Five multi-meets into the season and Edgemont wrestling coach Pete Jacobson couldn’t be happier given the circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic high-risk shortened and adapted winter season. After all, his wrestlers are getting the best experience possible, while staying as safe as possible.
And they’re improving, too.
“When it’s a longer season it’s easier to look back and compare to last week or last month,” Jacobson said. “When it’s so condensed and you don’t necessarily see the progress from one day to the next day it seems on its surface that would have been more challenging. I have to give a lot of credit to the kids on the team. They’ve been so positive and willing to deal with any adversity that comes their way and make the best of it. They’re still staying focused on the process when it’s harder to do that this year than most years.”
Normally a marathon four-month season, it has turned into a sprint once the team got in its 10 official practices and began competing Feb. 24, the first day that any Section 1 wrestling teams, of which just over a hair more than half were given the go-ahead to compete, started holding matches. The season ends March 14.
Senior Daniel Hahn was amazed at how different the gym looked for the first home match with the seats spread out, but in the end the wrestling wasn’t any different.
“I didn’t think we would get this far where we would have this many people in one gym,” he said. “It’s truly great that the coaching staff and everyone got together and got this to happen.”
More than 20 schools in Section 1 did not allow wrestling, so Hahn was greatly appreciative of Edgemont for giving the team a chance to show it could compete safely.
“I love wrestling and I’m extremely blessed to be at a school that actually lets wrestling happen,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of other schools and my friends can’t right now. It’s great we’re given a chance to not only wrestle, but wrestle schools from D1 that we normally don’t.
“I thought today was a great day for the team. We had great matches and it all went well.”
Matt McCormack is the third — and final — McCormack brother (there are actually five brothers total) to wrestle varsity for Edgemont. Mark graduated in 2010, Jack in 2013. McCormack is not only upholding a family legacy, but a school legacy of pride on the mat.
Just being with the team on opening day was something McCormack called “historic.” Wrestling during a pandemic wasn’t something his brothers ever had to endure.
“I’m just very excited that we actually got a season,” he said. “It’s crazy with the whole coronavirus happening. I’m just very happy. It’s against all odds that we’re wrestling this season. We kept up faith that it was going to happen with all the practices before the season was cleared. We were here like a club doing three days a week, no contact with masks on and now we’re full contact with masks. It’s fantastic that this was able to happen.”
Wearing a mask during athletic activity is even more difficult for McCormack, who has asthma, so breathing is even tougher with that extra layer. But McCormack doesn’t care.
“Wrestling is mostly a mental thing, so you need to put yourself in the mindset that everyone is in the same playing field, so they have a mask on, you have a mask on — it sucks — but you still need to push the pace even with the mask on,” he said.
McCormack, not only focused on his own senior season, enjoyed watching the younger wrestlers compete, impressed with the freshman Saito twins, Joey and Kenny, in their debut against Harrison.
“They did a fantastic job and that just makes me so happy and I’m just looking forward to the matches coming up in the future,” McCormack said. “We have like three meets a week, so we have a lot of opportunities to get matches in.”
Over the five matches Jacobson has seen the freshmen step up and become a “bright spot” with wrestlers like Wyatt Aslanian, Ethan Suissa and the Saitos making the most of their opportunities to wrestle with the help of the older wrestlers.
“Watching them get out there and compete with the effort they have and the fearlessness they have is sometimes a rare commodity,” Jacobson said. “That’s been awesome and the older guys have been so willing to be mentors. It’s a point of pride for our coaches as it’s an underlying philosophy of our program. It’s awesome to see the seniors, especially, not make it about themselves and what they are missing out on and help the younger kids.”
Dual meets often don’t see lightweights and heavyweights getting as many matches as most teams don’t usually field a full lineup, which is why exhibition matches, junior varsity matches, multi-meets, tournaments and alternate tournaments are so popular in normal years. This year Jacobson has looked to find teams with large rosters to compete against in order to make sure his wrestlers get as many matches as possible. He’s worked with coaches to find the best matchups in advance and to stretch the lineups of both teams as much as possible.
Though all of Edgemont’s matches have been dual meets, they are considered multi-meets and no scoring is kept. In a multi-meet you can wrestle multiple varsity matches in the same weight class, which is a major benefit in a year where league titles aren’t a focus and there is no postseason.
Jacobson called matches “an important part of development together with practice.” It’s all about “maximizing opportunities,” and that’s no different from any other year for Edgemont.
“We’ve been able to put together lineups for each meet that are customized for what the other team has available,” he said. “That works out for everyone. Mismatches in wrestling where someone is running over someone in 30 seconds doesn’t help the better kid get any better and it doesn’t help the new kid get any better. “I have 27 kids and we want to do right by all of them.”
Jacobson never lost touch with his wrestlers, having Zoom practices and film sessions ever since schools first shut down a year ago, just after the winter 2020 season had ended with then-sophomore Sander Miller’s New York State championship meet. He had won the Section 1 title at 132 pounds.
“They were together even when they weren’t together,” Jacobson said.
Starting with no contact practices in November and not having full contact until Feb. 10, the wrestlers have been dedicated to their craft.
“We’ve been having amazing practices,” Jacobson said. “They’re working their butts off every day. I don’t know if it’s a sense of urgency on their part of the season’s more of a sprint than a marathon, but we’ve just had great practice after great practice after great practice. I think it showed in the wrestling today.”
