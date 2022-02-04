It was not the final result in the record book that Edgemont wrestling coach Pete Jacobson was hoping for, but he knows what the experience means for his Panthers as they prepare for the postseason ahead in the coming weeks.
After winning the Section 1 Division II dual-meet tournament in December, Edgemont earned the right to travel to Syracuse Saturday, Jan. 29, to compete in the New York State wrestling dual-meet team championships.
Although the Panthers lost both matches they competed in, Jacobson knows the experience will help them in the weeks ahead as they try to win their first Section 1 Division II team title and earn a trip to the individual state championships in Albany.
“It was an amazing weekend, an amazing opportunity, exactly what we wanted. We got a lot of tough matches,” Jacobson said. “Obviously, we would have liked the results to go differently, but honestly I don’t know in 20 years of coaching here that I’ve ever seen one of our teams in a dual-meet wrestle so hard throughout the whole match. It was inspirational.”
Edgemont was making the trip to the dual-meet championships for the first time ever, and the Panthers would take on two teams who have had plenty of experience at the state tournament in the past.
In the Panthers’ first match of the day they took on Gouverneur from Section 10 and suffered a 45-19 setback.
Next up, Edgemont took on Falconer from Section 6 and the Panthers fell by a score of 41-24.
“Both the teams we wrestled have been up there perennially,” Jacobson said. “Falconer and Gouverneur have been there every year. It was really exciting to see. I don’t think our guys were in the slightest bit intimidated, which was awesome. Until you’re there and you experience it you don’t know. They didn’t show any signs of nervousness. They didn’t back away from anyone.”
Against Gouverneur to start the tournament, Edgemont fell into a hole as the Wildcats won the first three matches for a 15-0 lead.
Dhilan Patel then came through for Edgemont as he won his match at 126 pounds by a score of 14-1 for a major decision to make the score 15-4.
After Jonathan Rothschild lost a tough 5-2 decision at 138 pounds, Sander Miller won by major decision with a 9-1 victory at 145 pounds for the Panthers.
Joey Saito then won by pin at 152 pounds to make the score 24-14, and set the stage for the 160-pound bout where senior captain Noah Bernstein bumped up a weight class to take on Vandavian Way of Gouverneur, where Way pulled out a 9-7 victory in a thrilling match.
Alex Michelson scored a victory by pin for the Panthers at 189 pounds, but it wasn’t enough as Gouverneur pulled away for the 45-19 victory.
Against Falconer the Panthers battled in a number of close matches, but the Golden Falcons were able to win the tight matches and secure the victory by a 41-24 score.
The senior stars came through once again for Edgemont as the Panthers won four matches by pin. Patel won his match at 118 pounds by pin. Miller was victorious by pin at 145 pounds, and Bernstein followed him with a victory by pin at 152 pounds. Henry Yuan also won by pin at 285 pounds.
Edgemont battled hard in some tough matches. Rothschild suffered a 5-4 setback at 132 pounds, and Saito also fell by a 5-4 score at 172 pounds. Aryan Unnikrishnan fell by a score of 15-11 at 215 pounds.
“Probably three or four matches in that meet that we lost where none of them we lost because we were out-wrestled, just little mistakes that were costly,” Jacobson said. It was a complete team effort. Short of winning, I don’t think we could have asked for a better way to set us up for the postseason to start focusing on sectionals.”
Edgemont will compete in the Section 1 Division II championships on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Hendrick Hudson High School.
Miller named Con Ed Scholar Athlete award winner
To cap off the week for Edgemont wrestling, senior co-captain Sander Miller was named the Con Ed Scholar Athlete award winner for the week in recognition of his accomplishments and achievements in both academics and athletics.
Miller, a defending Section 1 champion, is having another great season on the mats for the Panthers, and excelling in the classroom. He will wrestle next year in college at Columbia University.
He is the sixth wrestler in the history of the Edgemont program to win the prestigious award.
“We have a bunch of kids on our team who are deserving of that honor, but that said I don’t know if you can find anyone more deserving than Sander,” Jacobson said. “It’s a testament to his character, his work ethic, his commitment to be the best he can be in all aspects of his life. I’m just so proud of him.”
Before heading to Columbia, Miller and his fellow senior wrestlers will be focused on the upcoming Section 1 championships as they hope to make history and try to help Edgemont win its first-ever Section 1 team championship and earn a trip to the New York State individual wrestling championships in Albany, Feb. 25-26.
