our program and our guys. Our seniors have been such phenomenal leaders and great role models for the younger kids and that last match was a great example of their character. It came down to the last bout, and it was one of our freshmen, Jordan Fisher. That’s a lot of pressure for anyone, but especially a freshman making his varsity debut. He wrestled tough all day, but he was up against a veteran wrestler and got caught. That was tough, but before I could even get to him our whole team ran past me and was out there hugging him and telling him to hold his head high and that’s the kind of seniors we have on this team. They are 100 percent entrenched in the idea of helping each other get better. We have a lot of room to improve and they know that and are willing to work hard every day to get better, and that’s why I think it’s going to be a special season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.