December is for volume, and Edgemont wrestling had the volume turned up to 11 last month between nonscoring multimeets, dual matches, dual meet tournaments and junior varsity matches.
The Panthers ended 2019 at the Carlucci Duals at Purchase Dec. 20-21, wrestling seven matches over the two days.
“A lot of our philosophy in December is to compete a high volume of competition, to get guys a lot of experience,” coach Pete Jacobson said. “It’s probably even more valuable this year in the sense that we’ve got guys on the roster in weight classes with two or three legitimate varsity caliber wrestlers.
“We don’t know who is going to wrestle for us in sectionals yet, so we look at it as wanting to get as many matches and as much development for as many of these kids as we possibly can.”
Edgemont has an unusually large roster this winter and the team has depth at multiple weight classes, which further emphasizes the team’s need for an appropriate number of competitions. In the case of the Carlucci Duals, Edgemont brought more than just a set starting lineup.
“If you wrestle three or four matches that’s the equivalent of a full tournament,” Jacobson said. “This was seven, so it helps keep us fresh and challenges more guys throughout the weekend.
“If you look at the second and third people at each weight and the number of matches we’re really in a good place. They’ve essentially wrestled the same amount of matches as the No. 1 guy on most teams.”
When it comes to postseason, teams can enter a maximum of 17 wrestlers over the 15 weight classes, but no more than two wrestlers per weight class.
“A lot of things go into that decision-making at that time of year,” Jacobson said. “One of the things we look at is who we think has the best opportunity to score the most points for our team at their weight class. That might mean putting kids into a class where it’s not as deep like 99 or 285 even if they’re not as good a wrestler. Then you’re also looking at who is healthy, how stacked particular classes are.
“Of course you’re looking at the things we’re always looking at, like attitude and effort. All things being equal, those are the things that top the scale in someone’s favor.”
The coaches are more than a month away from having to make those calls, so the focus continues to be improvement. After taking a week off after the Carlucci Duals, the Panthers got back into the wrestling room with a day off for every two days of practice this week leading into the Shoreline and Somers tournaments this weekend.
The practices had a mix of team and individual focus.
“There are teamwide areas, but at this time of year we try to individualize for our higher level kids as much as we can,” Jacobson said. “We basically have an internal document amongst our coaches with the areas of focus for all of the guys on the team. If a coach is working with particular kids one day he can look at the notes.”
Since the team films all matches, the wrestlers themselves can take ownership of assessing their own body of work to come up with a list of strengths and weaknesses.
“We put it on the kids to identify things themselves where they need to work,” Jacobson said. “They know right away what those things are.”
Jacobson has watched his wrestlers put in a tremendous amount of work, which correlates directly with their improvement. When it does come time for sectionals in February, the team will be battle-tested and peaking at the right time.
“No one is surprising us, but it’s early enough that we have guys that are going to be surprising the other teams, some guys whose names maybe haven’t been thrown around in the past for our team,” Jacobson said. “I think it’s going to be interesting because I don’t pay a tremendous amount of attention to rankings and where people think we are relative to the competition. People know the names of the kids who have placed in the section, but they probably don’t as much know the names of the kids who haven’t. I do think we’ll have a fair share who, to people on the outside, might seem like they’re coming out of nowhere.”
