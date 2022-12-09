Between being a volunteer assistant coach, and assistant coach and head coach of the Edgemont wrestling team, Pete Jacobson has never seen anything like it in his 21 years. The defending Section 1 champion Panthers couldn’t look more different than last year.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever had such a dramatic shift in our roster from one year to the next,” Jacobson said. “Last year obviously we had a very strong team, it was a very experienced team, a very senior-heavy team. We have I think 33 on our roster, which might be the second largest team we’ve ever had if I’m not mistaken, and 21 of them are first-year varsity wrestlers. Between that and the fact that we only have one senior on our roster, it’s the polar opposite of our team composition from last year.”
What hasn’t changed is a core of wrestlers dedicated to offseason training, nor the individual in-season training plan for each wrestler depending on their strengths, weaknesses, needs and experience. Last year the team had seven Section 1 finalists, so those elite wrestlers had to focus on their own style and progress.
“This year we have fewer of those kids, but the challenge is giving them what they need while also being able to take this very large group of less experienced kids and getting them up to speed and up to this level pretty quickly,” Jacobson said. “I think this is also probably the year we’ve had the most never-stepped-on-a-wrestling-mat kind of kids. It’s fun because it’s a unique challenge. It doesn’t get monotonous because every year is a different challenge. The optimal way we allocate our coaching resources looks a lot different this year.”
Edgemont’s top returning experienced wrestlers are juniors Wyatt Aslanian, Joey Saito and Kenny Saito, and sophomore Jordan Fisher.
“They have put in a lot of time, so we’re all excited to see how things pan out for them and how they continue to develop during the season,” Jacobson said. “Then we’ve got other more experienced guys on the team, like Alex Kronk, who is our only senior, Ethan Suissa, who has been wrestling since seventh grade and is a junior. Guys like that are trying to work themselves up to that tier also.”
Jacobson appreciates that group not only for their talent on the mat, but off the mat as well. Losing such a big senior class after a historic season made him wonder what the leadership would look like this winter, but he’s already seen enough that it’s no longer a concern.
“Typically as kids develop through our program we tend to help them develop leadership skills so they’re ready to step in and fill that role as soon as they have the opportunity to do so,” Jacobson said. “Some of those kids were unintentionally boxed out of that because of the number of seniors last year. They’ve really done a phenomenal job of stepping up in those roles in their own ways. The cool thing about it is there are so many different ways one can lead and they’ve all found their leadership niche in a way that benefits all these kids. We really need role models this year with so many newer wrestlers who are looking to take their cues from someone else.”
Edgemont got on the mat for the first time this season at a junior varsity tournament Friday, Dec. 2, and then the next day for the Bernie Miller Duals at Rye for the more experienced lineup. The team went 1-4, beating only Mamaroneck.
Edgemont had a smaller group due to SATs, injuries and illness, but made the most of it.
“It’s always super exciting to be able to start competing again,” Jacobson said. “It’s like early Christmas for me. I know that was a sentiment several of our kids shared also. The guys that wrestled really looked pretty solid for their first go, which is great because we really try to use this month of December to write a book on each kid.”
At the Rye Duals, Fisher, Aslanian and Kenny Saito each won four matches, sophomore Ashish Gupta two, and freshman Justin Brown, junior Ethan Suissa, freshman Marco DeMaio and sophomore Ben Major one each.
In a 48-24 loss to Beacon, Fisher pinned Connor Murphy in 1:58 at 160 pounds and Saito pinned Avery Davis in 3:02 at 172.
Falling 39-25 to Eastchester/Tuckahoe, Saito beat Nathan Wade in a 7-3 decision at 172 pounds, Brown pinned Nicholas Eiler in 4:00 at 102, Aslanian pinned Zach Gleason in 6:33 at 126 and Gupta won an 8-0 major decision against Aidan Browne at 132.
Topping Mamaroneck 36-30, Gupta pinned Andreas Botero in 4:02 at 138 pounds, Fisher pinned Brandon Morales in 27 seconds at 152, Saito pinned Marco Sukhatme in 55 seconds at 172, Suissa pinned Daniel Lopez in 50 seconds at 189, Aslanian pinned Aaron Weinbach in 6:51 at 126 and DeMaio pinned Nick Mcdonald in 3:44 at 132 to clinch the victory.
Port Chester won 54-24. Fisher pinned David Hyland in 3:43 at 152 pounds, Saito pinned Edgar Delgado in just 17 seconds at 172 and Aslanian pinned Nicholas Pereira in 2:00 at 126.
In a 51-24 loss to host Rye, Fisher pinned Cornelis Luth in 3:01 at 152 pounds, Major pinned Ronan Sutter in 4:52 at 110 pounds and Aslanian pinned Carl Rothman in 1:23 at 126.
More than wins and losses, Jacobson was focused on each wrestler’s “level of aggression,” not holding back to see where they stand at this point in the season.
“Our kids performed great,” Jacobson said. “I don’t know that anyone outperformed their expectations, but in their favor we had pretty high expectations for some of them and they lived up to it…
“We had some great wins, we had some losses that were a little bit tough and we had some close matches, which is what you always want to see because win or lose in close matches you’re getting better. I thought it was a great tournament for us. Every kid who came with us on Saturday got a full complement of matches that they really took advantage of.”
Saito was motivated to train in the offseason after losing twice at sectionals and not placing last winter. He was at GPS in the spring and summer — he played football in the fall — and came into this season ready to go.
Getting on the mat at Rye was a good test.
“At first I kind of felt nervous wrestling that first match, but after the first match it just felt natural again being back on the mat,” he said. “I was able to see some things I had gotten better with as the matches progressed. I was able to attack better, I was able to move better. I should have been able to move more, but I can still build on that this season.”
Saito is excited for the process toward progress for everyone on the team.
“Our team is really all about building both in experience and character,” he said. “I think right now as a starting point some kids need to work, but as the season progresses we can all work together and try to build a better team in general.”
Aslanian is the fourth brother to wrestle for the Panthers, following Trey (class of ’13), Tyler (’14) and Kyle (‘16) and has recommitted himself to the sport after not training in the offseason the last couple of years. Aslanian is now with KD Training Center in Yonkers working with coaches Khaled Dassan and Alex Delacruz, reenergized, done “laying low” and ready for “a breakout this season.”
“It’s exciting being defending section champs,” Aslanian said. “It’s a lot to live up to as a team, but I know all the returning wrestlers are ready for it, ready to put it all on the mat, which is always a good thing. We have 11 returning wrestlers, but on the flip side we gained almost the exact same amount we lost in freshmen, so we’re more of a building season. We definitely have the kids that are working hard and putting in the work. They’re definitely going to be good in the coming years if not this year.”
The good news is the team will only graduate one senior, so the team will go from rookie to veteran quickly next year.
“It always sucks to lose anyone at all — we love all the guys — but it’s a good thing in that it’s going to make us stronger in the years to come,” Aslanian said.
Jacobson scheduled a mix of tough tournaments and multimeets to meet the needs of all wrestlers. The team has only three duals meets scheduled, and twice as many multimeets.
“We’ve got some good teams with some big rosters coming and the beauty of that is you can kind of get everybody on your roster what they need in the sense that you can match you higher level kids up with other higher level kids from the other teams, but make sure your younger, more novice kids are getting similar matchups at their level,” Jacobson said. “When we made our schedule this year it was going to look a little bit different and it’s really by design based on the roster that we have.”
