The pandemic has been tough for young athletes.
From mandatory quarantines to season cancellations, sports-hungry students have experienced all the negative side effects of the pandemic, while also dealing with the mental and emotional stress that comes with living, working and playing during a global health crisis.
To assist parents in helping their student athletes through the pandemic, Scarsdale’s Maroon & White athletic association board invited Dr. Megan Cannon, a recognized expert in sports and performance psychology, to speak in an online Zoom session Feb. 25. Dr. Cannon provided some tips to help parents engage with their student athletes during the pandemic and gave advice on what to do and what to avoid to help their children succeed.
Student athletes, who are usually considered highly motivated, had their worlds turned upside down during the pandemic, which introduced a number of new stressors, situations and dilemmas on top of their normal anxieties.
According to a National Collegiate Athletic Association survey, student athletes experienced increased sleeping difficulties, loneliness, sadness and anger between spring and fall 2020 seasons.
A nationwide study conducted by the University of Wisconsin in May 2020 with approximately 13,000 adolescent athletes found that physical activity levels had dropped by 50% during the pandemic and symptoms of depression had increased dramatically. According to the study, less than 10% of athletes in Wisconsin reported symptoms of depression prior to 2020. When cancelations began to domino due to the pandemic, however, depression rates rose to 33%. In the nationwide sample, 38% of adolescent athletes reported moderate to severe depression and 35% reported moderate to severe anxiety.
“A trend across the board is that it is a really stressful time,” said Cannon, who has frequently appeared on ESPN. “It’s also a very stressful time for adults and for everybody right now.”
To help student athletes through the pandemic Cannon recommended five things to avoid when grappling with young athletes’ needs in this stressful environment.
Don’t forget
Cannon said that she often has athletes who speak with her about feeling tired and worn out.
“Think about what’s going on. Every day we just wake up and there’s this situation that we’re already dealing with before we get out of bed,” she said. “Even though it’s been a while … it’s still really weird.
It’s important that students and parents alike acknowledge that the pandemic is still ongoing, which brings its own stressors.
Checking in
Cannon said it’s important to check in and have conversation with students to make sure they are doing OK. For families who don’t usually check in with children, Cannon said checking in might help parents think differently about how emotions are expressed in their households.
Acknowledge and validate, don’t minimize and solve
Although it comes from a good place, Cannon said to avoid language such as “It’ll be OK” and “Focus on tomorrow,” as that might not be the reassurance athletes need in a difficult moment.
“When we’re validating and acknowledging someone’s emotions it doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re totally on board and believe that … we’re 100% behind it,” said Cannon. “It just means we’re recognizing it. We’re seeing them.”
Don’t introduce negativity
Cannon said that negativity can sometimes be subtle, especially during the pandemic while everyone is frustrated and on edge. If a parent shares a negative opinion before their child has formed their own, Cannon said sometimes those children can adopt that same negative thought process, which is something to avoid.
Don’t skip the kid perspective
The pandemic has locked many students indoors and away from friends and teammates. Cannon said that parents shouldn’t forget what it was like being a teenager and should think about the things that frustrated them when they were young.
“We want to make sure that … when we’re acknowledging or interacting or validating where they’re at, [that] they’re kids,” she said. “It’s tough for all of us and especially when you’re younger.”
Building upon what to avoid, Cannon also made suggestions for what parents can do to help student athletes through the pandemic.
Make team connections
Cannon said that many times students choose a sport not because of the sport specifically, but to be with the team and the people who are involved. Parents should help facilitate opportunities — even if the team is not able to meet in person — to foster a team connection or activity to get their children involved.
“There’s some cool team development that has the opportunity to happen at this time if they’re not training,” she said.
Help foster social connections
Cannon said that parents should encourage students to get socially involved and help them take a break from the computer screen.
Though it may present its own challenges in terms of their children’s willingness to socialize, parents should encourage safe social connections, such as with their children’s friends who are in the same pod.
Encourage physical activity
If students stay physically active, Cannon said it would help boost their children’s “feel good chemicals.” Especially with athletes who are usually active but are not as active now during the pandemic, parents should promote physical activity whether it’s a hard workout or a light walk.
“Especially [with] the virtual school situation, I had an athlete who would walk a mile in her school day just because of where her classes were located. She’s no longer walking a mile every day,” said Cannon. “There is definitely a little bit more of a sedentary flair to culture right now. So getting that physical activity … [is] super important.”
Make sure they have hobbies
To avoid the phrase “I’m just bored,” Cannon said parents should encourage their kids to have hobbies outside of extracurriculars and sports.
“We need them to be engaging in stuff. It can be stuff the families doing, it can be stuff they’re doing,” said Cannon. “One of the silver linings of this situation is that we don’t have sports so much, we’re not as overscheduled. So we do have time for things. We just need the things that we now have the time for.”
Structure is helpful
Cannon said parents should help students find opportunities to create good routines, such as a sleep schedule, a breakfast on Saturday morning, a game night on Friday nights or an electronic bedtime (when electronic devices must be off).
Modeling
Cannon said parents should look inwards to see how their actions might affect their children’s behaviors. Parents should ask themselves if their own actions and responses are positive ones.
“How we react and respond to situations [and] our emotional reactions to things very much get taught accidentally,” said Cannon. “[Be] aware and … mindful that those behaviors and reactions that you are modeling are things you would also want them to emulate.”
Focus on yourself
Parents should make sure they have enough of their own emotional space to help emotionally support their own children, said Cannon. Self-care is important to keep up with children and avoid potentially combative language or situations.
“Putting your mask on first is really a thing that’s important,” said Cannon. “Everybody is really experiencing something in this situation and … we’re all in this and that’s incredibly unique. But it’s draining. So making sure that you’re taking care of yourself is really important.”
