Claire D. Leone Real Estate won the Scarsdale Adult Softball World Series for the third straight year. Front row, from left: Jeff Leone, Rob Burns, D.J. Fuhrman, Arlen Tzamorat. Back row: Matt Tirsch, Greg Scacchi, Brian McCann, Avery Tzamorat, Max Marienberg, Jake Nathanson, Matt Lestrange, David Finklestein, Todd Leone Jr.

The Scarsdale adult softball season saw several key storylines play out. Claire D. Leone Real Estate and the Launchers met for the championship for a fourth straight year — with Leone winning for the third year in a row — the departure of staple team The Pulled Hammies, the birth of The Good Guys and the Pros returning for a remarkable 37th season.

Leone got off to a slow start with a 6-2 loss to the Pros, but rebounded with a walk-off win over the Launchers, their ninth consecutive win against the Launchers dating back to 2021. However a few weeks later, the Launchers would end that winning streak with a 10-8 win over Leone, solidifying themselves as the regular season champions and declaring very loudly on Instagram for the whole league to hear, “We want more.”

