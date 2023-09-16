The Scarsdale adult softball season saw several key storylines play out. Claire D. Leone Real Estate and the Launchers met for the championship for a fourth straight year — with Leone winning for the third year in a row — the departure of staple team The Pulled Hammies, the birth of The Good Guys and the Pros returning for a remarkable 37th season.
Leone got off to a slow start with a 6-2 loss to the Pros, but rebounded with a walk-off win over the Launchers, their ninth consecutive win against the Launchers dating back to 2021. However a few weeks later, the Launchers would end that winning streak with a 10-8 win over Leone, solidifying themselves as the regular season champions and declaring very loudly on Instagram for the whole league to hear, “We want more.”
In the playoffs, the Launchers got off to a quick 2-0 start with wins over the Walk Ons and Green Hornets, while Leone matched their 2-0 start with a 13-1 win over The Good Guys and a 5-0 win over the Pros that saw Jake Nathanson’s incredible 28 hits in 28 at-bats streak end.
Leone and the Launchers faced off in the semifinals. Both teams scored twice in the first inning, but Leone scored four more while holding the Launchers scoreless in the final six innings for a 6-2 win.
The Launchers played their way back into the finals with a 14-7 win over the surprise Bee Liners, which had advanced with a five-run seventh inning comeback against the Pros and a 9-8 extra innings win over the Green Hornets.
For the fourth straight year, Leone and the Launchers played for the title. The Launchers went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning after a single by Conlan, who later broke his ankle tagging up and going to second on a sac fly, and a two-out single by Glantz.
In the second the Launchers threatened again, but left fielder Rob Burns threw a bullet to D.J. Fuhrman at second base for a swipe tag to nab a runner trying to stretch a single into a double.
Leone got on the board with a two-out RBI triple by Burns to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning. Nathanson singled for a 2-1 lead and Max Marienberg hit a ground rule double into the bushes in right center.
Brian McCann singled, scoring Nathanson. A perfect throw from Kiran cut down Marienberg at the plate for the third out. Leone led 3-1.
The fourth and fifth innings were scoreless, but the sixth inning belonged to Leone.
Jeff Leone hit an RBI double to right field and the ball was thrown out of play, allowing two more runs to score. More damage came from a double by Jeff Leone and an RBI single by Todd Leone Sr., giving their team a 7-1 lead.
Leone wrapped up the 7-1 win with a runner on and two out when Burns at shortstop flipped to Fuhrman at second for the force play and the final out.
