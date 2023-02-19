The defending Section 1 champion Edgemont wrestling team had a brand new look this winter. With only one senior, Alex Kronk, who was injured, and a roster full of rookies, the Panthers approached the season much differently, yet still got positive results.
With eight freshmen and no seniors entered in sectionals, Edgemont’s lineup was unique and it got results both individually with seven place finishers and as a team with a sixth-place finish, despite not having any champions. The future of the team is bright and a quick turnaround could take place over the next year or two.
“I’m definitely proud of the team we had this year,” junior Kenny Saito said. “We had 14 kids go to sectionals and around half of them were freshmen wrestling there for the first time. It’s kind of crazy to me we placed sixth in the section with all these freshmen wrestling. I’m very excited for next year because I think our team could be really good.”
Saito was Edgemont’s lone finalist this year and was as close as you can get to a Section 1 title at 172 pounds, falling to top seed Michael McCarvill of Pearl River 5-3 in overtime.
“The kid he wrestled in the finals was the one seed, a senior, and had a slightly better record,” coach Pete Jacobson said. “We knew it was likely going to be the two of them in the finals and it was close. It could have gone either way.”
The two wrestlers traded offensive takedowns and escapes to go into overtime tied at 3-all.
“Kenny was doing his best in overtime and we’d talked about the worst way to lose in overtime is if you’re not the one going after your offense and being too tentative, potentially letting the other guy score on you because he’s getting to his offense,” Jacobson said. “You want to be in the driver’s seat in overtime so at least if you lose you lose taking your own shot. He did that. It was a good shot, not a great shot and it was just not great enough and the kid was able to get his hips back to go behind for a score to end it. It was a razor-thin margin in that match.”
A year ago at sectionals Saito had a sub-.500 record and went 0-2 and was eliminated quickly from the tournament.
“I’m really proud of how much effort he put into getting better this year,” Jacobson said. “Anybody that has followed his career would be really impressed with his growth in the last 12 months. It was really, really amazing.”
Saito had worked on several aspects of his technique, including neutral position, which helped him improve and gain confidence going forward.
“In the finals that was a kid I had never faced in my career, so I was wrestling him for the first time,” Saito said. “The match went to overtime, so I know I definitely could have beaten him and been a champion right now, but I wrestled my hardest. It’s hard not to be looking back at the match after a loss, but it’s better for me to move on from it so I can get better for next season.”
Twin brother Joey Saito placed third at 160 pounds. He’d only wrestled 10 matches in the regular season due to injury, and he won them all. He was just lacking the mat experience to advance to the finals.
“A perfect example was the kid he wrestled in the semis that he lost to,” Jacobson said. “We knew that kid. Joey hadn’t wrestled that guy, but guys on our team had. He’s very unorthodox and in watching Joey wrestle it was very obvious that Joey was wrestling the way that one would wrestle 10 matches into a season instead of 30 matches into a season. It was hard for Joey to make adjustments for the unexpected way the other kid did things.”
Saito may have lost to Frederick Smithwick of Croton 12-6 in the semifinals, but he wrestled back to beat Ingmar Ast of Irvington in just 14 seconds in the third-place match.
“I was trying to do better than third, but after I lost my semifinal match Coach Pete always says wrestlebacks are the things that win tournaments,” Saito said. “I locked in and knew I had to wrestle my hardest. I was happy I took third, but I wish I could have done better.”
An injury from football and another in January set Saito back, but he had worked hard in the offseason to be prepared for any challenge.
“It was definitely tough,” he said. “I feel like I couldn’t practice as much as I wanted. I felt like I was behind in practice. I just need to keep working at GPS and keep working out, get my body in shape. I’ll probably do some PT, but I think I can get right back into it.”
Kenny Saito was 31-8, Joey Saito 13-3 this year and both have their sights set on winning Section 1 titles senior year.
“From a wrestling standpoint, one of the most common similarities between Kenny and Joey is they’re both extremely hardworking and extremely coachable,” Jacobson said. “They seek out constructive criticism. Rather than just wanting to be told what they do well or getting defensive, they want the hard truth and they want to use it to get better. They both work really hard to make that happen.”
Also placing for Edgemont were freshman Dylan Ma placing fifth at 102 pounds, junior Wyatt Aslanian fourth at 126, freshman Marco DeMaio sixth at 132, junior Ryo Yoshida sixth at 145 and sophomore Jordan Fisher fourth at 152.
Ma ended his tournament with a win over Ardsley’s Sam Kaye in 47 seconds.
“Some people say it’s motivating to end with a loss, but I actually think it’s more motivating to end with a win,” Jacobson said. “For him to win that last match and place as a freshman and a kid who’d never wrestled in his life prior to this year was great. You can see how that can impact him to have some measure of success with limited experience. He won his first match, lost to the first seed and managed to wrestle back and win that fifth-place match. It was a great first sectional tournament for him for sure.”
Aslanian came into sectionals with 20 wins under his belt and wrestled well. He fell to the top seed and eventual champion in the semifinals, a match Aslanian didn’t have much wiggle room in.
“He wrestled back into the third-place match and that was big for him,” Jacobson said. “He was wrestling a kid that had pinned him in the first period in our dual meet against Nanuet and he wrestled a lot better. He lost in overtime and I think that loss was super frustrating, but it paints a pretty clear picture of his growth and improvement.”
DeMaio took sixth as a ninth seed in a strong weight class. The tournament showed DeMaio what he needs to work on going forward in some tough matches.
“He came back and in the consi semis he was wrestling a kid he lost to in the Edgemont Tournament from Pawling,” Jacobson said. “He was just so close and he had one mistake in the third period that put him on his back and cost him the match. It was really frustrating for him, but I also know he sees the improvement he’s made from one outing to another against that kid.”
Yoshida was 23-13 in the regular season, but had injured his ankle about a week before sectionals.
“He gave everything he had despite being a little bit limited and he placed in the section,” Jacobson said. “He’s a junior and what people forget because he’s got about 25 wins on the season is that he never stepped on a wrestling mat in his life until last year. The progress he’s made is just crazy.
“He’s a good natural athlete, but what’s significant about this weekend is the fact that his ankle is hurt and he couldn’t really use that athleticism to his advantage as much as he was accustomed to and he still found a way to put together the best tournament he could.”
Fisher had also won 23 matches and didn’t see the second and third seeds in the tournament during the regular season. Against Nanuet’s Joseph Parisi, Fisher got the first takedown in the semifinals.
“In the second period he got caught on his back and pinned, which was tough because it was a really close match and he was wrestling well,” Jacobson said. “In certain positions and situations in wrestling there’s a very low margin for error. That’s what happened there.”
In the third-place match against Hen Hud’s Ismael Andrade, Fisher lost 7-4. “It seemed like that kid had scouted Jordan really well because he did certain things to react to Jordan’s offense that are atypical unless you know what’s coming,” Jacobson said. “I have to give credit to him and his coach.”
Edgemont is excited to come back next year with another offseason of hard work under its belt.
“We bring our whole team back,” Jacobson said. “With our younger kids it was like a blank canvas and starting with a blank canvas as a 21-year coach is a lot different than starting with a blank canvas as a three- or four-year coach. You do it and you look back and get reflective and think how you can do things differently and better. It’s not often that chance is given to you in the middle of your career short of changing jobs. Here’s our chance to do this differently and I’m so proud of the improvement they made this year. To finish in sixth with the number of freshmen we had and no seniors, I don’t know that anyone would have thought that would be the case at the beginning of the season.”
