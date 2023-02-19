Edge Kenny Saito 3.jpg
Kenny Saito

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

The defending Section 1 champion Edgemont wrestling team had a brand new look this winter. With only one senior, Alex Kronk, who was injured, and a roster full of rookies, the Panthers approached the season much differently, yet still got positive results.

With eight freshmen and no seniors entered in sectionals, Edgemont’s lineup was unique and it got results both individually with seven place finishers and as a team with a sixth-place finish, despite not having any champions. The future of the team is bright and a quick turnaround could take place over the next year or two.

Edge Joey Saito 1.jpg
Joey Saito

