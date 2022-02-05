Consistency has made its way to the Edgemont gymnastics program’s repertoire late in the season with three straight team scores in the 130s, including a rebooted program best 136.1 on Jan. 22.
Edgemont had seven regular season meets and the Novice Meet before postseason, getting in more competitions and more practices — both with a full roster and eight girls who can compete as all-arounds — than ever before and it’s certainly paying off.
“We were able to work some really big skills and I think the fact that we were in GymCats three days a week really helped because they have a pit bar and that’s where you can work on those scary bar skills,” coach Kathryn Martell said.
With greater numbers and more dedication as the program rebuilds, the competition within the team, which features two sophomores and nine seventh- through ninth-graders, is intense.
“What also added to the scores was the competitiveness of these girls during practice,” assistant coach Ziggy Scipio said. “One girl would get a set of skills and the rest would say, ‘I can do it better,’ and try to match it, so they constantly worked against each other. Then during the meets they would cheer a lot more for each other to get it done. In the end they want it a little bit more than they wanted it last year. They’re getting a little more familiar of what’s needed to perform those higher skills.”
Le Wang has been on the team since it reformed three seasons ago and she was, after a shortened season last winter due to COVID-19, able to finally put together a floor routine she was proud to compete, which also elevated the amount of impact she could have on the team.
“We got Le out there on the floor,” Martell said. “She’s an amazing story. She was watching YouTube gymnastics tutorials and she took one rec class and then joined us on the varsity team when we first started and now she’s a competitive all-around gymnast. That definitely added to our score because we had another person competing on floor.”
Edgemont is full of stories of that type of improvement and accepting of challenges. The coaches introduced a host of new skills in various events to Lexie Klein, Talia Rothschild, Maya Sacks, Elyse Blumberg and Sophia D’Amico giving them higher starting values.
Another example is Beatrice Lytton saying she “lost her flyaway and couldn’t do it,” according to Martell. Once she saw D’Amico work on hers and she talked through hers and worked through the issue, Lytton was able to regain what she thought was a lost skill.
“We’re lucky that they trust us and they enjoy it and I think some of it has to do with the fact that we had seven of the 11 when they were little,” Martell said. “The attitude coming into varsity gymnastics is kind of the same attitude that we had when they were younger, which is be safe, have a good time, keep learning, keep improving. It’s growing confidence.”
This has all led to a 19% increase in competition attendance from last year.
The coaches hope this upward trend continues and that the newcomers and veterans push each other each year.
“My whole thing is that the newer kids that are coming in are going to look at the kids that are already there and that’s going to spark a little more fire because they want to get to the level that they’re at,” Scipio said. “The only way they get to that level is by challenging the upperclassmen not to get complacent. They all have to earn their spot, so it all balances out.”
Edgemont had a busy stretch from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27 with three regular season meets and the Novice Meet.
On Jan. 19, the team fell 169.15-130.5 to Lakeland/Panas. Klein led the team with an all-around score of 28.45, followed by Lytton at 27.25, Rothschild 26.25 and Sacks 25.95. Individually, Lytton scored 7.95 on vault, Sacks 7.75, Audrey Mereulo 7.5, Klein 7.35, Rothschild 7.1, Wang 7.0; Klein 5.4 on bars, Lytton 5.3, Rothschild 5.2, Sacks 4.6, D’Amico 3.6; Klein 7.8 on beam, Rothschild 7.55, Lytton 7.0, Sacks 6.0, Mereulo 5.2; and Klein 7.9 on floor, Sacks 7.6, Lytton 7.0, Rothschild 6.4, Mereulo 6.3.
On Jan. 22, Clarkstown edged the Panthers 138.7-136.1, while Suffern won the meet with a 160.6. Lytton scored 28.8 as an all-around, Klein 28.7, Blumberg 28.1, Sacks 28.0.
Lytton led on bars with a 6.8, followed by Blumberg at 6.6, Sacks 6.2, Klein 5.4, D’Amico 3.4. On beam, Klein scored 7.8, Blumberg 6.9, Lytton 6.8, Sacks 6.3, Bella Ong 5.6, D’Amico 5.6. On floor, Klein scored 7.7, Sacks 7.3, Lytton 7.2, Blumberg 7.0, D’Amico 6.1. Sacks led the team with an 8.2 on vault, followed by Lytton 8.0, Klein 7.8, Blumberg 7.6, D’Amico 7.4, Ong 7.4.
Three days later, Mahopac beat Scarsdale (149.30) and Edgemont (135.25) with a score of 160.20. Sacks, Lytton, Klein, Rothschild, Meruelo and Blumberg. Sacks scored 7.85 on vault, Lytton 7.8, Klein 7.7, Rothschild 7.6, Meruelo 7.55. Lytton led with 6.0 on bars, Klein 5.0, Rothschild 4.8, Blumberg 4.5, Sacks 4.20. On beam, Rothschild scored 8.15, Sacks 7.3, Lytton 7.0, Klein 6.85, Blumberg 6.8. On floor, Klein scored 7.8, Sacks 7.3, Blumberg 7.15, Lytton 7.10, Meruelo 6.8.
At the Jan. 27 Novice Meet, D’Amico and Wang competed as all-arounds. D’Amico scored 23.00, Wang 22.70. Both had their highest marks on vault, with 7.10 and 7.0, respectively. Kaylin Bores scored 3.0 on bars, 5.75 on beam and 6.70 on floor.
Though the team didn’t win any meets, the growth was the team’s victory. “That’s great because everyone can participate when you compete against yourself,” Martell said.
