Between being a volunteer assistant coach, and assistant coach and head coach of the Edgemont wrestling team, Pete Jacobson has never seen anything like it in his 21 years. The defending Section 1 champion Panthers couldn’t look more different than last year.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever had such a dramatic shift in our roster from one year to the next,” Jacobson said. “Last year obviously we had a very strong team, it was a very experienced team, a very senior-heavy team. We have I think 33 on our roster, which might be the second largest team we’ve ever had if I’m not mistaken, and 21 of them are first-year varsity wrestlers. Between that and the fact that we only have one senior on our roster, it’s the polar opposite of our team composition from last year.”

