It was easy to understand why Edgemont wrestling coach Pete Jacobson was walking around the arena with a smile on his face.
Jacobson was busy on the floor of the MVP Arena in Albany as he coached three of his Edgemont wrestlers competing in the New York State wrestling championship tournament Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
For Jacobson and his Edgemont program, it was an exciting finish to an exciting year as seniors Noah Bernstein, Sander Miller and Dhilan Patel all won sectional titles and were competing on the big stage at the state championships.
“It was amazing for us and for me to have all three of them up here, a great way to cap off their high school careers,” Jacobson said of his trio of senior stars. “It was a special year for a lot of reasons; a really big senior class, not just in numbers but who they were as people. They’ve given so much the past decade to get to where they are today. Dealing with COVID, keeping their heads up, staying positive, keep making progress to get better. It’s a credit to our seniors this year and last year who did a great job mentoring these kids to keep getting better. All our success this year is a credit to everyone who came before.”
Miller led the way as he finished fifth in the 145-pound weight class. It was his second trip to the state tournament, having gone two years ago as a sophomore. Last year there was no state tournament due to the pandemic.
He was the sixth seed in his weight class and had a bye in the first round. In his first match he faced Beau Zeh from Canisteo-Greenwood in Section 5 and didn’t waste any time advancing with a first-period victory by pin. Next up was third seed Sixx Cook of Central Valley Academy in Section 3 and Cook advanced with a 15-3 major decision.
Miller would then have a busy day on Saturday in the wrestle-back rounds. He opened with a victory by pin over Ben Lloyd of Alfred-Almont in Section 5. Miller then defeated Collin Clancy of Saranac in Section 7 by a score of 8-5.
In the consolation semifinals he faced Owen Hicks of Fonda Fultonville/Johnston in Section 2 and almost had him pinned, but Hicks rallied back for an 11-6 victory.
That set up Miller for his final match of the day for fifth and sixth place, and he would square off against a familiar face in Luke Tomlinson of Maple Grove in Section 6. Miller took the offensive and dominated for a 9-2 victory to finish fifth.
“It was a great last match. I knew it was my last match of the tournament and the last of my high school career, and I had lost to that kid before the last time at states,” Miller said of Tomlinson. “It was a nice way to finish. A lot of ups and downs. I lost matches I had hoped to win, but I wrestled my best. Today, with four matches it was definitely taxing, a lot of hard matches, but I knew it was my last tournament and I just had to not let it affect me and just wrestle as hard as I could.”
For Jacobson, that last match was a perfect way for Miller to end his Edgemont career as a two-time Section 1 champion and earn all-state honors as a state place finisher. Miller will go on to wrestle in college at Columbia next year.
“It was sweet to see him win that last match, beating a kid who beat him soundly the last time at states,” Jacobson said. “It showed how far Sander has come. Such a great way for him to end a great high school career.”
Bernstein also had a busy day on Saturday with four matches, usually going on at the same time as Miller.
“The second day is brutal, the first day there are more kids and it takes longer,” Jacobson said. “Saturday is a meat grinder with a lot of wrestling and both Sander and Noah handled it well. You’re looking at four matches in rapid succession against the toughest kids in the state.”
On Friday, Bernstein opened the tournament as the sixth seed in the 152-pound weight class. He had a bye in the first round and then scored an 8-3 victory over Kendryk Flynn of Watervliet/Cohoes (Section 2). He then faced third-seeded Dakota Mascho of Portville (Section 6) in the quarterfinals and suffered a 12-6 setback.
In his first wrestle-back match, Bernstein pinned Ryan Kennedy of Windsor to advance. Bernstein then faced a rematch with Flynn and controlled the match on his way to a 1-0 victory.
In the consolation finals he faced top-seeded Vandavian Way of Gouvernour from Section 10. Bernstein kept it close but suffered a 6-2 loss. That set up another rematch, this time against Mascho. Despite falling behind early, Bernstein kept pushing right to the final whistle before falling by a score of 11-6 to finish in sixth place.
“Noah is just a beast when he steps on the mat, he never lets down until the whistle blows,” Jacobson said. “He is such a great leader and he works so hard. He just focuses on wrestling as hard as he can trying to score the next point no matter what the score is. How do you not love that as a coach?”
Patel was also making his first trip to the state tournament and he faced a tough weight class with a tough draw at 118 pounds.
After a first-round bye, Patel faced Carl Santariello of Marcellus/Onondaga in Section 3 and suffered a 7-4 setback.
Patel had a bye in the first wrestle-back round and then faced Trevor Cartright of Chenango Valley from Section 4 and endured a 7-1 defeat.
“Dhilan wrestled two of the toughest matches I’ve ever seen him wrestle, he threw everything he had at them,” Jacobson said. “He has a pace that I rarely see, we have to watch his tapes in slow motion to see what he is doing. I am most proud of him for putting together two matches where his pace didn’t drop at all for six minutes against two tough kids from start to finish. He just wouldn’t stop.”
Like Miller, Patel will be wrestling in college next year at Johns Hopkins as the hard work he puts in on the wrestling mat is also evident in the classroom. Patel was recognized as the ConEd Scholar Athlete award winner just a few weeks after Miller also won the award.
“First time for me to have two kids from the same team in the same season, and I can’t imagine a more deserving kid than Dhilan or Sander, both great student-athletes,” Jacobson said.
In the end, it was a great experience for the three senior stars that have done so much in their Edgemont careers. After helping the Panthers win the first-ever Section 1 team title in school history, the senior trio had the thrill of walking out onto the mats in front of thousands to compete in the arena at the state tournament.
“All the people, all the matches going on at once, makes it a great experience and I was hyped to wrestle, it’s so exciting,” Miller said. “It meant a lot to have my teammates here, three kids all qualify in the same year, that was awesome. Even the kids from the team that came up and were videotaping for us, helping us, cheering us on. It was a great experience both individually and as a team.”
It was an experience that left a smile on Jacobson’s face to the final match.
“Awesome, it was such a great year, and it is bittersweet,” Jacobson said. “You’re so happy for the kids reaching their goals, and then you have the sadness of seeing their high school careers come to an end. You develop a closeness coaching kids for so many years. It’s sad to let them go, but I’m just so proud of them.”
