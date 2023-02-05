Wr Sc Mackenzie Kiley.jpg
Mackenzie Kiley

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Though it took some time to get them in the spotlight, Scarsdale and Edgemont girls wrestling was on display the last two weekends at Peekskill and Edgemont.

Edgemont features junior Janice Lin and sophomore Daisy Gilmore, Scarsdale senior Mackenzie Kiley, sophomore Felicity “Flick” Bennett and freshmen Emma Steggall, Gracie Liebman and Jackie Goldberg.

Wr Sc Gracie Liebman.jpg
Gracie Liebman
Wr Sc Emma Steggall.jpg
Emma Steggall
Wr Sc girls 1.jpg
